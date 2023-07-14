Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nuveen International Dividend Growth Fund

mutual fund
NUIIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.03 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NUIIX) Primary A (NUIAX) C (NUICX)
NUIIX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen International Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.03 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NUIIX) Primary A (NUIAX) C (NUICX)
NUIIX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen International Dividend Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.03 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NUIIX) Primary A (NUIAX) C (NUICX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen International Dividend Growth Fund

NUIIX | Fund

$28.03

$4.27 M

3.29%

$0.92

4.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$4.27 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen International Dividend Growth Fund

NUIIX | Fund

$28.03

$4.27 M

3.29%

$0.92

4.60%

NUIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen International Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Jun 11, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Park

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities, which include preferred securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. securities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-cap companies.
The Fund’s sub-adviser is focused on bottom-up fundamental analysis to identify what it believes to be the highest quality companies that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. When selecting companies, the sub-adviser evaluates certain factors, including a sound business model, strong overall financial position, earnings growth, return on equity, quality of management, potential for dividend growth, market valuation, the commitment to return cash to shareholders, and individual country factors, including macroeconomic and political risk factors.
Read More

NUIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% 2.1% 19.2% 87.85%
1 Yr 9.8% -20.6% 27.8% 91.83%
3 Yr 3.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 54.69%
5 Yr 0.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 54.90%
10 Yr 1.0%* -6.0% 9.9% 61.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -43.6% 71.3% 10.60%
2021 4.7% -15.4% 9.4% 14.81%
2020 -1.3% -10.4% 121.9% 97.89%
2019 3.8% -0.5% 8.5% 82.02%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% 0.0% 12.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -16.4% 19.2% 82.20%
1 Yr 9.8% -27.2% 27.8% 84.65%
3 Yr 3.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 53.79%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 59.33%
10 Yr 2.7%* -2.7% 10.2% 49.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -43.6% 71.3% 10.60%
2021 4.7% -15.4% 9.4% 14.81%
2020 -1.3% -10.4% 121.9% 97.89%
2019 3.8% -0.5% 8.5% 82.02%
2018 -2.4% -13.0% 0.0% 5.05%

NAV & Total Return History

NUIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NUIIX Category Low Category High NUIIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.27 M 1.02 M 369 B 97.90%
Number of Holdings 32 1 10801 93.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.93 M 0 34.5 B 97.32%
Weighting of Top 10 41.91% 1.9% 101.9% 9.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%
  6. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%
  7. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%
  8. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%
  9. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%
  10. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NUIIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.51% 0.00% 122.60% 73.94%
Cash 		3.49% -65.15% 100.00% 22.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 12.98%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 42.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 4.94%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 14.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUIIX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.42% 0.00% 47.75% 39.14%
Healthcare 		15.29% 0.00% 21.01% 13.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.75% 0.00% 36.36% 21.44%
Industrials 		10.99% 5.17% 99.49% 89.64%
Basic Materials 		9.04% 0.00% 23.86% 30.94%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 21.69% 16.55%
Consumer Defense 		7.32% 0.00% 32.29% 84.32%
Energy 		6.40% 0.00% 16.89% 17.99%
Utilities 		6.36% 0.00% 13.68% 7.19%
Technology 		3.80% 0.00% 36.32% 97.99%
Real Estate 		1.98% 0.00% 14.59% 48.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUIIX % Rank
Non US 		94.23% 0.00% 125.24% 59.80%
US 		2.28% -7.78% 68.98% 41.18%

NUIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NUIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.60% 0.02% 26.51% 2.02%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.60% 53.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

NUIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NUIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NUIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 2.00% 247.00% 22.19%

NUIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NUIIX Category Low Category High NUIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.29% 0.00% 13.15% 46.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NUIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NUIIX Category Low Category High NUIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.09% -0.93% 6.38% 33.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NUIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NUIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Park

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.98

3.0%

David Park joined Santa Barbara Asset Management in 2011. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Park was an Equity Analyst at HighMark Capital Management, focusing on consumer, technology, telecom and industrials. Preceding this, he held several positions in finance and transactions as a Manager for M&A Transaction Support at Ernst & Young, Senior Analyst at Move, Inc. and as a Senior Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Park received a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Mr. Park holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant.

David Chalupnik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

2.98

3.0%

David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×