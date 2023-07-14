Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.5%
1 yr return
16.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$10.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.4%
Expense Ratio 4.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 80.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NSFKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.5%
|7.9%
|15.5%
|0.49%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-53.5%
|17.1%
|3.94%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-21.9%
|10.0%
|49.19%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-13.4%
|5.7%
|60.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.0%
|6.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NSFKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-67.5%
|-10.4%
|35.61%
|2021
|5.0%
|-4.0%
|9.7%
|38.66%
|2020
|1.3%
|1.3%
|4.9%
|99.45%
|2019
|3.9%
|1.8%
|5.4%
|69.27%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-5.4%
|-1.5%
|72.84%
|Period
|NSFKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.5%
|7.9%
|15.5%
|0.49%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-53.5%
|17.1%
|3.94%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-21.9%
|10.0%
|49.19%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-13.4%
|5.7%
|38.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|7.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NSFKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-67.5%
|-10.4%
|35.61%
|2021
|5.0%
|-4.0%
|9.7%
|38.66%
|2020
|1.3%
|1.3%
|4.9%
|99.45%
|2019
|3.9%
|1.8%
|5.4%
|69.27%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-5.4%
|-1.1%
|3.09%
|NSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSFKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.3 M
|1.5 M
|50.8 B
|91.35%
|Number of Holdings
|560
|4
|560
|0.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.93 M
|606 K
|50.2 B
|97.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.38%
|38.4%
|100.0%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSFKX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.16%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|49.52%
|Bonds
|6.16%
|0.89%
|73.19%
|62.50%
|Cash
|4.50%
|-6.28%
|23.99%
|14.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.17%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|14.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|62.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.07%
|18.05%
|89.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSFKX % Rank
|Technology
|17.57%
|14.07%
|24.11%
|82.52%
|Financial Services
|17.15%
|12.80%
|18.83%
|10.19%
|Healthcare
|14.51%
|10.42%
|14.66%
|6.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.43%
|8.06%
|13.35%
|12.62%
|Industrials
|11.76%
|9.14%
|12.45%
|15.53%
|Communication Services
|7.54%
|5.69%
|10.23%
|28.16%
|Consumer Defense
|6.78%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|47.09%
|Energy
|3.53%
|2.33%
|6.54%
|78.16%
|Real Estate
|3.27%
|1.86%
|10.17%
|72.82%
|Basic Materials
|3.22%
|3.22%
|6.86%
|100.00%
|Utilities
|2.24%
|1.90%
|8.12%
|94.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSFKX % Rank
|US
|58.80%
|0.00%
|71.21%
|37.98%
|Non US
|30.36%
|0.00%
|46.21%
|63.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSFKX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|41.72%
|5.30%
|89.12%
|35.10%
|Corporate
|32.13%
|0.46%
|40.61%
|8.65%
|Government
|18.89%
|4.51%
|74.03%
|78.85%
|Securitized
|7.25%
|0.00%
|32.00%
|63.94%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.35%
|64.42%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.03%
|83.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NSFKX % Rank
|US
|4.71%
|0.76%
|47.10%
|66.83%
|Non US
|1.45%
|0.00%
|26.09%
|28.37%
|NSFKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.00%
|0.01%
|43.52%
|4.48%
|Management Fee
|0.22%
|0.00%
|0.91%
|58.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|NSFKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NSFKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NSFKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|80.00%
|1.00%
|110.00%
|94.24%
|NSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSFKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.07%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|12.98%
|NSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|NSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NSFKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-0.36%
|11.75%
|64.36%
|NSFKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2018
3.63
3.6%
Daniel Price is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager with Managed Portfolio Advisors®, a division of Natixis Advisors, L.P. He is responsible for implementing investment strategies and conducting due diligence on separate accounts, mutual funds and ETFs. He joined the firm in 2006 from Charles Schwab where he was director of the Managed Account Research Center. He has been in the financial services industry since 1997. Prior to Natixis, Mr. Price managed a team of analysts and provided research and consultative sales support to independent advisors as director of Charles Schwab’s Managed Account Research Center. He also contributed to manager selection and removal decisions as a member of Schwab’s Managed Account Select Investment Committee. Prior to Schwab, Mr. Price analyzed mutual funds and developed asset allocation recommendations for 401(k) participants at mPower, a web-based 401(k) advice provider, and held several positions at investment management firm Bailard Biehl & Kaiser. Mr. Price received his BA in biology from Middlebury College and is FINRA Series 7 and 66 licensed. He holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst® and the Financial Risk Manager designations and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2018
3.63
3.6%
Mr. Overway is president and portfolio manager with Managed Portfolio Advisors, a division of Natixis Asset Management Advisors, L.P. Based in Oakland, California, Managed Portfolio Advisors offers overlay management, product development and portfolio construction capabilities. Mr. Overway is also the president of Active Investment Advisors, another division of Natixis also based in Oakland, California, which specializes in managing index-based separate account solutions. Prior to joining Natixis, Mr. Overway was a vice president and principal at Jurika & Voyles, an investment management firm and a subsidiary of Natixis Global Asset Management. Previously, he worked as a financial analyst in the Municipal and Corporate Financing group at USL Capital. Mr. Overway has more than ten years of investment experience. He received a BS degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley. Additionally, he has served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Overway holds the chartered financial analyst designation. Mr. Overway was selected for Separate Accounts Player of the Year for 2006 by the Institutional Investor News Publishing Group, based particularly on his work with multiple-discipline products. He was also nominated for the same honor in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2018
3.63
3.6%
Ms. Gross joined Natixis Advisors in 2003 and currently serves as executive vice president and portfolio manager. She received a BSBA from Boston University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Christopher Sharpe is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Natixis Advisors, L.P. In this role, he helps to oversee the firm’s target date strategies and model portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Sharpe worked at Fidelity Investments, managing over $225 billion in multi-asset class mutual funds and institutional accounts. He also served previously as an investment policy officer at John Hancock. Mr. Sharpe holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Brown University. He is a CFA® Charterholder, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, and FINRA Series 7 licensed.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Michael Mangan is Partner, Portfolio Manager and Head of Private Wealth Management at Harris Associates L.P. He joined the firm in 1997 and has over 28 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Mangan worked at Stein Roe & Farnham managing portfolios for institutions and individuals and served as senior auditor at Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was with 1st Source Bank and First Bank Milwaukee N.A. Mr. Mangan received his BBA from the University of Iowa in 1985 and his MBA from Northwestern University in 1992. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Mr. Nicolas joined the Harris Associates L.P. as an analyst in 2013. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin—Madison (2002).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Pramila Agrawal is a vice president and head of the custom income strategies (CIS) group at Loomis, Sayles & Company and a portfolio manager for specialized insurance mandates. In this role, she co-manages assets with investment teams and collaborates with clients to design customized solutions. Pramila joined Loomis Sayles in 2007 as an analyst in the quantitative research risk analysis group where she worked with investment teams across the firm developing relative value tools, predictive models and portfolio construction process. Later, she joined the relative return team as a strategist, r
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 19, 2021
0.61
0.6%
Daphne Du has co-managed the AIA U.S. Large Cap Value ESG Segment, the AIA U.S. Small/Mid Cap ESG Segment, and the AIA International Developed Markets Equity ESG Segment of each Fund since 2021. Mrs. Du is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Direct Indexing and Integrated Portfolio Implementation for the Natixis Investment Managers Solutions division of Natixis Advisors and joined Natixis Advisors in 2017. She earned her Ph.D. in finance from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. In addition to a PhD, Mrs. Du received an M.A. from the Beijing University in China. She has over 15 years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.09
|5.75
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...