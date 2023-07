The Fund seeks to track the total return of the NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index, before deducting for Fund expenses. The NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index, which consists of at least 100 individual technology-related securities, is a price-weighted index of stocks of companies from different industries that produce or deploy innovative technologies to conduct their business. The market capitalizations of the companies in the NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index range from small- to large-capitalization companies. To pursue its principal investment strategy, the Fund, under normal market conditions, invests substantially all (at least 90%) of its net assets in nearly all of the component equity securities included in the NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index. The largest component of the NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index consists of companies in the technology sector, such as companies in the software, hardware and semiconductor industries. However, the NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index also includes companies in numerous other industries, such as aerospace and defense, health care equipment, biotechnology and others. Because the NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index includes securities from several technology industries, the Fund is permitted to invest more than 25% of its net assets in securities of companies in the technology sector.