YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
Net Assets
$204 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 1.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 93.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies based outside the United States. Currently, securities based outside the United States include (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under other than U.S. law or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter outside of the United States; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets outside of the United States or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities outside of the United States.
The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest in Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.
The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM considers to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM selects companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalization of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of smaller companies (generally companies with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion). The Fund may also invest in securities of countries in developed and developing (or emerging) markets. The Fund generally will invest less than 25% of its assets in securities of countries in emerging markets.
The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:
Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.
Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.
Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.
Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.
Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.
Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.
Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.
|Period
|OBIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|73.57%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|77.86%
|3 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|88.46%
|5 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|81.82%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|49.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|OBIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.1%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|90.44%
|2021
|-8.3%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|95.38%
|2020
|17.5%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|1.54%
|2019
|5.0%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|68.80%
|2018
|-8.9%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|94.12%
|Period
|OBIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|72.86%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|77.86%
|3 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-14.4%
|4.2%
|90.00%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|63.33%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|28.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|OBIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.1%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|90.44%
|2021
|-8.3%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|95.38%
|2020
|17.5%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|1.54%
|2019
|5.0%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|68.80%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|75.63%
|OBIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBIOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|204 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|63.57%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|30
|1618
|76.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|72.5 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|57.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.73%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|18.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBIOX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.22%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|4.29%
|Other
|0.78%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|7.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|72.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.43%
|Cash
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|99.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|72.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBIOX % Rank
|Technology
|22.58%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|30.00%
|Industrials
|21.41%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|53.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.52%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|7.14%
|Financial Services
|14.39%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|15.00%
|Basic Materials
|7.01%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|45.71%
|Communication Services
|5.60%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|44.29%
|Real Estate
|3.75%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|56.43%
|Healthcare
|3.53%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|98.57%
|Consumer Defense
|3.33%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|77.14%
|Energy
|2.89%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|34.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|89.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBIOX % Rank
|Non US
|95.77%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|34.29%
|US
|3.45%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|34.29%
|OBIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.77%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|28.46%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|91.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|OBIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|OBIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|77.27%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OBIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|93.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|83.62%
|OBIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBIOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|77.14%
|OBIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OBIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBIOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.79%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|89.63%
|OBIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2007
15.34
15.3%
Ralf joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in November 2006 and is the lead Portfolio Manager on the International team. Prior to joining OAM, he was an International Equity Analyst at Jetstream Capital, LLC, a premier global hedge fund ranked by Bloomberg Magazine as one of “The World’s Top Hedge Funds”. Ralf has also worked for Aragon Global Management, LLC, a global hedge fund affiliated with Tiger Management. Previously, he was a banker at NM Rothschild & Sons Limited, one of the world’s leading M&A boutiques, advising on M&A and LBO transactions. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and a BSBA, summa cum laude, in Finance, Accounting and Chinese from Georgetown University. Ralf lived and/or has work experience in Europe, the UK, South Africa, China and Taiwan and he is fluent in German. Ralf has been a featured speaker at The Advisors MoneyShow, and has been published in the Institutional Investor’s Journal of Private Equity and the CFA Institute’s CFA Digest. He has also been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The New York Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, the Associated Press, USA Today, CNNMoney, SmartMoney, Money Magazine, Investor's Business Daily, and the Financial Times.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
