The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, in common stocks of publicly traded companies that the subadviser believes demonstrate, at the time of a stock’s purchase, strong growth characteristics such as a leadership position in the relevant industry, a sustainable advantage, strong earnings growth potential and experienced management. The Fund’s investment focus is on U.S. companies whose market capitalizations are generally within the market capitalization range of the companies represented in the Russell 2000® Index at time of purchase (“small-cap companies”), although the Fund may invest in companies outside this range. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in small-cap companies. The Fund makes market capitalization determinations with respect to a security at the time of purchase of such security. Because the Fund may continue to hold a security whose market capitalization increases or decreases, a substantial portion of the Fund’s holdings can have market capitalizations outside the range of the Russell 2000® Index at any given time. In selecting growth stocks for the Fund, the subadviser emphasizes a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis (i.e., developing an understanding of the specific company through research, meetings with management and analysis of the company’s financial statements and public disclosures). The subadviser’s “bottom-up” approach is supplemented by “top-down” considerations (i.e., reviewing general economic conditions and analyzing their effect on various industries). At times the subadviser may emphasize one or more industries or sectors.