Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities, which include preferred securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. securities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-cap companies.

The Fund’s sub-adviser is focused on bottom-up fundamental analysis to identify what it believes to be the highest quality companies that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. When selecting companies, the sub-adviser evaluates certain factors, including a sound business model, strong overall financial position, earnings growth, return on equity, quality of management, potential for dividend growth, market valuation, the commitment to return cash to shareholders, and individual country factors, including macroeconomic and political risk factors.