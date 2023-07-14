Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.4%

Net Assets

$7.99 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$66.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OEICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 04, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    1571185
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Loeffler

Fund Description

The Fund invests in stocks included in the S&P 500 Index1 and also may invest in stock index futures. The Fund’s adviser attempts to track the aggregate price and dividend performance of securities in the S&P 500 Index to achieve a correlation of at least 0.95 between the performance of the Fund and that of the index without taking into account the Fund’s expenses. Perfect correlation would be 1.00.The percentage of a stock that the Fund holds will be approximately the same percentage that the stock represents in the S&P 500 Index. The adviser generally picks stocks in the order of their weightings in the S&P 500 Index, starting with the heaviest weighted stock. The Fund may acquire, hold and dispose of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the sole purpose of maintaining conformity with the S&P 500 Index on which the Fund is based and measured. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s Assets will be invested in stocks of companies included in the index or indices identified by the Fund and in derivative instruments that provide exposure to stocks of such companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $1.84 billion to $2.09 trillion.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts to gain or reduce exposure to its index, maintain liquidity and minimize transaction costs. In managing cash flows, the Fund buys futures contracts to invest incoming cash in the market or sells futures contracts in response to cash outflows, thereby gaining market exposure to the index while maintaining a cash balance for liquidity.
Read More

OEICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -14.3% 35.6% 34.21%
1 Yr 16.5% -55.6% 38.6% 20.06%
3 Yr 11.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 13.85%
5 Yr 9.4%* -30.5% 97.0% 10.97%
10 Yr 5.8%* -18.8% 37.4% 27.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -64.5% 28.9% 30.50%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 16.36%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 29.86%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 20.29%
2018 -1.4% -13.5% 12.6% 13.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -20.5% 35.6% 30.32%
1 Yr 16.5% -55.6% 40.3% 14.41%
3 Yr 11.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 14.90%
5 Yr 9.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 11.98%
10 Yr 8.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 23.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OEICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.5% -64.5% 28.9% 30.58%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 16.90%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 30.27%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 20.29%
2018 -1.1% -10.9% 12.6% 27.56%

NAV & Total Return History

OEICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OEICX Category Low Category High OEICX % Rank
Net Assets 7.99 B 177 K 1.21 T 14.67%
Number of Holdings 505 2 4154 19.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.06 B 288 K 270 B 21.38%
Weighting of Top 10 27.50% 1.8% 106.2% 70.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.95%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.91%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.09%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.07%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.95%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.82%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.68%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.36%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 1.35%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OEICX % Rank
Stocks 		99.29% 0.00% 130.24% 39.98%
Cash 		0.71% -102.29% 100.00% 57.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 70.74%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 71.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 68.99%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 68.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OEICX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 48.94% 40.87%
Healthcare 		14.29% 0.00% 60.70% 55.10%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 55.59% 65.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.21% 0.00% 30.33% 36.15%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 47.11%
Industrials 		8.27% 0.00% 29.90% 67.20%
Consumer Defense 		7.33% 0.00% 47.71% 35.46%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 41.64% 48.10%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 31.91% 42.62%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 39.50%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 25.70% 60.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OEICX % Rank
US 		98.23% 0.00% 127.77% 29.03%
Non US 		1.06% 0.00% 32.38% 67.74%

OEICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.01% 49.27% 29.58%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 2.00% 4.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.20%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.85% 48.45%

Sales Fees

OEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 72.31%

Trading Fees

OEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OEICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 29.34%

OEICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OEICX Category Low Category High OEICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 24.20% 29.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OEICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OEICX Category Low Category High OEICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.50% -54.00% 6.06% 61.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OEICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OEICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Loeffler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2004

18.42

18.4%

Michael Loeffler, Vice President of JPMIA and a CFA charterholder. Mr. Loeffler has been employed by JPMIA since 1999 when he joined as an investment operations analyst.

Nicholas D'Eramo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Nicholas D’Eramo is the portfolio manager responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund, a position he has held since July 2006. D’Eramo has been employed by JPMIM or one of its affiliates since 2000.

Oliver Furby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Oliver Furby, executive director, is a portfolio manager on J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Core Beta Solutions team based in Columbus. Oliver serves as a portfolio manager on the team's enhanced index strategies, as well as various market cap weighted index strategies across the globe. In addition, Oliver is a member of the J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team managing the JPMorgan Investor funds. His responsibilities include index and corporate action analysis, quantitative research for equity and asset allocation products, and portfolio risk management. Prior to joining the group in 2014, he was a Data Analysis Manager for the firm. Prior to joining JPMorgan he was a Quantitative Portfolio Manager and Risk Manager at State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio. Oliver earned a B.A. in Mathematics and Economics from Ohio Wesleyan University and a M.A. in Economics from The Ohio State University. He is member of the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.

Alex Hamilton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Mr. Hamilton has been a portfolio manager for JPMIM since April 2017. Prior to joining JPMIM, he was an assistant portfolio manager at the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System from 2013 until 2017. Before that time, he worked at Huntington National Bank in the corporate treasury and mortgage capital markets departments. Mr. Hamilton is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

