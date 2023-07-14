Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|NWWHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|37.70%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|21.47%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|29.71%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-13.0%
|17.0%
|63.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|64.10%
* Annualized
|NWWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWWHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|920 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|41.88%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|4
|9963
|78.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|902 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|38.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.97%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|11.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWWHX % Rank
|Stocks
|70.10%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|96.86%
|Bonds
|18.84%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|6.28%
|Other
|17.05%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|3.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.88%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|9.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|85.86%
|Cash
|-6.87%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|99.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWWHX % Rank
|Technology
|16.43%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|86.32%
|Financial Services
|14.94%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|55.26%
|Industrials
|12.66%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|20.00%
|Healthcare
|11.78%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|82.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.53%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|41.05%
|Consumer Defense
|7.56%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|14.21%
|Communication Services
|6.05%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|74.74%
|Basic Materials
|6.02%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|6.84%
|Energy
|5.05%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|34.74%
|Real Estate
|4.86%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|30.00%
|Utilities
|3.12%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|29.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWWHX % Rank
|US
|38.17%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|97.38%
|Non US
|31.93%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|22.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWWHX % Rank
|Government
|30.30%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|18.32%
|Corporate
|21.77%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|37.17%
|Cash & Equivalents
|21.67%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|87.96%
|Securitized
|13.68%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|12.57%
|Derivative
|12.57%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|8.90%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|34.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWWHX % Rank
|US
|12.76%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|7.33%
|Non US
|6.08%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|6.28%
|NWWHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|77.54%
|Management Fee
|0.13%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|52.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.13%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|56.41%
|NWWHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NWWHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWWHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.71%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|31.46%
|NWWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWWHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.21%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|14.14%
|NWWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|NWWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWWHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.47%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|6.38%
|NWWHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2015
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2016
5.54
5.5%
Mr. Graham joined the Office of Investments at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (“Nationwide Mutual”) in November 2004, serving primarily as a portfolio manager for Nationwide Mutual’s proprietary general account. In June 2016, Mr. Graham joined NFA as its Chief Investment Officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. Robinette joined the Office of Investments at Nationwide Mutual in 2012 where he managed a hedge fund portfolio and led manager due diligence reviews. In May 2017, Mr. Robinette joined NFA as a Senior Director of Asset Strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. Urban joined NFA in July 2016 and became a Senior Director of Asset Strategies in May 2017. Prior to joining NFA, Mr. Urban worked for six years as an investment analyst covering hedge funds for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, where he was responsible for hedge fund manager selection and due diligence as well as portfolio risk management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
