YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$52.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.1%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 145.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in various types of short duration, investment grade debt (or fixed income) securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets, defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities (“80% investment policy”). For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the Fund defines fixed income securities as including (i) bills, (ii) notes, (iii) corporate bonds of domestic, foreign and emerging market issuers, (iv) fixed income securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, (v) fixed income derivatives including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps, (vi) exchange traded funds and mutual funds that invest primarily in fixed income securities (“Underlying Funds”), or (vii) asset-backed and mortgage backed-securities. The Fund defines emerging market issuers as those found in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest may have fixed, floating or inverse interest rates.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (commonly known as junk bonds or high yield securities). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). The Fund will not invest more than 15% of its assets in high yield securities. Mortgage backed securities in which the Fund may invest include those issued by non-governmental agencies (“non-agency MBS”).
The Fund’s Adviser expects that the investment portfolio for the Fund will have an average duration of one year or less. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a portfolio of fixed income securities with an average duration of one year would generally be expected to decline by approximately 1% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. The average duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio may vary from time to time, and there is no assurance that the duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio will not exceed one year but will also not typically exceed two years.
The Fund may also purchase or write (sell) credit default swaps (“CDS”) or credit default swap indexes (“CDX”), which are credit derivatives used to hedge credit risk and/or take a position on a basket of credit entities. Unlike a credit default swap, which is an over the counter derivative, a CDX may be exchange traded, or sold over the counter. Each CDX is designed to track a basket of credit entities, which may be standard or customized. This means that it may be more liquid than a credit default swap, and it may be cheaper to hedge the Fund’s portfolio with a CDX than it would be to buy many single name credit default swaps to achieve a similar effect. The Fund may also purchase or sell total return swaps or invest in inverse ETFs to hedge its long positions.
The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
|Period
|NUSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|23.14%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|29.57%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|16.28%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NUSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|27.03%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|43.06%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|47.60%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|Period
|NUSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|16.16%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|15.22%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|14.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.8%
|2.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NUSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.6%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|26.13%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|43.06%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|47.60%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|N/A
|NUSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|52.7 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|88.70%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|1
|3396
|89.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.1 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|77.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.11%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|24.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUSIX % Rank
|Bonds
|73.27%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|64.19%
|Cash
|26.73%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|28.38%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|79.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|80.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|95.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUSIX % Rank
|Corporate
|57.69%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|16.59%
|Cash & Equivalents
|28.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.58%
|Municipal
|13.95%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|2.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|82.97%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.63%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUSIX % Rank
|US
|68.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.61%
|Non US
|4.75%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|73.80%
|NUSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|22.37%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|71.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|NUSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|NUSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NUSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|145.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|94.27%
|NUSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.11%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|16.59%
|NUSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NUSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.41%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|58.11%
|NUSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2019
3.2
3.2%
Jonathan A. Fiebach joined Clark Capital in 2016, previously, Mr. Fiebach had been Co-CEO and CIO of Main Point Advisors Inc. since 2013. Mr. Fiebach was also a principal with Grant Williams, L.P. from October, 2011 until June 2016. Prior to that Mr. Fiebach was President and owner of Fiebach Investments, LLC from 2010 to 2012 and Managing Director of Duration Capital Management Advisors Inc. from 2002-2012. In each capacity he was responsible for investment and hedging decisions. Mr. Fiebach has over 26 years of investment management industry experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2019
3.2
3.2%
Mr. Bennett serves as a co-portfolio manager to the Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund. Mr. Bennett joined Clark Capital Management Group, Inc in 2014. He has over eight years of experience with the management and trading of various securities and derivatives. Mr. Bennett has had extensive experience overseeing the daily trading activities of various long and short ETFs and mutual Fund for ProShare Advisors LLC, including: trading cash equities, synthetic equities, futures, credit default swaps, corporate bonds, treasuries, and FX forwards. Mr. Bennett worked for ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2008-2014. He began his career as a Financial Advisor at UBS Financial Services, Inc. Robert received his B.S. in business management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Alexander Meyer is a Portfolio Manager on Clark Capital’s Fixed Income Team. Mr. Meyer has over 10 years of industry experience across fixed income sectors including municipals, investment grade corporates, and high yield corporate bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Mr. Meyer served as Vice President at Jefferies. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics and holds the CFA® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
