Vitals

YTD Return

10.7%

1 yr return

11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$6.97 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OAKBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oakmark Equity and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oakmark
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clyde McGregor

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity and debt securities (although the Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in equity and debt securities of non-U.S. issuers). The Fund is intended to present a balanced investment program between growth and income by investing approximately 40-75% of its total assets in common stock, including securities convertible into common stock, and up to 60% of its total assets in debt securities issued by the U.S. government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities (including agency mortgage-backed securities), non U.S. governments, and corporate entities rated at the time of purchase within the two highest ratings assigned by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. or by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in unrated or below investment grade rated debt securities, commonly called junk bonds. The Fund may invest in the securities of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies.

The Fund uses a value investment philosophy in selecting equity securities. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company's stock price converges with the Adviser's estimate of the company's intrinsic value. By "intrinsic value," the Adviser means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. The Adviser believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what it believes is a company's intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund's investment objective. A company trading below its estimated intrinsic value is sometimes referred to as trading at a discount.

The Adviser uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that have discounted stock prices compared to what the Adviser believes are the companies' intrinsic values. In assessing such companies, the Adviser looks for the following characteristics, although the companies selected may not have all of these

attributes: (1) free cash flows; (2) earnings that are growing and are reasonably predictable; and (3) high level of company management ownership.

Key Tenets of the Oakmark Value Investment Philosophy:

1.  Buy businesses that are trading at a significant discount to the Adviser's estimate of the company's intrinsic value. At the time the Adviser buys a company, the Adviser wants the company's stock to be inexpensive relative to what it believes the entire business is worth.

2.  Invest with companies expected to grow shareholder value over time. Value investors can sometimes fall into the trap of buying a stock that is inexpensive for a reason—because the company just does not grow. The Adviser looks for businesses that are expected to achieve a combination of dividend yield and per-share growth in business value that is above-average.

3.  Invest with management teams that think and act as owners. The Adviser seeks out companies with management teams that understand the dynamics of per share value growth and are focused on achieving such growth. Stock ownership and incentives that align managements' interests with those of shareholders are key components of this analysis.

In making its equity investment decisions, the Adviser uses a "bottom-up" approach focused on individual companies, rather than focusing on specific economic factors or specific industries. To facilitate its selection of investments that meet the criteria described above, the Adviser uses independent, in-house research to analyze each company. As part of this selection process, the Adviser's analysts typically visit companies and conduct other research on the companies and their industries.

Once the Adviser identifies a stock that it believes is selling at a significant discount to the Adviser's estimated intrinsic value and that the company has one or more of the additional qualities mentioned above, the Adviser may consider buying that stock for the Fund. The Adviser usually sells a stock when the price approaches its estimated intrinsic value. This means the Adviser sets specific "buy" and "sell" targets for each stock the Fund holds. The Adviser monitors each portfolio holding and adjusts these price targets as warranted to reflect changes in a company's fundamentals.

The Adviser believes that holding a relatively small number of stocks allows its "best ideas" to have a meaningful impact on the Fund's performance. Therefore, the Fund's portfolio typically holds thirty to sixty stocks rather than hundreds, and as a result, a higher percentage of the Fund's total assets may at times be invested in a particular sector or industry.

The proportion of the Fund held in debt securities will vary in light of the Adviser's view of the attractiveness of debt securities. In times when the Adviser believes equities provide above average absolute value, the proportion of the Fund allocated to debt securities will decline. In selecting debt securities, the Adviser considers many factors, including among other things, quality, yield-to-maturity, liquidity, current yield and call risk. The Adviser believes the role of fixed income investments in the Fund is to help buffer the volatility of the Fund's equity portfolio and generate income.

Read More

OAKBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAKBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -3.2% 29.3% 48.23%
1 Yr 11.4% -12.9% 32.0% 9.32%
3 Yr 6.5%* -6.5% 13.0% 5.15%
5 Yr 0.1%* -8.2% 5.9% 31.88%
10 Yr 0.3%* -6.9% 6.0% 50.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAKBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -37.4% -8.2% 16.39%
2021 5.8% -5.0% 12.0% 16.33%
2020 1.4% -5.7% 7.8% 70.67%
2019 2.2% -2.1% 6.3% 87.64%
2018 -3.5% -6.1% -0.8% 65.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAKBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.7% -14.6% 29.3% 47.91%
1 Yr 11.4% -12.9% 57.6% 9.58%
3 Yr 6.5%* -6.5% 22.1% 4.84%
5 Yr 2.0%* -7.8% 16.4% 19.71%
10 Yr 4.8%* -3.4% 8.5% 20.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAKBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -37.4% -8.2% 16.39%
2021 5.8% -5.0% 12.0% 16.67%
2020 1.4% -5.7% 7.8% 70.67%
2019 2.2% -2.1% 6.3% 87.64%
2018 -1.7% -6.1% 0.1% 27.92%

