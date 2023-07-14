Home
NWWUX (Mutual Fund)

Nationwide Destination 2060 Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.39 -0.05 -0.44%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (NWWVX) Primary A (NWWRX) Retirement (NWWUX) Retirement (NWWTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Destination 2060 Fund

NWWUX | Fund

$11.39

$34.1 M

1.53%

$0.17

0.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$34.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.19%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWWUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Destination 2060 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Nov 28, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Graham

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that invests primarily in affiliated mutual funds representing a variety of asset classes. The Fund invests in a professionally selected mix of different asset classes that is tailored for investors planning to retire in, or close to, the year 2060. Therefore, the Fund currently emphasizes the pursuit of long-term growth of capital, and invests heavily in equity securities, such as common stocks of U.S. and international companies, including smaller companies. As of January31, 2022, the Fund allocated approximately 63% of its net assets in U.S. stocks (including smaller company stocks), approximately 29% in international stocks, and approximately 8% in bonds. As the year 2060 approaches, the Fund’s allocations to different asset classes will progressively become more conservative with increasing emphasis on investments that provide for income and preservation of capital, and less on those offering the potential for growth.The Fund invests primarily in affiliated portfolios of Nationwide Mutual Funds, but also may invest in affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (each, an “Underlying Fund” or collectively, “Underlying Funds”), that collectively represent several asset classes. Certain Underlying Funds are “index” funds that invest directly in equity securities, bonds or other securities with a goal of obtaining investment returns that closely track a benchmark stock or bond index. The Fund also invests in many Underlying Funds that are not index funds. Some Underlying Funds may use futures, swaps and options, which are derivatives, either to hedge against investment risks, to obtain exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. Although the Fund seeks to provide diversification across several asset classes, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a small number of issuers (i.e., Underlying Funds). However, the Fund may invest directly in securities and derivatives (futures, options, and swaps) in addition to investing in Underlying Funds. Further, the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests generally are diversified.The Fund is designed for aggressive investors who are comfortable with assuming the risks associated with investing in a high percentage of stocks, including international stocks and smaller companies. The Fund seeks exposure to securities of foreign issuers, which may include securities of issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund also assumes that its investors will retire in or close to 2060 at the age of 65, and that such investors want to maximize their long-term returns and have a high tolerance for possible short-term losses.Once the Fund reaches the year of its target date, Nationwide Fund Advisors (the “Adviser”) expects to recommend that the Nationwide Mutual Funds' Board of Trustees approve combining the Fund with the Nationwide Destination Retirement Fund, which offers investors the most conservative and income-oriented allocation scheme of the Nationwide Target Destination Funds. If the combination is approved and applicable regulatory requirements are met, the Fund's shareholders would then become shareholders of the Nationwide Destination Retirement Fund. Shareholders will be provided with additional information at that time, including information pertaining to any tax consequences of the combination.
Read More

NWWUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWWUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% 3.9% 12.9% 52.71%
1 Yr 13.3% 30.7% 65.2% 9.22%
3 Yr 2.8%* 8.7% 13.7% 58.12%
5 Yr -0.1%* 10.3% 14.1% 60.33%
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWWUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -3.3% 18.9% 96.33%
2021 4.0% 11.7% 29.3% 87.56%
2020 2.0% -23.9% -7.8% 88.48%
2019 3.9% 13.0% 20.8% 99.26%
2018 -3.4% 1.7% 8.6% 34.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWWUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% 3.9% 12.9% 52.71%
1 Yr 13.3% 30.7% 65.2% 8.51%
3 Yr 2.8%* 7.7% 13.7% 53.93%
5 Yr 1.3%* 9.6% 14.1% 56.20%
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWWUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -3.3% 18.9% 96.33%
2021 4.0% 11.7% 29.3% 87.56%
2020 2.0% -23.9% -5.7% 26.06%
2019 3.9% 14.1% 22.7% 68.38%
2018 -1.9% 1.7% 11.0% 1.11%

NAV & Total Return History

NWWUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWWUX Category Low Category High NWWUX % Rank
Net Assets 34.1 M 60.7 K 7.18 B 40.32%
Number of Holdings 8 4 494 70.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.1 M 51.6 K 7.13 B 38.42%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 38.0% 100.0% 10.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio R6 50.71%
  2. Nationwide International Index R6 22.02%
  3. Nationwide Mid Cap Market Idx R6 8.06%
  4. Nationwide Bond Portfolio R6 7.11%
  5. Nationwide Small Cap Index R6 3.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWUX % Rank
Stocks 		65.07% 65.98% 98.58% 99.18%
Bonds 		22.33% 0.00% 92.61% 50.95%
Other 		18.50% -0.07% 13.26% 0.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.93% 0.00% 0.77% 1.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 60.49%
Cash 		-6.83% -86.71% 14.73% 2.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWUX % Rank
Technology 		16.74% 14.77% 21.46% 92.92%
Financial Services 		15.65% 12.29% 18.11% 32.43%
Industrials 		12.30% 9.57% 15.26% 9.81%
Healthcare 		12.21% 8.82% 15.72% 48.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.36% 9.27% 14.12% 33.51%
Consumer Defense 		7.54% 4.55% 11.70% 12.26%
Communication Services 		6.24% 6.12% 11.04% 79.02%
Basic Materials 		5.98% 2.40% 5.65% 6.27%
Energy 		4.59% 1.87% 4.03% 45.78%
Real Estate 		4.36% 1.82% 9.04% 33.79%
Utilities 		3.03% 0.55% 4.39% 21.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWUX % Rank
US 		33.72% 34.23% 75.57% 96.46%
Non US 		31.35% 18.37% 51.41% 70.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWUX % Rank
Government 		31.97% 0.00% 72.52% 66.49%
Cash & Equivalents 		21.67% 1.23% 99.01% 50.95%
Corporate 		20.97% 0.08% 63.17% 40.05%
Securitized 		14.88% 0.00% 29.24% 20.71%
Derivative 		10.49% 0.00% 31.93% 16.62%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 4.01% 41.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWUX % Rank
US 		17.54% -0.24% 50.12% 97.82%
Non US 		4.79% 0.00% 42.49% 1.91%

NWWUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWWUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.02% 35.30% 94.64%
Management Fee 0.13% 0.00% 0.94% 38.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

NWWUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWWUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWWUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.19% 3.00% 208.00% 87.45%

NWWUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWWUX Category Low Category High NWWUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.53% 0.00% 1.44% 16.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWWUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWWUX Category Low Category High NWWUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.80% -0.04% 8.75% 1.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWWUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWWUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Graham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Mr. Graham joined the Office of Investments at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (“Nationwide Mutual”) in November 2004, serving primarily as a portfolio manager for Nationwide Mutual’s proprietary general account. In June 2016, Mr. Graham joined NFA as its Chief Investment Officer.

Keith Robinette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Robinette joined the Office of Investments at Nationwide Mutual in 2012 where he managed a hedge fund portfolio and led manager due diligence reviews. In May 2017, Mr. Robinette joined NFA as a Senior Director of Asset Strategies.

Andrew Urban

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Urban joined NFA in July 2016 and became a Senior Director of Asset Strategies in May 2017. Prior to joining NFA, Mr. Urban worked for six years as an investment analyst covering hedge funds for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, where he was responsible for hedge fund manager selection and due diligence as well as portfolio risk management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 8.11 2.38 1.25

