The Fund employs a “passive” management, or indexing, approach, which seeks to match approximately the performance of the MSCI EAFE® Index before the deduction of Fund expenses. The MSCI EAFE® Index includes securities of large- and mid-cap companies located in Europe, Australia and Asia (including the Far East). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a statistically selected sampling of equity securities of companies included in the MSCI EAFE® Index. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest in all of the countries represented in the MSCI EAFE® Index. The Fund may not, however, invest in all the companies within a country represented in the MSCI EAFE® Index, or in the same weightings as in the MSCI EAFE® Index.