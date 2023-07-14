Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all (and at least 80%) of its net assets in equity securities included in the Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the Index, and in in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) representing such securities.

The Index is a capitalization weighted index that provides exposure to companies with high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance relative to their sector peers. The Index is a member of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index series and is constructed by aggregating the following regional indexes: MSCI Pacific ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Europe & Middle East ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index and MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index. The parent index is MSCI World Index, which consists of large and mid-cap companies in 23 Developed Markets Countries, as determined by the index provider. As of May 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 711 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $1.2 million to $2 billion.

Constituent selection for the MSCI ESG Leaders Index series is based on data from MSCI ESG Research. It is rebalanced quarterly. The Fund generally rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index.

The MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes target sector and region weights consistent with those of the respective underlying indexes to limit the systematic risk introduced by the ESG selection process. The methodology aims to include securities of companies with the highest ESG ratings representing 50% of the market capitalization in each sector and region of the respective parent index. Companies that are not existing constituents of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes must have an

MSCI ESG Rating of ‘BB’ or above and an MSCI ESG Controversies Score of 3 or above to be eligible for inclusion in the Index. Current constituents of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes must have an MSCI ESG Rating of ‘BB’ or above and an MSCI ESG Controversies Score of 1 or above to remain eligible for inclusion in the Index. In addition, companies showing involvement in alcohol, gambling, tobacco, nuclear power, civilian firearms, fossil fuels extraction, thermal coal power and weapons are excluded from the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes. The selection universe for the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes is the constituents of the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes

NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. NTI will buy and sell securities in response to changes in the Index and in response to subscriptions and redemptions.

The Fund generally invests in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index (i.e., replication). In certain circumstances, however, the Fund may not hold every security in the Index or in the same proportion as the Index, such as to improve tax efficiency or when it may not be practicable to fully implement a replication strategy. Rather, it will use an optimization strategy to seek to construct a portfolio that minimizes tracking error versus the Index while managing transaction costs and realized capital gains and losses.

The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A “non-diversified” fund can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. Shareholder approval will not be sought if the Fund becomes non-diversified due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index.

In seeking to track the performance of the Index, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors, countries or geographic regions. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the technology sector.

NTI expects that, under normal circumstances, the quarterly performance of the Fund, before fees and expenses, will track the performance of the Index within a 0.95 correlation coefficient.