Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
75.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
130.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
54.0%
Net Assets
$23.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
72.5%
Expense Ratio 2.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|OEPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-6.6%
|61.1%
|22.86%
|1 Yr
|75.5%
|4.6%
|78.3%
|4.17%
|3 Yr
|130.6%*
|7.7%
|225.2%
|8.57%
|5 Yr
|54.0%*
|-9.6%
|55.7%
|7.46%
|10 Yr
|16.4%*
|-13.0%
|25.3%
|5.17%
* Annualized
|OEPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OEPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.5 M
|20.4 M
|33 B
|97.22%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|24
|263
|80.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.9 M
|3.49 M
|32.1 B
|93.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.45%
|26.7%
|80.0%
|5.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OEPSX % Rank
|Stocks
|71.51%
|71.51%
|105.30%
|98.63%
|Cash
|26.89%
|-8.59%
|26.89%
|1.37%
|Other
|1.59%
|-1.44%
|12.87%
|9.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|2.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.44%
|8.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OEPSX % Rank
|Energy
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.37%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.83%
|54.79%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.11%
|39.73%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.91%
|8.22%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|54.79%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.37%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|9.59%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.65%
|2.74%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|20.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.94%
|23.29%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|67.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OEPSX % Rank
|US
|70.15%
|34.10%
|100.06%
|76.71%
|Non US
|1.36%
|0.00%
|66.03%
|82.19%
|OEPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.73%
|0.08%
|3.24%
|5.48%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|55.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|5.56%
|OEPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|OEPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OEPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|5.00%
|382.00%
|98.31%
|OEPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OEPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|69.86%
|OEPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OEPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OEPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.80%
|-1.80%
|4.54%
|100.00%
|OEPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Tarak Dave ProFund Advisors LLC: Portfolio Manager since March 2018, Associate Portfolio Manager from November 2015 to March 2018, Senior Portfolio Analyst from May 2014 to October 2015 and Portfolio Analyst from April 2011 to April 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.18
|6.99
|8.32
