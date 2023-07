The Fund employs a “passive” management, or indexing, approach, which seeks to match approximately the performance of the Aggregate Bond Index before the deduction of Fund expenses. The Aggregate Bond Index represents a wide spectrum of public, investment grade, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed securities. Some of these securities may be purchased with delayed delivery. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a statistically selected sampling of bonds and other fixed-income securities that are included in or correlated with the Aggregate Bond Index. The Fund does not necessarily invest in all of the bonds in the index, or in the same weightings. The Fund may invest in bonds not included in the Aggregate Bond Index which are selected to reflect characteristics such as maturity, duration, or credit quality similar to the Aggregate Bond Index. The Fund also may trade securities in segments of the portfolio to the extent necessary to closely mirror the duration of corresponding segments of the Index. As a result, the Fund may have different levels of interest rate, credit or prepayment risks from the levels of risks in the index. In addition, the Fund may have a higher portfolio turnover rate than that of other “index” funds.