NAV & Total Return History

OAKBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OAKBX Category Low Category High OAKBX % Rank
Net Assets 6.97 B 963 K 126 B 20.00%
Number of Holdings 246 4 7731 19.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.96 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 26.98%
Weighting of Top 10 26.56% 13.3% 100.0% 80.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 6.10%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.89%
  3. Mastercard Inc A 3.18%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 3.12%
  5. CVS Health Corp 3.02%
  6. Philip Morris International Inc 2.87%
  7. Nestle SA ADR 2.73%
  8. Ally Financial Inc 2.71%
  9. BorgWarner Inc 2.70%
  10. Glencore PLC 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OAKBX % Rank
Stocks 		61.20% 0.19% 99.72% 93.65%
Bonds 		30.49% 0.00% 91.12% 7.30%
Cash 		7.75% -7.71% 88.33% 16.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.38% 0.00% 26.97% 30.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.18% 0.00% 26.48% 80.63%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 88.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAKBX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.55% 0.28% 52.80% 10.16%
Communication Services 		15.67% 0.00% 26.62% 1.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.89% 0.00% 16.01% 1.59%
Industrials 		11.61% 1.16% 32.55% 30.79%
Consumer Defense 		8.55% 0.00% 27.24% 12.70%
Healthcare 		7.99% 0.00% 36.30% 96.51%
Technology 		7.34% 1.07% 52.93% 95.56%
Energy 		7.24% 0.00% 29.22% 18.41%
Basic Materials 		4.08% 0.00% 15.48% 71.75%
Real Estate 		2.07% 0.00% 33.86% 90.16%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 31.67% 99.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAKBX % Rank
US 		58.70% 0.19% 96.85% 34.92%
Non US 		2.50% 0.00% 38.11% 91.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAKBX % Rank
Corporate 		59.73% 0.00% 100.00% 14.29%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.98% 0.00% 100.00% 49.84%
Government 		19.93% 0.00% 99.71% 59.68%
Securitized 		0.36% 0.00% 37.97% 76.83%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 90.48%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 90.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAKBX % Rank
US 		28.90% 0.00% 91.12% 3.81%
Non US 		1.59% 0.00% 18.39% 65.40%

OAKBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OAKBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.01% 3.35% 37.62%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.25% 77.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

OAKBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OAKBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OAKBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 4.00% 398.00% 12.93%

OAKBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OAKBX Category Low Category High OAKBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.30% 0.00% 7.05% 6.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OAKBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OAKBX Category Low Category High OAKBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.97% -1.12% 5.55% 55.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OAKBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OAKBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clyde McGregor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 1995

26.6

26.6%

Clyde S. McGregor, CFA, is a Vice President and portfolio manager of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 1981. In 2011, Mr. McGregor became the first recipient of the Lipper Award for Fund Excellence, presented to investment managers for achievements over their career. He holds an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin (1977) and a B.A. in Economics and Religion from Oberlin College (1974).

M. Colin Hudson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 17, 2013

9.13

9.1%

M. Colin Hudson, CFA, is a Vice President, portfolio manager and analyst of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 2005. Mr. Hudson holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University (1999), an M.S. in Geology from Indiana University (1995) and a B.A. in Economics from DePauw University (1992).

Adam Abbas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Mr. Abbas received a B.S. in industrial engineering from Northwestern University and is currently pursuing an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. In 2004, Mr. Abbas joined Huron Consulting Group as a consultant. From 2006 through 2010, Mr. Abbas was an analyst for Neuberger Berman/Lehman Brothers Asset Management where he focused on high yield bond and loan investments within the information technology, media and telecom space. In 2010, he joined the Adviser, where he also serves as a senior research analyst for the Driehaus Active Income Fund and the Driehaus Select Credit Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

