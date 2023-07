Mr. Livengood has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds since May 2006 and a Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. He was a Senior Research Analyst from May 2006 to January 2014, responsible for the health care, energy and financial services sectors for mid- and small-cap growth accounts. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in May 2006, Mr. Livengood was a vice president and fund analyst with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. During his tenure at Merrill Lynch he also worked as an investment banking analyst in the Global Media Group and as an associate with Merrill Lynch Ventures.