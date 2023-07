Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in income producing securities.

The Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in preferred and debt securities. Debt securities in which the Fund invests include corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities, taxable municipal securities and U.S. government and agency debt securities. The Fund may invest in all types of preferred securities, including both traditional and non-traditional preferred securities, and may invest in securities with dividends or interest rates that are fixed or floating. Traditional preferred securities are generally equity securities of the issuer that have priority over the issuer’s common shares as to the payment of dividends and the payout of proceeds of a bankruptcy or other liquidation, but are subordinate to an issuer’s senior debt and junior debt. Non-traditional preferred securities include hybrid securities and other types of preferred securities that possess varying combinations of features of both debt and traditional preferred securities and they may constitute senior debt, junior debt or preferred shares in an issuer’s capital structure.

The Fund may invest without limit in below-investment-grade securities, commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk” bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in equity securities other than preferred securities, including common stocks, convertible securities, real estate investment trusts (“ REITs ”), depositary receipts and other types of securities with equity characteristics. The Fund may write covered call options on equity securities to generate additional income. To manage market risk and credit risk in its portfolio, the Fund may make short sales of equity securities and may utilize derivatives, including credit default swap agreements. The Fund’s short sales may equal up to 10% of the value of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may use all or a portion of the proceeds of its short sales to purchase additional portfolio securities.

The Fund’s investments may include debt securities, preferred units and common units issued by master limited partnerships (“ MLPs ”), provided that the Fund may not invest more than 10% of its net assets in common units of MLPs.

The Fund may invest in securities that have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, but that may be resold to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the provisions of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“ Rule 144A securities ”).

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in dollar-denominated securities issued by non-U.S. companies.

The Fund’s sub-adviser employs a rigorous, bottom-up research-focused investment process that seeks to identify undervalued companies with positive risk/reward characteristics and the potential for downside protection. The sub-adviser’s investment process focuses on the attractiveness of a particular security within a company’s capital structure. The sub-adviser may choose to sell securities or reduce positions if it feels that a company no longer possesses favorable risk/reward characteristics, attractive valuations or catalysts, if it identifies better alternatives within a company’s capital structure, or if a company suspends or is projected to suspend its dividend or interest payments.