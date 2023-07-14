The Fund invests in stocks included in the S&P 500 Index 1 and also may invest in stock index futures. The Fund’s adviser attempts to track the aggregate price and dividend performance of securities in the S&P 500 Index to achieve a correlation of at least 0.95 between the performance of the Fund and that of the index without taking into account the Fund’s expenses. Perfect correlation would be 1.00. The percentage of a stock that the Fund holds will be approximately the same percentage that the stock represents in the S&P 500 Index. The adviser generally picks stocks in the order of their weightings in the S&P 500 Index, starting with the heaviest weighted stock. The Fund may acquire, hold and dispose of the common stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the sole purpose of maintaining conformity with the S&P 500 Index on which the Fund is based and measured. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s Assets will be invested in stocks of companies included in the index or indices identified by the Fund and in derivative instruments that provide exposure to stocks of such companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies in the S&P 500 Index ranged from $1.84 billion to $2.09 trillion. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts to gain or reduce exposure to its index, maintain liquidity and minimize transaction costs. In managing cash flows, the Fund buys futures contracts to invest incoming cash in the market or sells futures contracts in response to cash outflows, thereby gaining market exposure to the index while maintaining a cash balance for liquidity.