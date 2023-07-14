The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that invests primarily in affiliated mutual funds representing a variety of asset classes. The Fund aims to provide diversification across major asset classes – U.S. stocks, international stocks, and bonds – by investing primarily in mutual funds offered by Nationwide Mutual Funds and affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (each, an “Underlying Fund” or collectively, “Underlying Funds”). Each Underlying Fund invests directly in equity or other securities, as appropriate to its investment objective and strategies. Certain Underlying Funds are “index” funds that invest directly in equity securities or other securities with a goal of obtaining investment returns that closely track a benchmark securities index. The Fund also invests in many Underlying Funds that are not index funds. Some Underlying Funds may use futures, swaps and options, which are derivatives, either to hedge against investment risks, to obtain exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. Although the Fund seeks to provide diversification across major asset classes, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a small number of issuers (i.e., Underlying Funds). However, the Fund may invest directly in securities and derivatives in addition to investing in Underlying Funds. Further, the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests generally are diversified. The Fund pursues its objective primarily by seeking growth of capital. Through investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund invests heavily in equity securities, such as common stocks of U.S. and international companies (including smaller companies). The Fund seeks exposure to securities of foreign issuers, which may include securities of issuers in emerging market countries. Nationwide Fund Advisors (the “Adviser”) establishes a target allocation for the Fund among different asset classes which the Adviser believes is appropriate for the Fund’s risk profile and investment strategies, and which the Adviser may change over time. As of January 31, 2022, the Fund allocated approximately 61% of its net assets in U.S. stocks, and approximately 34% in international stocks. The Fund is designed for aggressive investors who are comfortable with assuming the risks associated with investing in a high percentage of stocks, including international stocks. The Fund is also designed for investors with long time horizons, who want to maximize their long-term returns and who have a high tolerance for possible short-term losses.