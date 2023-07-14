Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$7.34 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies based outside the United States. Currently, securities based outside the United States include (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under other than U.S. law or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter outside of the United States; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets outside of the United States or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities outside of the United States.
The Fund invests principally in the securities of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), considers to have above-average long-term growth potential and the potential to exceed consensus analyst expectations. OAM selects companies based on, among other things, its fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings and cash flows, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM’s strategy for the Fund is focused and will generally hold the securities of 25 to 40 companies, but OAM is not restricted to investing in any number of companies. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalizations of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of medium and larger capitalization companies with market capitalizations of more than $5 billion at the time of investment. The Fund may also invest in securities of countries in developed and developing (or emerging) markets.
While the Fund invests predominantly in common stock, the Fund may also invest in other securities, including depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and convertible securities.
The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:
Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.
Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.
Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change - often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change, which OAM expects will drive unexpected or underestimated growth resulting in a significant gap between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.
Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which OAM expects to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.
Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|OFIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|30.96%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|74.77%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OFIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Period
|OFIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|30.96%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|72.48%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OFIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|OFIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OFIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.34 M
|167 K
|150 B
|95.41%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|5
|516
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|10.3%
|99.1%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OFIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|N/A
|OFIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|37.19%
|53.53%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|OFIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OFIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|4.35%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OFIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|330.00%
|N/A
|OFIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OFIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|30.11%
|OFIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OFIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OFIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|N/A
|OFIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Ralf joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in November 2006 and is the lead Portfolio Manager on the International team. Prior to joining OAM, he was an International Equity Analyst at Jetstream Capital, LLC, a premier global hedge fund ranked by Bloomberg Magazine as one of “The World’s Top Hedge Funds”. Ralf has also worked for Aragon Global Management, LLC, a global hedge fund affiliated with Tiger Management. Previously, he was a banker at NM Rothschild & Sons Limited, one of the world’s leading M&A boutiques, advising on M&A and LBO transactions. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and a BSBA, summa cum laude, in Finance, Accounting and Chinese from Georgetown University. Ralf lived and/or has work experience in Europe, the UK, South Africa, China and Taiwan and he is fluent in German. Ralf has been a featured speaker at The Advisors MoneyShow, and has been published in the Institutional Investor’s Journal of Private Equity and the CFA Institute’s CFA Digest. He has also been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The New York Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, the Associated Press, USA Today, CNNMoney, SmartMoney, Money Magazine, Investor's Business Daily, and the Financial Times.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
