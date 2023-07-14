Home
Navigator Ultra Short Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
NUSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.06 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (NUSIX) Primary A (NUSAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$52.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 145.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NUSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Navigator Ultra Short Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Navigator Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 21, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Fiebach

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in various types of short duration, investment grade debt (or fixed income) securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets, defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities (“80% investment policy”). For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the Fund defines fixed income securities as including (i) bills, (ii) notes, (iii) corporate bonds of domestic, foreign and emerging market issuers, (iv) fixed income securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, (v) fixed income derivatives including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps, (vi) exchange traded funds and mutual funds that invest primarily in fixed income securities (“Underlying Funds”), or (vii) asset-backed and mortgage backed-securities. The Fund defines emerging market issuers as those found in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest may have fixed, floating or inverse interest rates.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (commonly known as junk bonds or high yield securities). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO). The Fund will not invest more than 15% of its assets in high yield securities. Mortgage backed securities in which the Fund may invest include those issued by non-governmental agencies (“non-agency MBS”).

The Fund’s Adviser expects that the investment portfolio for the Fund will have an average duration of one year or less. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a portfolio of fixed income securities with an average duration of one year would generally be expected to decline by approximately 1% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. The average duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio may vary from time to time, and there is no assurance that the duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio will not exceed one year but will also not typically exceed two years.

The Fund may also purchase or write (sell) credit default swaps (“CDS”) or credit default swap indexes (“CDX”), which are credit derivatives used to hedge credit risk and/or take a position on a basket of credit entities. Unlike a credit default swap, which is an over the counter derivative, a CDX may be exchange traded, or sold over the counter. Each CDX is designed to track a basket of credit entities, which may be standard or customized. This means that it may be more liquid than a credit default swap, and it may be cheaper to hedge the Fund’s portfolio with a CDX than it would be to buy many single name credit default swaps to achieve a similar effect. The Fund may also purchase or sell total return swaps or invest in inverse ETFs to hedge its long positions.

The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

NUSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -1.1% 3.6% 23.14%
1 Yr 1.1% -5.2% 7.0% 29.57%
3 Yr 0.2%* -3.0% 10.0% 16.28%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.6% -6.4% 2.3% 27.03%
2021 -0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 43.06%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 47.60%
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -3.2% 2.9% 16.16%
1 Yr 1.1% -5.2% 3.0% 15.22%
3 Yr 0.2%* -3.0% 10.0% 14.42%
5 Yr N/A* -10.8% 2.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.6% -6.4% 2.3% 26.13%
2021 -0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 43.06%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 47.60%
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NUSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NUSIX Category Low Category High NUSIX % Rank
Net Assets 52.7 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 88.70%
Number of Holdings 48 1 3396 89.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.1 M -200 M 16.1 B 77.29%
Weighting of Top 10 38.11% 2.6% 103.2% 24.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Smithfield Foods, Inc. 3.35% 6.71%
  2. eBay Inc. 1.169% 5.69%
  3. NEW YORK N Y CITY HSG DEV CORP REV 2.324% 5.68%
  4. Met Tower Global Funding 0.61% 5.37%
  5. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 0.777% 4.72%
  6. Cigna Corporation 0.88% 4.67%
  7. CVS Health Corp 1.03% 4.66%
  8. Textron Inc. 0.79% 4.65%
  9. Sempra Energy 0.78% 4.61%
  10. BMW US Capital, LLC 0.68% 4.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NUSIX % Rank
Bonds 		73.27% 0.00% 123.41% 64.19%
Cash 		26.73% -24.02% 100.00% 28.38%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 79.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.17%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 80.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 95.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUSIX % Rank
Corporate 		57.69% 0.00% 99.91% 16.59%
Cash & Equivalents 		28.36% 0.00% 100.00% 23.58%
Municipal 		13.95% 0.00% 70.39% 2.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 82.97%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.63%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUSIX % Rank
US 		68.52% 0.00% 100.00% 40.61%
Non US 		4.75% 0.00% 49.76% 73.80%

NUSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.08% 18.10% 22.37%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.19% 71.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 23.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 145.00% 0.00% 369.54% 94.27%

NUSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NUSIX Category Low Category High NUSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.11% 0.00% 5.90% 16.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NUSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NUSIX Category Low Category High NUSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.41% -1.30% 14.86% 58.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NUSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NUSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Fiebach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2019

3.2

3.2%

Jonathan A. Fiebach joined Clark Capital in 2016, previously, Mr. Fiebach had been Co-CEO and CIO of Main Point Advisors Inc. since 2013. Mr. Fiebach was also a principal with Grant Williams, L.P. from October, 2011 until June 2016. Prior to that Mr. Fiebach was President and owner of Fiebach Investments, LLC from 2010 to 2012 and Managing Director of Duration Capital Management Advisors Inc. from 2002-2012. In each capacity he was responsible for investment and hedging decisions. Mr. Fiebach has over 26 years of investment management industry experience.

Robert Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2019

3.2

3.2%

Mr. Bennett serves as a co-portfolio manager to the Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund. Mr. Bennett joined Clark Capital Management Group, Inc in 2014. He has over eight years of experience with the management and trading of various securities and derivatives. Mr. Bennett has had extensive experience overseeing the daily trading activities of various long and short ETFs and mutual Fund for ProShare Advisors LLC, including: trading cash equities, synthetic equities, futures, credit default swaps, corporate bonds, treasuries, and FX forwards. Mr. Bennett worked for ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2008-2014. He began his career as a Financial Advisor at UBS Financial Services, Inc. Robert received his B.S. in business management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Alexander Meyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Alexander Meyer is a Portfolio Manager on Clark Capital’s Fixed Income Team. Mr. Meyer has over 10 years of industry experience across fixed income sectors including municipals, investment grade corporates, and high yield corporate bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Mr. Meyer served as Vice President at Jefferies. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics and holds the CFA® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

