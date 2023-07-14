Home
Trending ETFs

NWWHX (Mutual Fund)

NWWHX (Mutual Fund)

Nationwide Investor Destinations Aggressive Fund

NWWHX | Fund

$9.42

$920 M

1.21%

$0.11

0.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$920 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.71%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Nationwide Investor Destinations Aggressive Fund

NWWHX | Fund

$9.42

$920 M

1.21%

$0.11

0.32%

NWWHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Investor Destinations Aggressive Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Graham

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that invests primarily in affiliated mutual funds representing a variety of asset classes. The Fund aims to provide diversification across major asset classes– U.S. stocks, international stocks, and bonds– by investing primarily in mutual funds offered by Nationwide Mutual Funds and affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (each, an “Underlying Fund” or collectively, “Underlying Funds”).Each Underlying Fund invests directly in equity or other securities, as appropriate to its investment objective and strategies. Certain Underlying Funds are “index” funds that invest directly in equity securities or other securities with a goal of obtaining investment returns that closely track a benchmark securities index. The Fund also invests in many Underlying Funds that are not index funds. Some Underlying Funds may use futures, swaps and options, which are derivatives, either to hedge against investment risks, to obtain exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. Although the Fund seeks to provide diversification across major asset classes, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a small number of issuers (i.e., Underlying Funds). However, the Fund may invest directly in securities and derivatives in addition to investing in Underlying Funds. Further, the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests generally are diversified.The Fund pursues its objective primarily by seeking growth of capital. Through investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund invests heavily in equity securities, such as common stocks of U.S. and international companies (including smaller companies). The Fund seeks exposure to securities of foreign issuers, which may include securities of issuers in emerging market countries. Nationwide Fund Advisors (the “Adviser”) establishes a target allocation for the Fund among different asset classes which the Adviser believes is appropriate for the Fund’s risk profile and investment strategies, and which the Adviser may change over time. As of January31, 2022, the Fund allocated approximately 61% of its net assets in U.S. stocks, and approximately 34% in international stocks. The Fund is designed for aggressive investors who are comfortable with assuming the risks associated with investing in a high percentage of stocks, including international stocks. The Fund is also designed for investors with long time horizons, who want to maximize their long-term returns and who have a high tolerance for possible short-term losses.
Read More

NWWHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWWHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -6.1% 259.6% 37.70%
1 Yr 12.8% -23.3% 219.9% 21.47%
3 Yr 3.5%* -7.5% 35.6% 29.71%
5 Yr -2.0%* -13.0% 17.0% 63.25%
10 Yr N/A* -8.1% 6.4% 64.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWWHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -44.4% 104.5% 30.16%
2021 4.8% -12.9% 10.1% 54.75%
2020 2.2% -3.8% 17.1% 76.61%
2019 2.9% -3.7% 7.3% 81.55%
2018 -4.7% -9.5% -1.3% 76.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWWHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -11.0% 259.6% 37.70%
1 Yr 12.8% -23.3% 219.9% 21.47%
3 Yr 3.5%* -7.5% 35.6% 29.71%
5 Yr 0.6%* -13.0% 20.9% 41.82%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 14.9% 60.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWWHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -44.4% 104.5% 30.16%
2021 4.8% -12.9% 10.1% 54.75%
2020 2.2% -3.8% 17.1% 76.61%
2019 2.9% -3.7% 7.3% 81.55%
2018 -2.1% -9.2% -1.3% 35.15%

NAV & Total Return History

NWWHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWWHX Category Low Category High NWWHX % Rank
Net Assets 920 M 8.18 M 117 B 41.88%
Number of Holdings 12 4 9963 78.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 902 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 38.74%
Weighting of Top 10 97.97% 15.1% 100.0% 11.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio R6 46.70%
  2. Nationwide International Index R6 18.49%
  3. Nationwide Mid Cap Market Idx R6 11.82%
  4. Nationwide International Sm Cp R6 3.97%
  5. Nationwide GQG US Quality Eq R6 2.22%
  6. Nationwide Loomis All Cap Gr R6 1.80%
  7. Nationwide Bond Portfolio R6 1.74%
  8. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF 1.31%
  9. Nationwide Emerging Mkts Dbt R6 1.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWHX % Rank
Stocks 		70.10% 41.81% 99.54% 96.86%
Bonds 		18.84% 0.00% 172.53% 6.28%
Other 		17.05% -2.94% 17.05% 3.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.88% 0.00% 3.88% 9.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.51% 85.86%
Cash 		-6.87% -175.13% 34.02% 99.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWHX % Rank
Technology 		16.43% 1.75% 32.38% 86.32%
Financial Services 		14.94% 9.56% 42.24% 55.26%
Industrials 		12.66% 1.80% 15.05% 20.00%
Healthcare 		11.78% 2.06% 19.02% 82.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.53% 1.15% 24.72% 41.05%
Consumer Defense 		7.56% 0.47% 14.80% 14.21%
Communication Services 		6.05% 1.90% 13.69% 74.74%
Basic Materials 		6.02% 0.00% 8.62% 6.84%
Energy 		5.05% 0.00% 31.98% 34.74%
Real Estate 		4.86% 0.00% 28.04% 30.00%
Utilities 		3.12% 0.00% 15.29% 29.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWHX % Rank
US 		38.17% 27.22% 98.64% 97.38%
Non US 		31.93% 0.38% 36.06% 22.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWHX % Rank
Government 		30.30% 0.00% 58.00% 18.32%
Corporate 		21.77% 0.00% 94.65% 37.17%
Cash & Equivalents 		21.67% 2.76% 100.00% 87.96%
Securitized 		13.68% 0.00% 24.35% 12.57%
Derivative 		12.57% 0.00% 48.42% 8.90%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 11.59% 34.03%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWWHX % Rank
US 		12.76% 0.00% 159.81% 7.33%
Non US 		6.08% 0.00% 12.72% 6.28%

NWWHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWWHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.01% 2.81% 77.54%
Management Fee 0.13% 0.00% 1.30% 52.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.13% 0.01% 0.28% 56.41%

Sales Fees

NWWHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWWHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWWHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.71% 0.18% 300.02% 31.46%

NWWHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWWHX Category Low Category High NWWHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.21% 0.00% 3.71% 14.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWWHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWWHX Category Low Category High NWWHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.47% -1.69% 5.31% 6.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWWHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWWHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Graham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Mr. Graham joined the Office of Investments at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (“Nationwide Mutual”) in November 2004, serving primarily as a portfolio manager for Nationwide Mutual’s proprietary general account. In June 2016, Mr. Graham joined NFA as its Chief Investment Officer.

Keith Robinette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Robinette joined the Office of Investments at Nationwide Mutual in 2012 where he managed a hedge fund portfolio and led manager due diligence reviews. In May 2017, Mr. Robinette joined NFA as a Senior Director of Asset Strategies.

Andrew Urban

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Mr. Urban joined NFA in July 2016 and became a Senior Director of Asset Strategies in May 2017. Prior to joining NFA, Mr. Urban worked for six years as an investment analyst covering hedge funds for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, where he was responsible for hedge fund manager selection and due diligence as well as portfolio risk management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

