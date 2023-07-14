Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
Net Assets
$63.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.6%
Expense Ratio 2.19%
Front Load 4.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee 1.50%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
•
|
Senior gold producers, intermediate/mid-tier gold producers and junior gold producers; and
|
•
|
Gold mining exploration and development companies.
|
•
|
sales and earnings growth;
|
•
|
the extent of ore holdings;
|
•
|
efficiency of mining operations;
|
•
|
melting and refinery costs; and
|
•
|
capital adequacy to maintain and expand operations.
|Period
|OCMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-4.6%
|16.1%
|88.24%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|0.0%
|33.3%
|91.18%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-28.1%
|34.5%
|54.41%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-15.5%
|10.8%
|87.10%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-12.4%
|6.4%
|96.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|OCMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|85.29%
|2021
|-5.5%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|36.76%
|2020
|12.6%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|8.82%
|2019
|10.1%
|0.2%
|11.9%
|21.88%
|2018
|-7.6%
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|96.72%
|Period
|OCMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-17.0%
|12.6%
|80.88%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-36.7%
|33.1%
|79.71%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-28.1%
|35.1%
|60.87%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-15.5%
|19.6%
|85.48%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-12.4%
|6.2%
|64.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|OCMGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-32.9%
|2.5%
|85.29%
|2021
|-5.5%
|-30.0%
|34.1%
|36.76%
|2020
|12.6%
|3.4%
|18.1%
|8.82%
|2019
|10.1%
|0.2%
|11.9%
|21.88%
|2018
|-7.6%
|-12.8%
|-1.5%
|96.72%
|OCMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCMGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|63.2 M
|13.4 M
|12.7 B
|95.59%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|21
|309
|49.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.5 M
|6.31 M
|8.13 B
|92.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.56%
|36.4%
|80.8%
|46.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCMGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.51%
|50.78%
|100.00%
|73.91%
|Cash
|2.82%
|0.00%
|7.35%
|20.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|72.46%
|Other
|-0.33%
|-2.11%
|49.22%
|92.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCMGX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|100.00%
|93.10%
|100.00%
|53.62%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|72.46%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|72.46%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.46%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|72.46%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.46%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|72.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.88%
|73.91%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.46%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.75%
|72.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCMGX % Rank
|Non US
|89.62%
|47.39%
|95.10%
|14.49%
|US
|7.89%
|3.39%
|26.20%
|81.16%
|OCMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.19%
|0.33%
|3.83%
|5.80%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.35%
|1.18%
|88.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.68%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|58.62%
|OCMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|85.71%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|OCMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.50%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|88.24%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OCMGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|1.00%
|114.00%
|21.21%
|OCMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCMGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.10%
|84.06%
|OCMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|OCMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCMGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.89%
|-18.00%
|5.11%
|95.59%
|OCMGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.573
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 1988
34.34
34.3%
Orrell is the principal portfolio manager of OCM and has been president of the company since 1984.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.25
|34.34
|11.37
|6.25
