Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations at the time of purchase. Companies that are deemed to have smaller capitalizations are those with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East Small Cap Index (“EAFE® Small Cap Index”). In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in securities of non-U.S. companies. For these purposes, the subadviser considers an issuer to be a non-U.S. company if it maintains its principal place of business outside the United States, it generates more than 50% of its revenues from business outside the United States, or its common stock trades on an exchange outside the United States. Some of the companies in which the Fund invests may be located in emerging market countries, which typically are developing and low- or middle-income countries. Emerging market countries may be found in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Many securities are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The subadviser employs a “bottom-up” approach to selecting securities, emphasizing those that it believes to represent above-average potential for capital appreciation, based on fundamental research and analysis. The subadviser seeks to develop a portfolio that is broadly diversified across issuers, countries, industries and even styles. The Fund’s portfolio therefore includes stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. Because the subadviser’s process is driven primarily by individual stock selection, the overall portfolio’s yield, price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, growth rate and other characteristics will vary over time and, at any given time, the Fund may emphasize either growth stocks or value stocks. The Fund’s subadviser may use derivatives, such as futures, forwards and swaps, to obtain efficient investment exposure as a substitute for taking a position in an underlying asset, to increase returns, or to hedge against international currency exposure or other risks.