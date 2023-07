James Ong is a Senior Macro Strategist and a Derivative Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income (IFI). Mr. Ong contributes economic and market analysis to the macro research platform, in addition to leading the IFI derivative strategy and overseeing derivatives held in IFI portfolios. Mr. Ong began his investment career in 2001. Prior to joining Invesco in 2014, he was a senior vice president, a senior portfolio manager and a senior trader at Hartford Investment Management Company. Mr. Ong earned his BA degree in economics from Middlebury College. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.