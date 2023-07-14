Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.0%
1 yr return
17.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
Net Assets
$1.34 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.7%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.31%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NSRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|23.04%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|60.68%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|36.37%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|43.22%
|10 Yr
|6.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|41.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|NSRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|46.93%
|2021
|8.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|31.35%
|2020
|4.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|19.38%
|2019
|5.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|55.64%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|36.84%
|Period
|NSRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|23.60%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|56.36%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|34.43%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|41.34%
|10 Yr
|7.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|39.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|NSRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|46.93%
|2021
|8.8%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|31.61%
|2020
|4.3%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|39.30%
|2019
|5.7%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|56.37%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|15.79%
|NSRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.34 B
|199 K
|133 B
|34.65%
|Number of Holdings
|714
|1
|9075
|4.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|357 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|45.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.72%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|77.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|6.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|87.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|19.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|86.45%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|96.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|87.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSRIX % Rank
|Technology
|20.22%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|55.18%
|Financial Services
|16.50%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|35.02%
|Healthcare
|13.61%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|54.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.08%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|54.63%
|Industrials
|10.06%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|42.62%
|Communication Services
|9.60%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|46.04%
|Consumer Defense
|7.16%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|43.28%
|Basic Materials
|4.69%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|33.92%
|Real Estate
|2.82%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|26.87%
|Energy
|2.54%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|46.81%
|Utilities
|1.74%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|45.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSRIX % Rank
|US
|67.64%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|15.64%
|Non US
|32.36%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|80.07%
|NSRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|96.01%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|7.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|88.41%
|NSRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NSRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|78.43%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NSRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.31%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|11.35%
|NSRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.31%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|86.87%
|NSRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NSRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.48%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|14.20%
|NSRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Steven J. Santiccioli, Vice President of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., has been a manager of the Fund since July 2007. Mr. Santiccioli joined NTI in 2003 and manages various quantitative equity portfolios. Previously, he joined Deutsche Bank in 1993, formerly serving as head of accounting group for international index portfolios. He also was a fund administrator for Equity and Fixed Income unit trusts for Chase Manhattan Bank. Steve earned a BA from Bucknell University and an MBA from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
