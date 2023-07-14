Michael joined Nicholas Company in 2006. He serves as lead portfolio manager of Nicholas Equity Income Fund, co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Fund and is a senior research analyst. Michael has a depth of knowledge following years of covering the healthcare, technology and industrial sectors. Michael has had the opportunity to work alongside Dave and Ab Nicholas analyzing companies for each of the investment strategies. This experience has provided a sound basis for his adoption of the long held Nicholas investment philosophy and process. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Michael worked for the Department of Defense Financing & Accounting Service as a financial analyst. He spent three years with Robert W. Baird as a research analyst and at McDonald Investments for one year focusing on healthcare companies. Before starting his investment career, he worked with Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax consultant. Michael has earned his CPA and CFA designations. He graduated magna cum laude from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and obtained his MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee. Michael joined Nicholas Company in 2006. He serves as lead portfolio manager of Nicholas Equity Income Fund, co-portfolio manager of Nicholas Fund and is a senior research analyst. Michael has a depth of knowledge following years of covering the healthcare, technology and industrial sectors. Michael has had the opportunity to work alongside Dave and Ab Nicholas analyzing companies for each of the investment strategies. This experience has provided a sound basis for his adoption of the long held Nicholas investment philosophy and process. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Michael worked for the Department of Defense Financing & Accounting Service as a financial analyst. He spent three years with Robert W. Baird as a research analyst and at McDonald Investments for one year focusing on healthcare companies. Before starting his investment career, he worked with Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax consultant. Michael has earned his CPA and CFA designations. He graduated magna cum laude from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and obtained his MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.