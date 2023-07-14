Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
16.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
Net Assets
$7.99 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|OEICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|34.21%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|20.06%
|3 Yr
|11.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|13.85%
|5 Yr
|9.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|10.97%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|27.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|OEICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|30.50%
|2021
|11.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|16.36%
|2020
|5.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|29.86%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|20.29%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|13.25%
|Period
|OEICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|30.32%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|14.41%
|3 Yr
|11.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|14.90%
|5 Yr
|9.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|11.98%
|10 Yr
|8.8%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|23.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|OEICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|30.58%
|2021
|11.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|16.90%
|2020
|5.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|30.27%
|2019
|6.4%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|20.29%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|27.56%
|OEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OEICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.99 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|14.67%
|Number of Holdings
|505
|2
|4154
|19.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.06 B
|288 K
|270 B
|21.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.50%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|70.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OEICX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.29%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|39.98%
|Cash
|0.71%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|57.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|70.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|71.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|68.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|68.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OEICX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|40.87%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|55.10%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|65.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.21%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|36.15%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|47.11%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|67.20%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|35.46%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|48.10%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|42.62%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|39.50%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|60.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OEICX % Rank
|US
|98.23%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|29.03%
|Non US
|1.06%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|67.74%
|OEICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|29.58%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|4.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.20%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|48.45%
|OEICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|72.31%
|OEICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OEICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|29.34%
|OEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OEICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.53%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|29.83%
|OEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OEICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.50%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|61.76%
|OEICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2010
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2010
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2009
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2009
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2008
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2008
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2008
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2007
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2007
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2007
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2006
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2006
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2006
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2006
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2005
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2005
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2005
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2004
18.42
18.4%
Michael Loeffler, Vice President of JPMIA and a CFA charterholder. Mr. Loeffler has been employed by JPMIA since 1999 when he joined as an investment operations analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Nicholas D’Eramo is the portfolio manager responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund, a position he has held since July 2006. D’Eramo has been employed by JPMIM or one of its affiliates since 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Oliver Furby, executive director, is a portfolio manager on J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Core Beta Solutions team based in Columbus. Oliver serves as a portfolio manager on the team's enhanced index strategies, as well as various market cap weighted index strategies across the globe. In addition, Oliver is a member of the J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team managing the JPMorgan Investor funds. His responsibilities include index and corporate action analysis, quantitative research for equity and asset allocation products, and portfolio risk management. Prior to joining the group in 2014, he was a Data Analysis Manager for the firm. Prior to joining JPMorgan he was a Quantitative Portfolio Manager and Risk Manager at State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. Oliver earned a B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and a M.A. in Economics from The Ohio State University. He is member of the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Mr. Hamilton has been a portfolio manager for JPMIM since April 2017. Prior to joining JPMIM, he was an assistant portfolio manager at the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System from 2013 until 2017. Before that time, he worked at Huntington National Bank in the corporate treasury and mortgage capital markets departments. Mr. Hamilton is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
