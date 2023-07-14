Home
OCMGX (Mutual Fund)

OCMGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OCM Gold Fund

OCMGX | Fund

$9.98

$63.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

15.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

Net Assets

$63.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee 1.50%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OCMGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    OCM Gold Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OCM
  • Inception Date
    Feb 04, 1988
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Orrell

Fund Description

The Fund principally invests (normally at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies of any size engaged in all sectors of the gold mining and precious metals industries.  A foreign company is one that is organized under the laws of a foreign country and has the principal trading market for its stock in a foreign country.  At times, a majority of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies of one or more foreign countries.  Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in:
Senior gold producers, intermediate/mid-tier gold producers and junior gold producers; and
Gold mining exploration and development companies.
When investing the Fund’s assets, the Fund’s investment adviser first considers the price of gold and whether it expects the price of gold to increase or decrease.  The Fund’s investment adviser is a “bottom up” investor.  This means it makes investment decisions on company specific factors. Among the company specific factors the Fund’s investment adviser considers are:
sales and earnings growth;
the extent of ore holdings;
efficiency of mining operations;
melting and refinery costs; and
capital adequacy to maintain and expand operations.
Since the price of gold is a key factor affecting the revenues of gold producers, the Fund’s investment adviser must also consider the price of gold in its “bottom up” analysis.  The Fund will sell a security if its investment adviser believes a company’s fundamentals will deteriorate or if it believes a company’s stock has little potential for further appreciation.
Read More

OCMGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OCMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -4.6% 16.1% 88.24%
1 Yr 15.5% 0.0% 33.3% 91.18%
3 Yr -8.1%* -28.1% 34.5% 54.41%
5 Yr 3.0%* -15.5% 10.8% 87.10%
10 Yr -1.6%* -12.4% 6.4% 96.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OCMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -32.9% 2.5% 85.29%
2021 -5.5% -30.0% 34.1% 36.76%
2020 12.6% 3.4% 18.1% 8.82%
2019 10.1% 0.2% 11.9% 21.88%
2018 -7.6% -12.8% -1.5% 96.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OCMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -17.0% 12.6% 80.88%
1 Yr 15.5% -36.7% 33.1% 79.71%
3 Yr -8.1%* -28.1% 35.1% 60.87%
5 Yr 3.0%* -15.5% 19.6% 85.48%
10 Yr 1.7%* -12.4% 6.2% 64.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OCMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -32.9% 2.5% 85.29%
2021 -5.5% -30.0% 34.1% 36.76%
2020 12.6% 3.4% 18.1% 8.82%
2019 10.1% 0.2% 11.9% 21.88%
2018 -7.6% -12.8% -1.5% 96.72%

NAV & Total Return History

OCMGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OCMGX Category Low Category High OCMGX % Rank
Net Assets 63.2 M 13.4 M 12.7 B 95.59%
Number of Holdings 56 21 309 49.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.5 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 92.75%
Weighting of Top 10 59.56% 36.4% 80.8% 46.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd 7.33%
  2. Newmont Corp 6.80%
  3. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 6.69%
  4. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 6.44%
  5. Barrick Gold Corp 6.41%
  6. Jaguar Mining Inc 6.27%
  7. Aya Gold & Silver Inc 5.39%
  8. SSR Mining Inc 4.74%
  9. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ADR 4.55%
  10. Umb Money Mkt 3.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OCMGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.51% 50.78% 100.00% 73.91%
Cash 		2.82% 0.00% 7.35% 20.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 72.46%
Other 		-0.33% -2.11% 49.22% 92.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OCMGX % Rank
Basic Materials 		100.00% 93.10% 100.00% 53.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 72.46%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 72.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.46%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 72.46%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.46%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 72.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 73.91%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.46%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 72.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OCMGX % Rank
Non US 		89.62% 47.39% 95.10% 14.49%
US 		7.89% 3.39% 26.20% 81.16%

OCMGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OCMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.19% 0.33% 3.83% 5.80%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.35% 1.18% 88.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.00% 75.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% 58.62%

Sales Fees

OCMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 0.00% 5.75% 85.71%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

OCMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.50% 1.00% 2.00% 88.24%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OCMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 1.00% 114.00% 21.21%

OCMGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OCMGX Category Low Category High OCMGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.10% 84.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OCMGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OCMGX Category Low Category High OCMGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.89% -18.00% 5.11% 95.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OCMGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OCMGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Orrell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 1988

34.34

34.3%

Orrell is the principal portfolio manager of OCM and has been president of the company since 1984.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

