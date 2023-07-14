The Fund principally invests (normally at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies of any size engaged in all sectors of the gold mining and precious metals industries. A foreign company is one that is organized under the laws of a foreign country and has the principal trading market for its stock in a foreign country. At times, a majority of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies of one or more foreign countries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in:

• Senior gold producers, intermediate/mid-tier gold producers and junior gold producers; and • Gold mining exploration and development companies.