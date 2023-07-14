Home
Trending ETFs

NSFLX (Mutual Fund)

NSFLX (Mutual Fund)

Natixis Sustainable Future 2055 Fund

NSFLX | Fund

$11.59

$8.27 M

1.00%

$0.12

4.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$8.27 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Natixis Sustainable Future 2055 Fund

NSFLX | Fund

$11.59

$8.27 M

1.00%

$0.12

4.49%

NSFLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Sustainable Future 2055 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Curt Overway

Fund Description

The Fund employs an asset allocation strategy designed for investors planning to retire within a few years of the target year designated in the Fund’s name. The Fund allocates its assets among investments in segments (or allocable portions of the Fund’s assets) and underlying funds managed by the adviser or affiliated advisers and subadvisers that invest directly in securities. Through these allocations, the Fund provides exposure to a variety of asset classes including U.S. equity and fixed-income securities; non-U.S. equity and fixed-income securities, including emerging markets securities; and U.S. government and/or agency securities. The Fund’s asset allocation will become more conservative over time by reducing its equity exposure and increasing its fixed-income exposure in accordance with a “glide path” until approximately 10 years following its target year. The Fund assumes a retirement age of 65 at the target year and is designed for investors who plan to withdraw the value of their account gradually after retirement.
The Fund follows a “sustainable investing approach” that aims to allocate the Fund’s assets to segments and underlying funds whose adviser or subadvisers, as part of their broader investment processes, actively consider material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors in the evaluation and selection of portfolio securities and their potential effect on long-term value, performance and risks. Consistent with the Fund’s multi-disciplinary structure and as described in more detail below, the advisers or subadvisers to the Fund’s segments and underlying funds may consider material ESG factors differently in their investment processes. For example, there may be differences in how they source ESG-related research (proprietary versus third party), the extent to which they actively engage with company management, and/or their focus on companies whose products and services are designed to directly address and/or benefit from long-term environmental, social or governance trends. Notwithstanding these differences, it is expected that the Fund’s portfolio may be better positioned to deliver financial results over time and manage risks related to negative outcomes (for example, those related to the physical and regulatory risks related to climate change, poor human rights practices, or poor corporate governance). Certain strategies may also seek to exclude specific types of investments as part of the broader investment approach. 
A brief description of the principal investment policies of the segments and underlying funds and asset classes in which the Fund may invest from time to time as well as the Fund’s target allocations can be found in the “More About Goals and Strategies” section of the prospectus. Under normal circumstances, the Fund may deviate no more than plus or minus 10% from its target allocations. The Fund’s Adviser, Natixis Advisors, LLC (“Natixis Advisors”), may modify the selection of segments and underlying funds for the Fund from time to time. Natixis Advisors also determines the Fund’s glide path and target allocations. 
The following glide path represents the shifting of equity and fixed-income allocations over time and shows how the Fund’s asset mix becomes more conservative as the target date approaches and passes. This reflects individuals’ expected need for reduced market risks as retirement approaches and for low portfolio volatility after retirement. The Fund is a “through” target date fund. This means that the Fund is expected to reach its final allocations approximately 10 years past its target year. 
The Fund’s investments, whether directly through its separately managed segments or indirectly through investments in underlying funds, will generally include equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks, fixed-income investments, such as government bonds, investment grade corporate notes and bonds, zero-coupon bonds, securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”), asset-backed securities and mortgage-related securities, and may also include derivative transactions, such as forward currency contracts, structured notes, futures transactions and swap transactions. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. 
The Fund’s Board of Trustees may approve combining the Fund with other Natixis Sustainable Future Funds® that have reached their final allocations if the Board determines that such combination would be in the best interest of such Funds’ shareholders. 
Read More

NSFLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% 8.2% 16.2% 3.69%
1 Yr 17.7% -22.9% 17.7% 0.46%
3 Yr 1.8%* -10.9% 10.1% 56.28%
5 Yr -0.9%* -12.7% 5.8% 69.28%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -46.7% -16.9% 39.63%
2021 5.0% -5.0% 9.7% 46.15%
2020 0.8% 0.0% 5.1% 99.49%
2019 3.9% 0.6% 5.4% 70.06%
2018 -3.7% -6.7% -1.6% 76.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% 8.2% 16.2% 3.69%
1 Yr 17.7% -22.9% 17.7% 0.46%
3 Yr 1.8%* -10.9% 10.1% 56.28%
5 Yr 1.4%* -11.5% 5.8% 45.18%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -46.7% -16.9% 39.63%
2021 5.0% -5.0% 9.7% 46.15%
2020 0.8% 0.0% 5.1% 99.49%
2019 3.9% 0.6% 5.4% 70.06%
2018 -1.3% -5.4% -1.2% 3.16%

NAV & Total Return History

NSFLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSFLX Category Low Category High NSFLX % Rank
Net Assets 8.27 M 984 K 30.8 B 88.29%
Number of Holdings 548 2 548 0.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.16 M 314 K 30.5 B 92.79%
Weighting of Top 10 38.78% 38.8% 100.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mirova International Sustainable Eq N 9.21%
  2. WCM Focused International Growth Instl 9.08%
  3. WCM Focused Emerging Markets Instl 5.07%
  4. Mirova Global Green Bond N 1.53%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 1.04%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.04%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 1.02%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 0.96%
  9. Oracle Corp 0.89%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class A 0.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSFLX % Rank
Stocks 		89.84% 0.00% 98.45% 42.34%
Bonds 		5.32% 0.23% 74.62% 58.56%
Cash 		4.62% -6.61% 22.48% 14.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.21% 0.00% 1.00% 4.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 92.34%
Other 		0.00% -1.00% 18.32% 94.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSFLX % Rank
Technology 		17.60% 14.04% 24.10% 87.27%
Financial Services 		17.11% 12.57% 18.90% 9.55%
Healthcare 		14.56% 10.32% 14.65% 6.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.38% 8.05% 13.40% 12.27%
Industrials 		11.74% 9.12% 12.53% 17.27%
Communication Services 		7.60% 5.69% 10.32% 29.55%
Consumer Defense 		6.80% 4.68% 11.07% 47.27%
Energy 		3.53% 2.33% 5.97% 79.55%
Real Estate 		3.23% 1.72% 10.21% 74.55%
Basic Materials 		3.22% 3.22% 6.79% 100.00%
Utilities 		2.23% 1.89% 8.12% 93.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSFLX % Rank
US 		59.09% 0.00% 71.85% 40.09%
Non US 		30.75% 0.00% 44.64% 60.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSFLX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		45.74% 5.77% 94.60% 36.49%
Corporate 		32.14% 0.47% 40.57% 8.56%
Government 		14.73% 1.77% 73.78% 80.18%
Securitized 		7.39% 0.00% 27.58% 59.01%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 28.30% 94.14%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.17% 98.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSFLX % Rank
US 		3.92% 0.21% 47.95% 65.77%
Non US 		1.40% 0.00% 26.67% 16.67%

NSFLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.49% 0.01% 43.43% 7.94%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 0.92% 58.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

NSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 0.00% 116.00% 94.61%

NSFLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSFLX Category Low Category High NSFLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.00% 0.00% 1.78% 83.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSFLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSFLX Category Low Category High NSFLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -0.38% 3.85% 64.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSFLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NSFLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Curt Overway

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2018

3.63

3.6%

Mr. Overway is president and portfolio manager with Managed Portfolio Advisors, a division of Natixis Asset Management Advisors, L.P. Based in Oakland, California, Managed Portfolio Advisors offers overlay management, product development and portfolio construction capabilities. Mr. Overway is also the president of Active Investment Advisors, another division of Natixis also based in Oakland, California, which specializes in managing index-based separate account solutions. Prior to joining Natixis, Mr. Overway was a vice president and principal at Jurika & Voyles, an investment management firm and a subsidiary of Natixis Global Asset Management. Previously, he worked as a financial analyst in the Municipal and Corporate Financing group at USL Capital. Mr. Overway has more than ten years of investment experience. He received a BS degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley. Additionally, he has served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Overway holds the chartered financial analyst designation. Mr. Overway was selected for Separate Accounts Player of the Year for 2006 by the Institutional Investor News Publishing Group, based particularly on his work with multiple-discipline products. He was also nominated for the same honor in 2004.

