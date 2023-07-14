The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies based outside the United States. Currently, securities based outside the United States include (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under other than U.S. law or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter outside of the United States; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets outside of the United States or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities outside of the United States.

The Fund invests principally in the securities of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), considers to have above-average long-term growth potential and the potential to exceed consensus analyst expectations. OAM selects companies based on, among other things, its fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings and cash flows, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM’s strategy for the Fund is focused and will generally hold the securities of 25 to 40 companies, but OAM is not restricted to investing in any number of companies. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalizations of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of medium and larger capitalization companies with market capitalizations of more than $5 billion at the time of investment. The Fund may also invest in securities of countries in developed and developing (or emerging) markets.

While the Fund invests predominantly in common stock, the Fund may also invest in other securities, including depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and convertible securities.

The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change - often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change, which OAM expects will drive unexpected or underestimated growth resulting in a significant gap between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which OAM expects to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).