Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nicholas Equity Income Fund

NSEIX | Fund

$19.84

$467 M

2.27%

$0.45

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.2%

1 yr return

4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$467 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.11%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NSEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nicholas Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nicholas
  • Inception Date
    Nov 23, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    22946590
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Shelton

Fund Description

NSEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -13.6% 215.2% 89.41%
1 Yr 4.9% -58.6% 197.5% 42.46%
3 Yr 3.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 74.54%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.4% 29.3% 65.64%
10 Yr 0.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 60.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -65.1% 22.3% 36.16%
2021 5.5% -25.3% 25.5% 71.44%
2020 1.1% -8.4% 56.7% 21.24%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 79.42%
2018 -4.0% -9.4% 3.1% 68.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.2% -13.6% 215.2% 86.26%
1 Yr 4.9% -58.6% 197.5% 40.11%
3 Yr 3.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 74.89%
5 Yr 1.3%* -15.2% 31.9% 51.75%
10 Yr 5.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 42.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -65.1% 22.3% 36.16%
2021 5.5% -25.3% 25.5% 71.44%
2020 1.1% -8.4% 56.7% 21.15%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 79.96%
2018 -0.9% -8.9% 3.3% 6.70%

NAV & Total Return History

NSEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSEIX Category Low Category High NSEIX % Rank
Net Assets 467 M 1 M 151 B 63.59%
Number of Holdings 69 2 1727 59.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 109 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 66.26%
Weighting of Top 10 22.41% 5.0% 99.2% 76.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 2.80%
  2. Medtronic PLC 2.49%
  3. Northern Trust Corp 2.48%
  4. Chevron Corp 2.38%
  5. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co 2.26%
  6. Abbott Laboratories 2.24%
  7. Stanley Black & Decker Inc 2.24%
  8. Merck & Co Inc 2.23%
  9. Illinois Tool Works Inc 2.21%
  10. Analog Devices Inc 2.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSEIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.12% 28.02% 125.26% 80.46%
Cash 		3.87% -88.20% 71.98% 17.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 14.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 7.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 8.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 10.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSEIX % Rank
Technology 		17.59% 0.00% 54.02% 11.06%
Financial Services 		15.84% 0.00% 58.05% 79.37%
Healthcare 		14.75% 0.00% 30.08% 77.72%
Consumer Defense 		11.26% 0.00% 34.10% 22.28%
Industrials 		11.21% 0.00% 42.76% 56.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.18% 0.00% 22.74% 21.62%
Utilities 		5.27% 0.00% 27.04% 38.86%
Energy 		5.02% 0.00% 54.00% 79.37%
Real Estate 		4.74% 0.00% 90.54% 23.51%
Basic Materials 		4.63% 0.00% 21.69% 23.02%
Communication Services 		1.52% 0.00% 26.58% 93.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSEIX % Rank
US 		91.79% 24.51% 121.23% 57.88%
Non US 		4.33% 0.00% 41.42% 49.92%

NSEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.04% 45.41% 71.12%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 58.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

NSEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.11% 0.00% 488.00% 16.75%

NSEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSEIX Category Low Category High NSEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.27% 0.00% 41.90% 15.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSEIX Category Low Category High NSEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -1.51% 4.28% 32.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NSEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Shelton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Michael joined Nicholas Company in 2006. He serves as lead portfolio manager of Nicholas Equity Income Fund, co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Fund and is a senior research analyst. Michael has a depth of knowledge following years of covering the healthcare, technology and industrial sectors. Michael has had the opportunity to work alongside Dave and Ab Nicholas analyzing companies for each of the investment strategies. This experience has provided a sound basis for his adoption of the long held Nicholas investment philosophy and process. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Michael worked for the Department of Defense Financing & Accounting Service as a financial analyst. He spent three years with Robert W. Baird as a research analyst and at McDonald Investments for one year focusing on healthcare companies. Before starting his investment career, he worked with Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax consultant. Michael has earned his CPA and CFA designations. He graduated magna cum laude from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and obtained his MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee. Michael joined Nicholas Company in 2006. He serves as lead portfolio manager of Nicholas Equity Income Fund, co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Fund and is a senior research analyst. Michael has a depth of knowledge following years of covering the healthcare, technology and industrial sectors. Michael has had the opportunity to work alongside Dave and Ab Nicholas analyzing companies for each of the investment strategies. This experience has provided a sound basis for his adoption of the long held Nicholas investment philosophy and process. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Michael worked for the Department of Defense Financing & Accounting Service as a financial analyst. He spent three years with Robert W. Baird as a research analyst and at McDonald Investments for one year focusing on healthcare companies. Before starting his investment career, he worked with Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax consultant. Michael has earned his CPA and CFA designations. He graduated magna cum laude from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and obtained his MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.

David Nicholas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2016

5.76

5.8%

Dave Nicholas joined Nicholas Company as an investment analyst in 1986. He serves in a leadership position for the company as CEO and President, while primarily focusing his efforts day-to-day on investments as a Portfolio Manager and the Chief Investment Officer. Dave earned a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed his M.S. in Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he is a member of the University’s Business School Advisory Board. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

