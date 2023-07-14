The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies based outside the United States. Currently, securities based outside the United States include (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under other than U.S. law or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter outside of the United States; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets outside of the United States or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities outside of the United States.

The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest in Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM considers to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM selects companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalization of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of smaller companies (generally companies with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion). The Fund may also invest in securities of countries in developed and developing (or emerging) markets. The Fund generally will invest less than 25% of its assets in securities of countries in emerging markets.

The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.

Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.