Northern Global Sustainability Index Fund

mutual fund
NSRIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.52 -0.03 -0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
No Load (NSRIX) Primary Retirement (NSRKX)
Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

Net Assets

$1.34 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.31%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NSRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern Global Sustainability Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 05, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Santiccioli

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all (and at least 80%) of its net assets in equity securities included in the Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the Index, and in in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) representing such securities.
The Index is a capitalization weighted index that provides exposure to companies with high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance relative to their sector peers. The Index is a member of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index series and is constructed by aggregating the following regional indexes: MSCI Pacific ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Europe & Middle East ESG Leaders Index, MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index and MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index. The parent index is MSCI World Index, which consists of large and mid-cap companies in 23 Developed Markets Countries, as determined by the index provider. As of May 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 711 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $1.2 million to $2 billion. 
Constituent selection for the MSCI ESG Leaders Index series is based on data from MSCI ESG Research. It is rebalanced quarterly. The Fund generally rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index. 
The MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes target sector and region weights consistent with those of the respective underlying indexes to limit the systematic risk introduced by the ESG selection process. The methodology aims to include securities of companies with the highest ESG ratings representing 50% of the market capitalization in each sector and region of the respective parent index. Companies that are not existing constituents of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes must have an 
MSCI ESG Rating of ‘BB’ or above and an MSCI ESG Controversies Score of 3 or above to be eligible for inclusion in the Index. Current constituents of the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes must have an MSCI ESG Rating of ‘BB’ or above and an MSCI ESG Controversies Score of 1 or above to remain eligible for inclusion in the Index. In addition, companies showing involvement in alcohol, gambling, tobacco, nuclear power, civilian firearms, fossil fuels extraction, thermal coal power and weapons are excluded from the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes. The selection universe for the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes is the constituents of the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes 
NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. NTI will buy and sell securities in response to changes in the Index and in response to subscriptions and redemptions. 
The Fund generally invests in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index (i.e., replication). In certain circumstances, however, the Fund may not hold every security in the Index or in the same proportion as the Index, such as to improve tax efficiency or when it may not be practicable to fully implement a replication strategy. Rather, it will use an optimization strategy to seek to construct a portfolio that minimizes tracking error versus the Index while managing transaction costs and realized capital gains and losses. 
The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A “non-diversified” fund can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. Shareholder approval will not be sought if the Fund becomes non-diversified due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. 
In seeking to track the performance of the Index, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors, countries or geographic regions. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the technology sector. 
NTI expects that, under normal circumstances, the quarterly performance of the Fund, before fees and expenses, will track the performance of the Index within a 0.95 correlation coefficient. 
The Index is created and sponsored by Morgan Stanley Capital International, Inc. (“MSCI”), as the index provider. MSCI determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. MSCI does not endorse any of the securities in the Index. It is not a sponsor of the Global Sustainability Index Fund and is not affiliated with the Fund in any way.  
Read More

NSRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -35.6% 29.2% 23.04%
1 Yr 17.2% 17.3% 252.4% 60.68%
3 Yr 8.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 36.37%
5 Yr 6.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 43.22%
10 Yr 6.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 41.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -24.3% 957.1% 46.93%
2021 8.8% -38.3% 47.1% 31.35%
2020 4.3% -54.2% 0.6% 19.38%
2019 5.7% -76.0% 54.1% 55.64%
2018 -2.2% -26.1% 47.8% 36.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -35.6% 29.2% 23.60%
1 Yr 17.2% 11.4% 252.4% 56.36%
3 Yr 8.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 34.43%
5 Yr 6.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 41.34%
10 Yr 7.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 39.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -24.3% 957.1% 46.93%
2021 8.8% -33.1% 47.1% 31.61%
2020 4.3% -44.4% 1.8% 39.30%
2019 5.7% -6.5% 54.1% 56.37%
2018 -2.2% -14.4% 47.8% 15.79%

NAV & Total Return History

NSRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSRIX Category Low Category High NSRIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.34 B 199 K 133 B 34.65%
Number of Holdings 714 1 9075 4.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 357 M -18 M 37.6 B 45.15%
Weighting of Top 10 24.72% 9.1% 100.0% 77.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.48%
  2. Tesla Inc 3.13%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.85%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.72%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 2.32%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 1.59%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.46%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 1.46%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.46%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 1.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSRIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 61.84% 125.47% 6.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 87.33%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 19.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 86.45%
Cash 		0.00% -174.70% 23.12% 96.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 87.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSRIX % Rank
Technology 		20.22% 0.00% 49.87% 55.18%
Financial Services 		16.50% 0.00% 38.42% 35.02%
Healthcare 		13.61% 0.00% 35.42% 54.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.08% 0.00% 40.94% 54.63%
Industrials 		10.06% 0.00% 44.06% 42.62%
Communication Services 		9.60% 0.00% 57.66% 46.04%
Consumer Defense 		7.16% 0.00% 73.28% 43.28%
Basic Materials 		4.69% 0.00% 38.60% 33.92%
Real Estate 		2.82% 0.00% 39.48% 26.87%
Energy 		2.54% 0.00% 21.15% 46.81%
Utilities 		1.74% 0.00% 29.12% 45.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSRIX % Rank
US 		67.64% 0.13% 103.82% 15.64%
Non US 		32.36% 0.58% 99.46% 80.07%

NSRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 44.27% 96.01%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.82% 7.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 88.41%

Sales Fees

NSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 78.43%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.31% 0.00% 395.00% 11.35%

NSRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSRIX Category Low Category High NSRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 3.26% 86.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSRIX Category Low Category High NSRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.48% -4.27% 12.65% 14.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NSRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Santiccioli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Steven J. Santiccioli, Vice President of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., has been a manager of the Fund since July 2007. Mr. Santiccioli joined NTI in 2003 and manages various quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he joined Deutsche Bank in 1993, formerly serving as head of accounting group for international index portfolios. He also was a fund administrator for Equity and Fixed Income unit trusts for Chase Manhattan Bank. Steve earned a BA from Bucknell University and an MBA from Fordham University.

Brent Reeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

