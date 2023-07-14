Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
9.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$19.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.7%
Expense Ratio 2.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NUGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|48.66%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|88.98%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|78.71%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|83.62%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NUGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|80.38%
|2021
|5.4%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|40.08%
|2020
|0.6%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|31.76%
|2019
|5.4%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|71.16%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|38.92%
|NUGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.1 M
|199 K
|133 B
|90.79%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|1
|9075
|61.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.69 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|91.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.74%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|57.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.45%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|69.71%
|Cash
|2.55%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|23.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|41.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|49.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|35.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|38.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUGCX % Rank
|Technology
|23.17%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|48.02%
|Financial Services
|14.86%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|52.53%
|Healthcare
|12.77%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|50.00%
|Industrials
|9.47%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|54.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.82%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|68.72%
|Consumer Defense
|8.36%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|23.57%
|Energy
|6.26%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|9.03%
|Communication Services
|5.48%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|62.56%
|Utilities
|5.20%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|14.76%
|Basic Materials
|3.83%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|72.03%
|Real Estate
|1.77%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|57.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUGCX % Rank
|US
|61.48%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|36.12%
|Non US
|35.97%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|65.97%
|NUGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.77%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|11.40%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|50.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.37%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|NUGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|39.00%
|NUGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NUGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|38.99%
|NUGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.16%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|35.01%
|NUGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NUGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.73%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|45.91%
|NUGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.611
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 2019
2.98
3.0%
David Park joined Santa Barbara Asset Management in 2011. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Park was an Equity Analyst at HighMark Capital Management, focusing on consumer, technology, telecom and industrials. Preceding this, he held several positions in finance and transactions as a Manager for M&A Transaction Support at Ernst & Young, Senior Analyst at Move, Inc. and as a Senior Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Park received a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Mr. Park holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 2019
2.98
3.0%
David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
