Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Optimum International Fund

OAIEX | Fund

$11.61

$860 M

2.63%

$0.31

1.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$860 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 106.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Optimum International Fund

OAIEX | Fund

$11.61

$860 M

2.63%

$0.31

1.36%

OAIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Optimum International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brendan Bradley

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in non-US securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets, but, in any event, will invest at least 65% of its net assets in non-US securities. The Fund considers non-US securities to include those securities issued by companies: (i) whose principal securities trading markets are outside the US; (ii) that derive 50% or more of their total revenue from either goods or services produced or sales made in markets outside the US; (iii) that have 50% or more of their assets outside the US; (iv) that are linked to non-US dollar currencies; or (v) that are organized under the laws of, or with principal offices in, a country other than the US. The Fund does not limit its investments to issuers within a specific market capitalization range.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in common stocks, but it may also invest in other securities that a sub-advisor believes provide opportunities for capital growth and income, such as preferred stocks, rights and warrants, depositary receipts, participatory notes and securities convertible into common stocks. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may also invest in derivatives, including futures and options; and fixed income securities, including those rated below investment grade.

The Fund’s manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), has selected Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited (Baillie Gifford) and Acadian Asset Management LLC (Acadian) to serve as the Fund’s sub-advisors. Each sub-advisor is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the portion of the Fund’s assets that the Manager allocates to the sub-advisor. The Manager may change the allocation at any time. The relative values of each sub-advisor’s share of the Fund’s assets also may change over time. Each sub-advisor selects investments for its portion of the Fund based on the sub-advisor’s own investment style and strategy.

In managing its portion of the Fund’s assets, Baillie Gifford focuses on the following factors. The portfolio managers believe that investing for the long term is their greatest edge. Baillie Gifford’s research seeks to look 5-10 years ahead, and its average holding period is typically many times that of the general market. Baillie Gifford believes to outperform a portfolio manager has to be different than other managers and choose investments according to the strength of the opportunity, irrespective of domicile or weighting in any index. Baillie Gifford believes this normally leads to a highly differentiated portfolio with a low overlap versus the benchmark. Baillie Gifford further believes that great growth companies are consistently underappreciated by equity markets. As such, Baillie Gifford focuses on attempting to identify businesses that can sustainably grow profits and cashflows faster than the market over meaningful time frames.

In managing its portion of the Fund’s assets, Acadian utilizes a disciplined quantitative strategy to actively invest in non-US developed and emerging markets equity strategies. All stocks in the non-US equity universe are evaluated across multiple quantitative factors. Acadian’s quantitative investment process builds portfolios from the bottom up, using proprietary valuation models that measure approximately 20 aggregate factors, focusing on those that have proven most effective in predicting stock returns. The result is a rating of all securities in the Acadian database in terms of each stock’s expected return. A portfolio optimization program is used to balance the expected return on the stocks with factors such as company, country, or industry weightings of the Fund’s benchmark index; desired level of risk; estimated transaction costs; available liquidity; and other requirements.

In response to market, economic, political, or other conditions, a sub-advisor may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If a sub-advisor does so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment objective is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (Board) must approve any changes to nonfundamental investment objectives, and the Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

OAIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% 2.1% 19.2% 34.18%
1 Yr 14.0% -20.6% 27.8% 81.41%
3 Yr -1.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 93.59%
5 Yr -3.9%* -9.9% 60.8% 95.83%
10 Yr 0.1%* -6.0% 9.9% 78.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -43.6% 71.3% 95.85%
2021 -3.2% -15.4% 9.4% 92.52%
2020 2.9% -10.4% 121.9% 42.84%
2019 4.0% -0.5% 8.5% 77.85%
2018 -4.6% -13.0% 0.0% 75.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -16.4% 19.2% 34.18%
1 Yr 14.0% -27.2% 27.8% 76.20%
3 Yr -1.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 93.48%
5 Yr -2.3%* -9.9% 60.8% 89.50%
10 Yr 1.4%* -2.7% 10.2% 78.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -43.6% 71.3% 95.85%
2021 -3.2% -15.4% 9.4% 92.52%
2020 2.9% -10.4% 121.9% 42.84%
2019 4.0% -0.5% 8.5% 77.85%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% 0.0% 20.91%

