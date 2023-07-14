Home
Oberweis Focused International Growth Fund

mutual fund
OFIGX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.85 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (OFIGX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.34 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OFIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oberweis Focused International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oberweis
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ralf Scherschmidt

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies based outside the United States. Currently, securities based outside the United States include (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under other than U.S. law or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter outside of the United States; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets outside of the United States or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities outside of the United States.

The Fund invests principally in the securities of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), considers to have above-average long-term growth potential and the potential to exceed consensus analyst expectations. OAM selects companies based on, among other things, its fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings and cash flows, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM’s strategy for the Fund is focused and will generally hold the securities of 25 to 40 companies, but OAM is not restricted to investing in any number of companies. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalizations of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of medium and larger capitalization companies with market capitalizations of more than $5 billion at the time of investment. The Fund may also invest in securities of countries in developed and developing (or emerging) markets.

While the Fund invests predominantly in common stock, the Fund may also invest in other securities, including depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and convertible securities.

The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change - often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change, which OAM expects will drive unexpected or underestimated growth resulting in a significant gap between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which OAM expects to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

OFIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OFIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -15.6% 24.4% 30.96%
1 Yr 13.3% -15.2% 26.9% 74.77%
3 Yr N/A* -27.5% 9.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OFIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -49.5% -11.5% N/A
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OFIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -35.3% 24.4% 30.96%
1 Yr 13.3% -46.8% 26.9% 72.48%
3 Yr N/A* -27.5% 13.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OFIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -49.5% -11.5% N/A
2021 N/A -11.8% 9.8% N/A
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

OFIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OFIGX Category Low Category High OFIGX % Rank
Net Assets 7.34 M 167 K 150 B 95.41%
Number of Holdings N/A 5 516 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 59.2 K 33.4 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 10.3% 99.1% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OFIGX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 88.72% 101.51% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% N/A
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -1.51% 11.28% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% N/A

OFIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OFIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 37.19% 53.53%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 61.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

OFIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OFIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 4.35%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OFIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% N/A

OFIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OFIGX Category Low Category High OFIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 30.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OFIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OFIGX Category Low Category High OFIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.69% 3.16% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OFIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

OFIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ralf Scherschmidt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Ralf joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in November 2006 and is the lead Portfolio Manager on the International team. Prior to joining OAM, he was an International Equity Analyst at Jetstream Capital, LLC, a premier global hedge fund ranked by Bloomberg Magazine as one of “The World’s Top Hedge Funds”. Ralf has also worked for Aragon Global Management, LLC, a global hedge fund affiliated with Tiger Management. Previously, he was a banker at NM Rothschild & Sons Limited, one of the world’s leading M&A boutiques, advising on M&A and LBO transactions. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and a BSBA, summa cum laude, in Finance, Accounting and Chinese from Georgetown University. Ralf lived and/or has work experience in Europe, the UK, South Africa, China and Taiwan and he is fluent in German. Ralf has been a featured speaker at The Advisors MoneyShow, and has been published in the Institutional Investor’s Journal of Private Equity and the CFA Institute’s CFA Digest. He has also been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The New York Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, the Associated Press, USA Today, CNNMoney, SmartMoney, Money Magazine, Investor's Business Daily, and the Financial Times.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

