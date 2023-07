Under normal market conditions, the Dividend Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Dividend Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of dividend paying securities. The Dividend Fund will invest in companies with market capitalizations up to $2.5 billion.

In general, the Dividend Fund intends to invest within a potentially wide range of net exposures of companies that pay dividends, meaning that normally it expects to invest approximately 80% to 100% of its net assets in net long positions in securities that the Adviser deems to be underpriced. Target position sizes will range from 0% to 5% of the Dividend Fund’s net assets. The Dividend Fund’s “dividend” strategy consists, to a significant degree, of seeking companies with market capitalizations of less than $2.5 billion that pay dividends, have a history of paying dividends and increasing dividends, high free cash flow and attractive enterprise value relative to Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”).