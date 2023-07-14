Home
Trending ETFs

OBIOX (Mutual Fund)

OBIOX (Mutual Fund)

Oberweis International Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.81 -0.15 -0.84%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (OBIOX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

Net Assets

$204 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OBIOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oberweis International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oberweis
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ralf Scherschmidt

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies based outside the United States. Currently, securities based outside the United States include (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under other than U.S. law or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter outside of the United States; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets outside of the United States or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities outside of the United States.

The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest in Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM considers to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM selects companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalization of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of smaller companies (generally companies with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion). The Fund may also invest in securities of countries in developed and developing (or emerging) markets. The Fund generally will invest less than 25% of its assets in securities of countries in emerging markets.

The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.

Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.

Read More

OBIOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -8.9% 20.7% 73.57%
1 Yr 7.6% -9.3% 33.0% 77.86%
3 Yr -8.2%* -19.6% 4.2% 88.46%
5 Yr -6.9%* -12.7% 5.5% 81.82%
10 Yr 0.9%* -10.4% 5.5% 49.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.1% -46.4% -21.4% 90.44%
2021 -8.3% -16.7% 7.9% 95.38%
2020 17.5% -0.5% 17.6% 1.54%
2019 5.0% 2.3% 9.5% 68.80%
2018 -8.9% -13.3% -0.7% 94.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -27.1% 20.7% 72.86%
1 Yr 7.6% -48.7% 33.0% 77.86%
3 Yr -8.2%* -14.4% 4.2% 90.00%
5 Yr -3.4%* -12.7% 5.5% 63.33%
10 Yr 4.1%* -5.2% 6.6% 28.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.1% -46.4% -21.4% 90.44%
2021 -8.3% -16.7% 7.9% 95.38%
2020 17.5% -0.5% 17.6% 1.54%
2019 5.0% 2.3% 9.5% 68.80%
2018 -5.5% -13.2% -0.6% 75.63%

NAV & Total Return History

OBIOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OBIOX Category Low Category High OBIOX % Rank
Net Assets 204 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 63.57%
Number of Holdings 76 30 1618 76.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 72.5 M 398 K 1.22 B 57.14%
Weighting of Top 10 30.73% 5.3% 48.4% 18.57%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OBIOX % Rank
Stocks 		99.22% 82.89% 99.66% 4.29%
Other 		0.78% -0.34% 1.87% 7.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 72.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.43%
Cash 		0.00% 0.00% 17.11% 99.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 72.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBIOX % Rank
Technology 		22.58% 6.70% 37.76% 30.00%
Industrials 		21.41% 0.00% 40.13% 53.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.52% 1.31% 28.28% 7.14%
Financial Services 		14.39% 1.92% 22.28% 15.00%
Basic Materials 		7.01% 0.00% 18.70% 45.71%
Communication Services 		5.60% 1.49% 23.23% 44.29%
Real Estate 		3.75% 0.00% 13.00% 56.43%
Healthcare 		3.53% 1.74% 29.97% 98.57%
Consumer Defense 		3.33% 1.61% 17.90% 77.14%
Energy 		2.89% 0.00% 9.29% 34.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 89.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBIOX % Rank
Non US 		95.77% 71.19% 99.66% 34.29%
US 		3.45% 0.00% 23.33% 34.29%

OBIOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OBIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.01% 22.37% 28.46%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.75% 91.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

OBIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OBIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 77.27%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OBIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.00% 8.00% 316.00% 83.62%

OBIOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OBIOX Category Low Category High OBIOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 77.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OBIOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OBIOX Category Low Category High OBIOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -1.81% 1.51% 89.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OBIOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OBIOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ralf Scherschmidt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2007

15.34

15.3%

Ralf joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in November 2006 and is the lead Portfolio Manager on the International team. Prior to joining OAM, he was an International Equity Analyst at Jetstream Capital, LLC, a premier global hedge fund ranked by Bloomberg Magazine as one of “The World’s Top Hedge Funds”. Ralf has also worked for Aragon Global Management, LLC, a global hedge fund affiliated with Tiger Management. Previously, he was a banker at NM Rothschild & Sons Limited, one of the world’s leading M&A boutiques, advising on M&A and LBO transactions. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and a BSBA, summa cum laude, in Finance, Accounting and Chinese from Georgetown University. Ralf lived and/or has work experience in Europe, the UK, South Africa, China and Taiwan and he is fluent in German. Ralf has been a featured speaker at The Advisors MoneyShow, and has been published in the Institutional Investor’s Journal of Private Equity and the CFA Institute’s CFA Digest. He has also been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The New York Times, Bloomberg, Reuters, the Associated Press, USA Today, CNNMoney, SmartMoney, Money Magazine, Investor's Business Daily, and the Financial Times.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