Marina Gross

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2018

3.63

3.6%

Ms. Gross joined Natixis Advisors in 2003 and currently serves as executive vice president and portfolio manager. She received a BSBA from Boston University.

Daniel Price

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2018

3.63

3.6%

Daniel Price is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager with Managed Portfolio Advisors®, a division of Natixis Advisors, L.P. He is responsible for implementing investment strategies and conducting due diligence on separate accounts, mutual funds and ETFs. He joined the firm in 2006 from Charles Schwab where he was director of the Managed Account Research Center. He has been in the financial services industry since 1997. Prior to Natixis, Mr. Price managed a team of analysts and provided research and consultative sales support to independent advisors as director of Charles Schwab’s Managed Account Research Center. He also contributed to manager selection and removal decisions as a member of Schwab’s Managed Account Select Investment Committee. Prior to Schwab, Mr. Price analyzed mutual funds and developed asset allocation recommendations for 401(k) participants at mPower, a web-based 401(k) advice provider, and held several positions at investment management firm Bailard Biehl & Kaiser. Mr. Price received his BA in biology from Middlebury College and is FINRA Series 7 and 66 licensed. He holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst® and the Financial Risk Manager designations and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Christopher Sharpe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Christopher Sharpe is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Natixis Advisors, L.P. In this role, he helps to oversee the firm’s target date strategies and model portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Sharpe worked at Fidelity Investments, managing over $225 billion in multi-asset class mutual funds and institutional accounts. He also served previously as an investment policy officer at John Hancock. Mr. Sharpe holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Brown University. He is a CFA® Charterholder, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and FINRA Series 7 licensed.

Michael Mangan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Michael Mangan is Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Private Wealth Management at Harris Associates L.P. He joined the firm in 1997 and has over 28 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Mangan worked at Stein Roe & Farnham managing portfolios for institutions and individuals and served as senior auditor at Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was with 1st Source Bank and First Bank Milwaukee N.A. Mr. Mangan received his BBA from the University of Iowa in 1985 and his MBA from Northwestern University in 1992. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA® charterholder.

Michael Nicolas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Mr. Nicolas joined the Harris Associates L.P. as an analyst in 2013. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin—Madison (2002).

Pramila Agrawal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Pramila Agrawal is a vice president and head of the custom income strategies (CIS) group at Loomis, Sayles & Company and a portfolio manager for specialized insurance mandates. In this role, she co-manages assets with investment teams and collaborates with clients to design customized solutions. Pramila joined Loomis Sayles in 2007 as an analyst in the quantitative research risk analysis group where she worked with investment teams across the firm developing relative value tools, predictive models and portfolio construction process. Later, she joined the relative return team as a strategist, r

Daphne Du

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 19, 2021

0.61

0.6%

Daphne Du has co-managed the AIA U.S. Large Cap Value ESG Segment, the AIA U.S. Small/Mid Cap ESG Segment, and the AIA International Developed Markets Equity ESG Segment of each Fund since 2021. Mrs. Du is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Direct Indexing and Integrated Portfolio Implementation for the Natixis Investment Managers Solutions division of Natixis Advisors and joined Natixis Advisors in 2017. She earned her Ph.D. in finance from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. In addition to a PhD, Mrs. Du received an M.A. from the Beijing University in China. She has over 15 years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 14.26 5.4 2.41

