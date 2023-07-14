Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
14.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.71 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.42%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NWATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|43.67%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|6.03%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|8.7%
|13.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|10.3%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NWATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2021
|5.5%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-23.9%
|-7.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|13.0%
|20.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|1.7%
|8.6%
|N/A
|Period
|NWATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|43.67%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|5.67%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|7.7%
|13.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|9.6%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NWATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-3.3%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2021
|5.5%
|11.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-23.9%
|-5.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|14.1%
|22.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|1.7%
|11.0%
|N/A
|NWATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWATX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.71 M
|60.7 K
|7.18 B
|83.60%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|4
|494
|76.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.71 M
|51.6 K
|7.13 B
|82.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.96%
|38.0%
|100.0%
|12.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWATX % Rank
|Stocks
|65.69%
|65.98%
|98.58%
|98.91%
|Bonds
|21.67%
|0.00%
|92.61%
|56.13%
|Other
|18.74%
|-0.07%
|13.26%
|2.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.93%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|1.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|82.29%
|Cash
|-7.04%
|-86.71%
|14.73%
|2.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWATX % Rank
|Technology
|16.73%
|14.77%
|21.46%
|94.55%
|Financial Services
|15.63%
|12.29%
|18.11%
|34.33%
|Industrials
|12.32%
|9.57%
|15.26%
|11.44%
|Healthcare
|12.24%
|8.82%
|15.72%
|48.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.36%
|9.27%
|14.12%
|35.15%
|Consumer Defense
|7.54%
|4.55%
|11.70%
|14.44%
|Communication Services
|6.23%
|6.12%
|11.04%
|82.02%
|Basic Materials
|5.96%
|2.40%
|5.65%
|7.90%
|Energy
|4.59%
|1.87%
|4.03%
|48.50%
|Real Estate
|4.37%
|1.82%
|9.04%
|35.42%
|Utilities
|3.04%
|0.55%
|4.39%
|22.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWATX % Rank
|US
|34.19%
|34.23%
|75.57%
|96.19%
|Non US
|31.50%
|18.37%
|51.41%
|69.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWATX % Rank
|Government
|31.79%
|0.00%
|72.52%
|68.66%
|Cash & Equivalents
|21.93%
|1.23%
|99.01%
|50.68%
|Corporate
|20.81%
|0.08%
|63.17%
|41.69%
|Securitized
|14.75%
|0.00%
|29.24%
|20.44%
|Derivative
|10.71%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|16.35%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|4.01%
|49.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWATX % Rank
|US
|16.86%
|-0.24%
|50.12%
|100.00%
|Non US
|4.81%
|0.00%
|42.49%
|1.63%
|NWATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.02%
|35.30%
|83.52%
|Management Fee
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.94%
|40.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|88.89%
|NWATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NWATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.42%
|3.00%
|208.00%
|N/A
|NWATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWATX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.17%
|0.00%
|1.44%
|8.33%
|NWATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|NWATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWATX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.48%
|-0.04%
|8.75%
|4.20%
|NWATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Robinette joined the Office of Investments at Nationwide Mutual in 2012 where he managed a hedge fund portfolio and led manager due diligence reviews. In May 2017, Mr. Robinette joined NFA as a Senior Director of Asset Strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Urban joined NFA in July 2016 and became a Senior Director of Asset Strategies in May 2017. Prior to joining NFA, Mr. Urban worked for six years as an investment analyst covering hedge funds for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, where he was responsible for hedge fund manager selection and due diligence as well as portfolio risk management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Graham joined the Office of Investments at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (“Nationwide Mutual”) in November 2004, serving primarily as a portfolio manager for Nationwide Mutual’s proprietary general account. In June 2016, Mr. Graham joined NFA as its Chief Investment Officer.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|8.11
|2.38
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...