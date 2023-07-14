Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.9%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NTIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.9%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|92.98%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|64.10%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|NTIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NTIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.06 B
|100
|124 B
|40.86%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|8175
|99.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|96.6 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|50.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|52.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NTIIX % Rank
|Bonds
|82.75%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|65.99%
|Cash
|17.25%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|23.05%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|67.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|53.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|35.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|85.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NTIIX % Rank
|Government
|82.69%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|0.87%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.88%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|59.83%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|91.46%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|95.08%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|39.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NTIIX % Rank
|US
|82.75%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|17.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|95.39%
|NTIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|33.09%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|73.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.52%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|100.00%
|NTIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NTIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NTIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|0.17%
|NTIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NTIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.91%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|55.01%
|NTIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NTIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NTIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|90.83%
|NTIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2021
1.34
1.3%
As Director of Research David directs the ongoing research into securities selection and portfolio strategies used to enhance the Navigator® investment programs. In the late 1970s, David began to develop economically based, quantitatively driven econometric models. He has also developed technical models used to enhance relative returns and reduce the risks of ETF and fund based products. David is a member of the Clark Capital Investment Team. David was formerly President and Chief Investment Officer of RTE Asset Management which merged with Clark Capital in 2005. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Mr. Bellis serves as a portfolio manager for the Navigator Duration Neutral Bond Fund and has served in that capacity since December 2014. Mr. Bellis has been an associate with Main Point Advisors Inc. from September 2013 to the present. Mr. Bellis has also worked as an Assistant Trader with Grant Williams LP from February 2013 to the present. Previously, Mr. Bellis worked as a fixed income data analyst for Bloomberg from January 2011 to February 2013. Mr. Bellis has also worked as a Business Analyst Intern with Prime Finance – Citi from June 2010 to August 2010. He is a 2010 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. degree in Finance. Mr. Bellis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Jonathan A. Fiebach joined Clark Capital in 2016, previously, Mr. Fiebach had been Co-CEO and CIO of Main Point Advisors Inc. since 2013. Mr. Fiebach was also a principal with Grant Williams, L.P. from October, 2011 until June 2016. Prior to that Mr. Fiebach was President and owner of Fiebach Investments, LLC from 2010 to 2012 and Managing Director of Duration Capital Management Advisors Inc. from 2002-2012. In each capacity he was responsible for investment and hedging decisions. Mr. Fiebach has over 26 years of investment management industry experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2021
1.34
1.3%
As Clark Capital’s Chief Investment Officer, Sean oversees all of the Firm’s investment activities and heads the firm’s portfolio team. Sean joined the firm in 1993 and is responsible for asset allocation and investment selection for Navigator Investment Solutions as well as directing ongoing market research and contributing to the development of proprietary products. Sean is a member of the Clark Capital Investment Team and the Executive Team. He graduated from the University of Delaware, earning a B.S. and an M.A. in Economics. Sean holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR) and the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia, Inc. Sean is considered an industry expert and is often asked to appear on CNBC and Bloomberg television to share his views on the market. In addition, Sean has been featured in a number of articles in nationally distributed business journals and newspapers. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Mr. Bennett serves as a co-portfolio manager to the Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund. Mr. Bennett joined Clark Capital Management Group, Inc in 2014. He has over eight years of experience with the management and trading of various securities and derivatives. Mr. Bennett has had extensive experience overseeing the daily trading activities of various long and short ETFs and mutual Fund for ProShare Advisors LLC, including: trading cash equities, synthetic equities, futures, credit default swaps, corporate bonds, treasuries, and FX forwards. Mr. Bennett worked for ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2008-2014. He began his career as a Financial Advisor at UBS Financial Services, Inc. Robert received his B.S. in business management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Alexander Meyer is a Portfolio Manager on Clark Capital’s Fixed Income Team. Mr. Meyer has over 10 years of industry experience across fixed income sectors including municipals, investment grade corporates, and high yield corporate bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Mr. Meyer served as Vice President at Jefferies. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics and holds the CFA® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
