The Fund invests primarily in non-US securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets, but, in any event, will invest at least 65% of its net assets in non-US securities. The Fund considers non-US securities to include those securities issued by companies: (i) whose principal securities trading markets are outside the US; (ii) that derive 50% or more of their total revenue from either goods or services produced or sales made in markets outside the US; (iii) that have 50% or more of their assets outside the US; (iv) that are linked to non-US dollar currencies; or (v) that are organized under the laws of, or with principal offices in, a country other than the US. The Fund does not limit its investments to issuers within a specific market capitalization range.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in common stocks, but it may also invest in other securities that a sub-advisor believes provide opportunities for capital growth and income, such as preferred stocks, rights and warrants, depositary receipts, participatory notes and securities convertible into common stocks. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may also invest in derivatives, including futures and options; and fixed income securities, including those rated below investment grade.

The Fund’s manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), has selected Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited (Baillie Gifford) and Acadian Asset Management LLC (Acadian) to serve as the Fund’s sub-advisors. Each sub-advisor is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the portion of the Fund’s assets that the Manager allocates to the sub-advisor. The Manager may change the allocation at any time. The relative values of each sub-advisor’s share of the Fund’s assets also may change over time. Each sub-advisor selects investments for its portion of the Fund based on the sub-advisor’s own investment style and strategy.

In managing its portion of the Fund’s assets, Baillie Gifford focuses on the following factors. The portfolio managers believe that investing for the long term is their greatest edge. Baillie Gifford’s research seeks to look 5-10 years ahead, and its average holding period is typically many times that of the general market. Baillie Gifford believes to outperform a portfolio manager has to be different than other managers and choose investments according to the strength of the opportunity, irrespective of domicile or weighting in any index. Baillie Gifford believes this normally leads to a highly differentiated portfolio with a low overlap versus the benchmark. Baillie Gifford further believes that great growth companies are consistently underappreciated by equity markets. As such, Baillie Gifford focuses on attempting to identify businesses that can sustainably grow profits and cashflows faster than the market over meaningful time frames.

In managing its portion of the Fund’s assets, Acadian utilizes a disciplined quantitative strategy to actively invest in non-US developed and emerging markets equity strategies. All stocks in the non-US equity universe are evaluated across multiple quantitative factors. Acadian’s quantitative investment process builds portfolios from the bottom up, using proprietary valuation models that measure approximately 20 aggregate factors, focusing on those that have proven most effective in predicting stock returns. The result is a rating of all securities in the Acadian database in terms of each stock’s expected return. A portfolio optimization program is used to balance the expected return on the stocks with factors such as company, country, or industry weightings of the Fund’s benchmark index; desired level of risk; estimated transaction costs; available liquidity; and other requirements.

In response to market, economic, political, or other conditions, a sub-advisor may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If a sub-advisor does so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment objective is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (Board) must approve any changes to nonfundamental investment objectives, and the Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.