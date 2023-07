The Fund is designed to provide a diversified portfolio of different types of fixed-income securities. In contrast to a typical core bond strategy, however, the Fund also invests a portion of its assets in fixed-income securities that carry higher risks, but which potentially offer higher investment rewards. The fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest include U.S. and foreign corporate bonds, U.S. government securities, bonds issued by foreign governments, corporate loans, asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may invest in securities issued by foreign issuers, including those that are located in emerging market countries, although the Fund does not invest more than 20% of its net assets in emerging market securities. Some foreign securities may be denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund invests in mortgage-backed securities. Mortgage-backed securities may be either pass-through securities issued by U.S. government agencies, such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or collateralized mortgage obligations issued either by U.S. government agencies or by private issuers. The Fund may purchase many U.S. agency pass-through securities on a when-issued (also known as “to-be-announced”) basis, and it may also purchase or sell such securities for delayed delivery. When entering into such a transaction, the Fund buys or sells securities with payment and delivery scheduled to take place in the future. The Fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income securities that are rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade or the unrated equivalent as determined by the Fund’s subadviser. The Fund may, however, invest up to 25% of its net assets at the time of purchase, in high-yield bonds (i.e., “junk bonds”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. Securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest on either a fixed-rate or variable-rate basis. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in securities offering the highest level of total return while simultaneously managing investment risk. The Fund’s portfolio can be expected to have an average effective duration ranging between three and eight years, although the Fund’s subadviser may lengthen or shorten the Fund’s portfolio duration outside this range depending on its evaluation of market conditions. Duration is an indication of an investment’s “interest rate risk,” or how sensitive an investment may be to changes in interest rates. Bonds with longer durations have higher risk and volatility. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the subadviser relies primarily on proprietary, internally-generated credit research, focusing on both industry/sector analysis and detailed individual security selection. The subadviser seeks to identify investment opportunities based on the relative value of securities. The subadviser analyzes individual issuer credit risk based on factors such as management and depth of experience, competitive advantage, market and product position and overall financial strength. In addition to considering financial information, the subadviser also evaluates corporate and sovereign issuers based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. The subadviser views ESG factors as among the important drivers of investment value, and believes that integrating ESG factors in research and engaging with issuers to improve ESG standards helps in managing portfolio risk. An issuer’s performance across certain ESG criteria is summarized in a proprietary ESG rating, which is calculated and assigned by the subadviser on the basis of proprietary research and/or data obtained from various ESG data providers. The subadviser’s ESG rating for each issuer is derived from multiple factors, which include, but are not limited to: • Environmental considerations, such as carbon emissions, climate change, biodiversity and environmental benefits; • Social considerations, such as human rights, diversity and inclusion, labor standards and consumer protection; and • Governance considerations, such as board structure, succession planning, ownership structure, internal controls and transparency. For any particular issuer, the subadviser evaluates the ESG factors that it considers to be the most relevant to the issuer’s industry. The subadviser assigns different weights to key ESG factors according to their relevance to the industry group. For example, carbon emissions are a key environmental factor for automobile manufacturing, while labor management and standards are key social considerations for the retail sector. Consumer protection is a key social factor, and internal controls are a key governance factor, for software and service firms. The overall ESG rating is designed to indicate an issuer’s performance relative to its peers. As a result, the subadviser is able to identify companies which are best-in-class within a sector, even if they are in an industry group potentially exposed to more negative ESG outcomes. ESG scores range from 1 (best) to 5 (worst). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers with an ESG rating of 1, 2, or 3 at the time of investment. Additionally, the subadviser may purchase impact bonds of issuers with any ESG rating where, in the opinion of the subadviser, the proceeds of the impact bond will be used to achieve an environmental, social, or governance goal and improve the issuer’s overall ESG rating. Typically, the subadviser seeks to invest at least 5% of the Fund’s net assets in impact bonds. Impact bonds are debt securities issued by corporations, governments and agencies in which the proceeds from the securities issued are directed towards projects that aim to achieve environmental, social or labor objectives. Examples include but are not limited to developing renewable energy infrastructure, improving energy efficiency of existing assets, and building social housing units. The Fund’s subadviser seeks value and may sell a security in anticipation of market declines or credit downgrades or to take advantage of more favorable opportunities. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.