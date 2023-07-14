Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.2%
1 yr return
14.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$101 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.0%
Expense Ratio 1.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.32%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|OFSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|16.99%
|1 Yr
|14.1%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|13.12%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|61.56%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|66.26%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|35.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|OFSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|84.84%
|2021
|5.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|82.62%
|2020
|5.1%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|5.53%
|2019
|6.5%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|4.34%
|2018
|-9.5%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|97.76%
|Period
|OFSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|16.34%
|1 Yr
|14.1%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|12.45%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|60.87%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|57.07%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|48.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|OFSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.4%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|84.84%
|2021
|5.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|82.62%
|2020
|5.1%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|5.53%
|2019
|6.5%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|4.34%
|2018
|-7.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|93.78%
|OFSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OFSFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|101 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|78.97%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|10
|1551
|91.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.8 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|68.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.99%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|14.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OFSFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.95%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|58.57%
|Cash
|2.05%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|40.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|69.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|68.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|69.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|69.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OFSFX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|30.46%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|1.09%
|Industrials
|23.87%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|9.63%
|Financial Services
|12.54%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|89.93%
|Technology
|10.12%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|40.48%
|Healthcare
|8.44%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|22.54%
|Consumer Defense
|5.65%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|21.66%
|Real Estate
|3.82%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|71.55%
|Communication Services
|3.23%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|31.95%
|Basic Materials
|1.88%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|94.97%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|92.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|98.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OFSFX % Rank
|US
|95.43%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|41.21%
|Non US
|2.52%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|54.66%
|OFSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.43%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|34.06%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|92.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|OFSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|OFSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OFSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.32%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|42.22%
|OFSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OFSFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|76.02%
|OFSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|OFSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OFSFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.43%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|90.79%
|OFSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2006
15.59
15.6%
Eric R. Heyman is our President, Director of Research, and Portfolio Manager of the Olstein All Cap Value Fund and Olstein Strategic Opportunities Fund. Since joining OCM’s investment research team in January 1996 (within months of the firm’s inception), Mr. Heyman has held positions of increasing responsibility. Mr. Heyman has served as CoLead Portfolio Manager of the Olstein Strategic Opportunities Fund since its launch on November 1, 2006, and as Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Olstein All Cap Value Fund since October 31, 2008. In June 2005, Mr. Heyman was appointed Director of Research overseeing the ongoing generation of investment ideas, sector and company coverage and the orderly flow of information throughout the Research Department. In February 2022, Mr. Heyman was appointed President of the firm. He has authored articles on investing for Crain’s Publications and the American Association of Individual Investors (AAIII Journal); he has also been quoted or featured in numerous business media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barron’s, Bloomberg News, Value Investor Insight, GuruFocus Value Investing Live, Money Life with Chuck Jaffe, SmartMoney, The Wall Street Transcript, and the Associated Press. Previously, Mr. Heyman held the position of Accountant with Norstar Energy, a subsidiary of Orange and Rockland Utility. Mr. Heyman holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2006
15.59
15.6%
Robert A. Olstein is our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, and founder. He has long been recognized as one of the financial community’s most astute and original research analysts and money managers, and is a leading expert on looking behind the numbers of financial statements to assess the quality of earnings that a company reports. In 1995, he founded Olstein Capital Management, L.P. and the Olstein All Cap Value Fund. In 1971, Mr. Olstein co-founded The Quality of Earnings Report, a pioneering research service for institutional and professional investors that employed forensic analysis of financial statements and their footnotes to alert institutional investors to deviations between a company’s reported earnings and its economic reality. In the early 1980’s, Mr. Olstein became an investment adviser, applying the Quality of Earnings philosophy as Senior Portfolio Manager/Senior Vice President at Smith Barney where he managed discretionary accounts for individual and institutional investors. Prior to co-founding The Quality of Earnings Report, Mr. Olstein was a Securities Analyst with Scheinman, Hochstin & Trotta and was employed at Arthur Andersen & Co. Mr. Olstein also served as an Instructor of Business Statistics at Hofstra University. Robert Olstein is a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts and has contributed to, or authored, numerous articles on corporate reporting and disclosure practices in The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, The New York Times, and Barron’s. He is a past recipient of the Financial Analysts Federation (now CFA Institute) Graham & Dodd Scroll Award (1973), which he received, “in recognition of an outstanding feature article published in the Financial Analyst Journal.” Mr. Olstein was a featured speaker at the CFA Institute’s 2007 Equity Research and Valuation Techniques Conference and authored “Reality Check: Accounting Alerts for Investment Advisors,” which appeared in the January 2006 issue of The CPA Journal. Mr. Olstein also was featured in the 2002 book, Value Investing with the Masters, published by the New York Institute of Finance. Mr. Olstein holds an M.B.A. in Accounting and B.A. in Mathematical Statistics from Michigan State University. Michigan State has recognized Mr. Olstein’s distinguished career by awarding him the 2005 Outstanding Alumni Achievement Award (Broad Graduate School of Management).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Timothy S. Kang is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Kang is a Portfolio Manager of the Olstein All Cap Value Fund and Olstein Strategic Opportunities Fund. He joined OCM’s investment research team in 2006. In 2022, Mr. Kang was promoted to the position of Portfolio Manager. Previously, he was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President and Senior Research Analyst in 2013. Mr. Kang has been quoted or featured in several business media outlets such as Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal Transcript, Bloomberg News, Bottom Line Personal, and GuruFocus Value Investing Live. Before joining OCM, he held the position of Vice President, Equity Research Analyst with Citigroup Asset Management covering Asia ex-Japan financial stocks, and assisted in covering U.S. bank stocks. Prior to that, he was an Assistant Vice President at PPM America, Inc., serving as a member of the high-yield bank loan team working on private bank loan transactions in all industry sectors. Mr. Kang has also served as a Senior Auditor at Arthur Andersen, L.L.P. Mr. Kang holds an M.S. in Accountancy from DePaul University, and a B.S.Sp. with a concentration in Economics from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
John D. Sullivan, Jr., is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Sullivan is a Portfolio Manager of the Olstein All Cap Value Fund and Olstein Strategic Opportunities Fund. He joined OCM’s investment research team in 2005 as a Research Analyst. In 2022, Mr. Sullivan was promoted to the position of Portfolio Manager. Previously, he was promoted to the position of Vice President in 2013. John has been actively involved in the firm’s client servicing efforts providing portfolio updates in meetings with financial intermediaries, advisors and consultants. Mr. Sullivan holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and a minor in Economics from Fordham University. Mr. Sullivan is a CFA charterholder, member of the CFA Institute and New York Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
