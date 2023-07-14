Home
Nationwide International Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
NWXSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.52 -0.11 -1.14%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NWXVX) Primary A (NWXSX) Retirement (NWXUX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$612 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWXSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan White

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations at the time of purchase. Companies that are deemed to have smaller capitalizations are those with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East Small Cap Index (“EAFE® Small Cap Index”). In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in securities of non-U.S. companies. For these purposes, the subadviser considers an issuer to be a non-U.S. company if it maintains its principal place of business outside the United States, it generates more than 50% of its revenues from business outside the United States, or its common stock trades on an exchange outside the United States. Some of the companies in which the Fund invests may be located in emerging market countries, which typically are developing and low- or middle-income countries. Emerging market countries may be found in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Many securities are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.The subadviser employs a “bottom-up” approach to selecting securities, emphasizing those that it believes to represent above-average potential for capital appreciation, based on fundamental research and analysis. The subadviser seeks to develop a portfolio that is broadly diversified across issuers, countries, industries and even styles. The Fund’s portfolio therefore includes stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. Because the subadviser’s process is driven primarily by individual stock selection, the overall portfolio’s yield, price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, growth rate and other characteristics will vary over time and, at any given time, the Fund may emphasize either growth stocks or value stocks.The Fund’s subadviser may use derivatives, such as futures, forwards and swaps, to obtain efficient investment exposure as a substitute for taking a position in an underlying asset, to increase returns, or to hedge against international currency exposure or other risks.
NWXSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWXSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% 3.8% 21.3% 58.54%
1 Yr 20.1% -2.3% 25.7% 8.33%
3 Yr 0.2%* -3.9% 10.0% 92.50%
5 Yr -4.0%* -5.7% 5.3% 94.44%
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 6.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWXSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -35.4% -11.5% 81.93%
2021 -2.5% -3.5% 8.5% 97.50%
2020 5.3% 1.0% 6.6% 5.00%
2019 5.7% 3.1% 6.3% 15.28%
2018 -7.0% -7.6% -0.2% 82.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWXSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -15.4% 21.3% 56.10%
1 Yr 20.1% -16.0% 25.7% 8.33%
3 Yr 0.2%* -3.9% 9.7% 92.50%
5 Yr -1.2%* -5.7% 7.0% 75.00%
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 8.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWXSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -35.4% -11.5% 81.93%
2021 -2.5% -3.5% 8.5% 97.50%
2020 5.3% 1.0% 6.6% 5.00%
2019 5.7% 3.1% 6.3% 15.28%
2018 -4.3% -7.1% -0.2% 28.57%

NAV & Total Return History

NWXSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWXSX Category Low Category High NWXSX % Rank
Net Assets 612 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 41.67%
Number of Holdings 291 2 4427 31.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 87.3 M 2.54 M 420 M 48.19%
Weighting of Top 10 14.26% 2.3% 100.0% 48.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tecan Group Ltd 2.00%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWXSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.14% 87.39% 99.95% 31.33%
Cash 		0.85% -0.19% 13.01% 57.83%
Other 		0.01% -2.29% 1.64% 65.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 54.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 46.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 55.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWXSX % Rank
Industrials 		21.93% 12.46% 32.63% 56.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.36% 3.31% 27.42% 31.33%
Technology 		13.34% 0.00% 22.43% 38.55%
Real Estate 		12.22% 0.00% 12.22% 1.20%
Financial Services 		11.06% 2.16% 21.69% 73.49%
Basic Materials 		8.21% 0.00% 13.14% 60.24%
Healthcare 		6.93% 0.00% 18.67% 50.60%
Communication Services 		4.32% 1.47% 14.57% 43.37%
Consumer Defense 		3.77% 2.29% 24.54% 81.93%
Energy 		2.83% 0.00% 12.34% 50.60%
Utilities 		2.04% 0.00% 4.57% 46.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWXSX % Rank
Non US 		98.40% 84.83% 99.18% 12.05%
US 		0.74% 0.00% 9.36% 87.95%

NWXSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWXSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.07% 2.73% 30.86%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.05% 1.04% 77.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.84%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 0.25% 100.00%

Sales Fees

NWXSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 9.09%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWXSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWXSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 185.00% 60.87%

NWXSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWXSX Category Low Category High NWXSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 2.82% 57.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWXSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWXSX Category Low Category High NWXSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% 0.03% 2.41% 61.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWXSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NWXSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Jonathan G. White is Managing Director and Director, Research Portfolios of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 1999. In his role, he is responsible for broad oversight of the firm’s suite of diversified and sector analyst-managed investment approaches, including risk management and implementation, and acts as a representative for these products with clients and prospects. He also manages our customized research approaches, including Global Islamic Research Equity and Global Research Equity High Dividend Yield, and is a member of the Global Perspectives investment team. Prior to his current position, Jon was manager of equity portfolio coordination for the firm. Before joining Wellington Management in 1999, he spent several years at Putnam Investments, serving as portfolio coordinator for the Emerging Markets Equity Department, manager for Pricing Operations, and supervisor, senior fund accountant, and fund accountant for Mutual Fund Accounting Operations (1994 – 1999). Jon received his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2002) and his BBA in finance, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts (1994). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mary Pryshlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Ms. Pryshlak is Senior Managing Director and Director of Global Industry Research of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.57 18.43