NAV & Total Return History

OAIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OAIEX Category Low Category High OAIEX % Rank
Net Assets 860 M 1.02 M 369 B 45.66%
Number of Holdings 652 1 10801 18.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 127 M 0 34.5 B 56.14%
Weighting of Top 10 14.85% 1.9% 101.9% 78.90%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OAIEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.90% 0.00% 122.60% 34.51%
Cash 		1.09% -65.15% 100.00% 61.92%
Other 		0.01% -16.47% 17.36% 37.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 66.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 63.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 67.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAIEX % Rank
Industrials 		18.76% 5.17% 99.49% 12.66%
Technology 		16.24% 0.00% 36.32% 8.78%
Financial Services 		15.88% 0.00% 47.75% 72.52%
Basic Materials 		11.63% 0.00% 23.86% 7.63%
Healthcare 		10.38% 0.00% 21.01% 69.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.33% 0.00% 36.36% 70.65%
Energy 		5.67% 0.00% 16.89% 33.38%
Communication Services 		5.56% 0.00% 21.69% 61.15%
Consumer Defense 		4.69% 0.00% 32.29% 93.53%
Real Estate 		1.30% 0.00% 14.59% 64.17%
Utilities 		0.56% 0.00% 13.68% 79.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAIEX % Rank
Non US 		95.31% 0.00% 125.24% 54.30%
US 		3.59% -7.78% 68.98% 27.93%

OAIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OAIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.02% 26.51% 25.72%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 69.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.18%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 1.00% 28.90%

Sales Fees

OAIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 25.27%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OAIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OAIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 106.00% 2.00% 247.00% 90.35%

OAIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OAIEX Category Low Category High OAIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.63% 0.00% 13.15% 9.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OAIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OAIEX Category Low Category High OAIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.46% -0.93% 6.38% 53.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OAIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OAIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brendan Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2015

7.38

7.4%

Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.

Ryan Taliaferro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.

Toby Ross

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2021

1.1

1.1%

Toby Ross - graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Cambridge in June 2006 and joined Baillie Gifford in the same year. He spent some time as an Investment Analyst in the UK Equity Team and as a Global Sector Specialist, before joining the Global Income Growth team. Toby is a CFA Charterholder.

Jenny Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2021

1.1

1.1%

Jenny Davis, Portfolio Manager. Miss Davis graduated BA in Music from Oxford University in 2008. She worked for Neptune Investment Management as an Assistant Fund Manager for two years before joining Baillie Gifford in 2011. Ms. Davis works full time conducting research for this team covering stocks in all International regions.

Donald Farquharson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2021

1.1

1.1%

Joined Baillie Gifford in 2008 and became a Partner of Baillie Gifford & Co. in 2017. Mr. Farquharson has over 25 years’ investment experience dedicated almost entirely to Japanese equities. He spent 20 years working for Schroders as a Japanese specialist and subsequently Head of the Pan Pacific equity team and manager of the Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc. Between 1991 and 1995 he headed Schroders’ research team in Tokyo.

Andrew Stobart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2021

1.1

1.1%

Andrew Stobart joined Baillie Gifford in 1991. He has worked in the Japanese, North American and UK Equity Teams. Prior to joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Stobart worked for three years in investment banking in London.

Tom Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2021

1.1

1.1%

Tom Walsh, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2009 and is an Investment Manager in the European Equity Team. Mr. Walsh joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Tom graduated LLB (Hons) in Law & Economics from the University of Edinburgh in 1999 and is both CFA and ACA qualified. He worked at Fidelity International, Merrill Lynch and Deloitte & Touche before joining Baillie Gifford in 2009.Mr. Walsh has been a member of the ACWI ex-US Alpha PCG since 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

