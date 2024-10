Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in income producing bonds that are issued, originated, or underwritten out of the Nordic Countries (as defined below). The Adviser considers the Nordic Countries to be Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The Adviser will construct the Fund’s portfolio by investing in corporate bonds including, but not limited to, fixed or floating rate bonds, zero-coupon bonds and convertible bonds, and bonds issued by governments, government agencies or government instrumentalities of the Nordic Countries.

The Fund invests in individual securities without restriction as to issuer credit quality, capitalization, security maturity, or currency-denomination. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in lower-quality bonds — commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Junk bonds are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”). The Fund may invest in junk bonds that are in default, subject to bankruptcy or reorganization. High yield bonds have a higher expected rate of default than higher quality bonds. The Fund will invest in both bonds that are secured by the assets of the issuer and unsecured bonds. The Fund may invest in privately placed bonds that may be resold to “qualified institutional buyers” in accordance with the provisions of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A Securities”). The Fund may also invest up to 100% of its total assets in in foreign currency denominated securities.

The Adviser seeks to manage default and currency risks. The Adviser seeks to manage default risk by selecting securities of issuers that it believes will pay interest and principal regardless of their credit rating, based upon the Adviser’s credit analysis of each issuer. The Adviser may also select securities that are in default, subject to bankruptcy or reorganization where the Adviser believes the risks to be consistent with capital preservation, based on the Adviser’s analysis of an issuer’s liquidation value or post-bankruptcy or post-reorganization value.

The Adviser seeks to manage currency risk, when appropriate, by hedging foreign currency exposure typically, and primarily, with forward currency contracts. A forward currency contract is an obligation to purchase or sell a specific currency at a future date, which may be any fixed number of days from the date of the contract agreed upon by the parties. The Fund may also manage currency risk by investing in bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, such as Yankee bonds.

The Fund’s investments in derivative instruments, specifically options, swap agreements and forward currency contracts (collectively, “Derivatives”) are generally used to reduce exposure to, or “hedge” against, market volatilities and other risks. The Fund may also use a Derivative rather than investing directly in an underlying asset class as a low-cost, effective means to gain exposure to such asset class. The Fund will count the notional value of investments in derivative instruments towards compliance with

the 80% investment policy discussed above, except that investments in derivative instruments for the purpose of hedging foreign currency risk will not be counted towards the 80% investment policy.

The Fund will sell an investment during portfolio rebalancing periods when the Fund’s holdings in that investment are larger than the allocation suggested by the Adviser’s investment models or when a more attractive investment becomes available. The Adviser may engage in active trading of the Fund’s portfolio investments, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate, to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

There is no assurance the Fund will achieve its investment objective.