In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in various types of short duration, investment grade debt (or fixed income) securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets, defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities (“80% investment policy”). For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the Fund defines fixed income securities as including (i) bills, (ii) notes, (iii) corporate bonds of domestic, foreign and emerging market issuers, (iv) fixed income securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, (v) fixed income derivatives including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps, (vi) exchange traded funds and mutual funds that invest primarily in fixed income securities (“Underlying Funds”), or (vii) asset-backed and mortgage backed-securities. The Fund defines emerging market issuers as those found in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest may have fixed, floating or inverse interest rates.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (commonly known as junk bonds or high yield securities). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). The Fund will not invest more than 15% of its assets in high yield securities. Mortgage backed securities in which the Fund may invest include those issued by non-governmental agencies (“non-agency MBS”).

The Fund’s Adviser expects that the investment portfolio for the Fund will have an average duration of one year or less. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a portfolio of fixed income securities with an average duration of one year would generally be expected to decline by approximately 1% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. The average duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio may vary from time to time, and there is no assurance that the duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio will not exceed one year but will also not typically exceed two years.

The Fund may also purchase or write (sell) credit default swaps (“CDS”) or credit default swap indexes (“CDX”), which are credit derivatives used to hedge credit risk and/or take a position on a basket of credit entities. Unlike a credit default swap, which is an over the counter derivative, a CDX may be exchange traded, or sold over the counter. Each CDX is designed to track a basket of credit entities, which may be standard or customized. This means that it may be more liquid than a credit default swap, and it may be cheaper to hedge the Fund’s portfolio with a CDX than it would be to buy many single name credit default swaps to achieve a similar effect. The Fund may also purchase or sell total return swaps or invest in inverse ETFs to hedge its long positions.

The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.