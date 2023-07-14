Home
Trending ETFs

Neuberger Berman Core Bond Fund

mutual fund
NRCRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.87 -0.05 -0.56%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (NCRLX) Primary Inv (NCRIX) C (NCRCX) A (NCRAX) Retirement (NRCRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Core Bond Fund

NRCRX | Fund

$8.87

$597 M

4.49%

$0.40

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$597 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 151.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NRCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Jan 18, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thanos Bardas

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests in a diversified mix of debt securities, which primarily include government bonds, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities.
The Fund may invest in a broad array of securities, including: securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the U.S. government or any of its agencies or instrumentalities; municipal securities; foreign securities, including emerging markets; securities issued by supranational entities (e.g., World Bank, IMF); corporate bonds; mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities; inflation-linked debt securities; and commercial paper. Securities in which the Fund may invest may be issued by domestic and foreign governments, corporate entities and trusts and may be structured as fixed rate debt, floating rate debt, and debt that may not pay interest from the time of issuance. The Fund may also engage in when-issued and forward-settling securities (such as to-be-announced (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities), which involve a commitment by the Fund to purchase securities that will be issued or settled at a later date. The Fund may enter into a TBA agreement and “roll over” such agreement prior to the settlement
date by selling the obligation to purchase the securities set forth in the agreement and entering into a new TBA agreement for future delivery of pools of mortgage-backed securities.
The debt securities in which the Fund invests primarily are investment grade. The Fund considers debt securities to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated within the four highest categories by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality.
The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments as a means of hedging risk and/or for investment purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to currencies, interest rates, inflation, sectors and individual issuers. These derivative instruments may include futures, forward foreign currency contracts, and swaps, such as total return swaps, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps.
The Fund normally will not invest more than 15% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities and, through hedging strategies, will attempt to limit its exposure to currencies other than the U.S. dollar to 5% of its total assets.
Additionally, the Fund may invest in preferred securities. The Fund may also invest a significant amount of its assets in U.S. Treasury securities or other money market instruments depending on market conditions.
The Fund normally seeks to maintain its target average duration within one year of the average duration of the bonds in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, and, depending on market conditions, at times, the Fund may generally seek to maintain its target average duration within a maximum of two years of the average duration of the bonds in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and other debt securities and other investment companies that provide investment exposure to such debt securities. The Fund will not alter this policy without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
Investment Philosophy and Process
The Portfolio Management Team’s investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that positive results can be achieved through a consistently applied, risk-managed approach to portfolio management that leverages the strengths of its proprietary fundamental research capabilities, decision-making frameworks, and quantitative risk management tools. The Portfolio Management Team employs an integrated investment process in managing the Fund.
Portfolio Strategy: The Portfolio Management Team establishes the investment profile for the Fund, which it monitors on an ongoing basis, including exposures to sectors (such as government, structured debt, credit, etc.) and duration/yield curve positioning, utilizing internally generated data that are produced by specialty sector investment teams in conjunction with asset allocation tools.
Strategy Implementation: Once the Portfolio Management Team establishes the investment profile for the Fund, the specialty sector investment teams and the Portfolio Management Team determine industry/sub-sector weightings and make securities selections within the types of securities that the Fund can purchase, such as investment grade securities and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.
When assessing the value of a particular security, the teams utilize internally generated research and proprietary quantitatively driven tools and frameworks (including an analysis of cash flows, ability to pay principal and interest, balance sheet composition, and market positioning) to a) establish an internal outlook, b) evaluate the market’s outlook as it is reflected in asset prices, and c) contrast the two. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers systematically evaluate material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations as a factor in their investment analysis. The Portfolio Managers believe that ESG factors, like other more traditional subjects of investment analysis, have the potential to affect financial risk (e.g., an issuer’s overall credit profile) and investment returns. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research and proactively engage on ESG issues, supplemented by third-party ESG information, and use this as an input to the team’s internal credit ratings, which may be notched up or down depending on the ESG profile of an issuer. ESG considerations that the Portfolio Managers may consider include, but are not limited to: greenhouse gas emissions, data privacy and security, labor management, workforce diversity and inclusion, and business ethics, executive compensation and board composition. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the portfolio managers’ investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy. The teams will generally purchase
securities if their internal outlook suggests a security is undervalued by the market and sell securities if their internal outlook suggests a security is overvalued by the market. The goal is to identify and evaluate investment opportunities that others may have missed.
Read More

NRCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -4.3% 4.5% 71.73%
1 Yr -5.0% -16.1% 162.7% 80.99%
3 Yr -7.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 70.13%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 25.08%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 49.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -34.7% 131.9% 65.92%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 54.66%
2020 1.4% -9.6% 118.7% 46.71%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NRCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -15.5% 4.5% 70.68%
1 Yr -5.0% -16.1% 162.7% 77.36%
3 Yr -7.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 69.95%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 23.12%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 47.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NRCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -34.7% 131.9% 64.94%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 54.55%
2020 1.4% -9.6% 118.7% 46.71%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NRCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NRCRX Category Low Category High NRCRX % Rank
Net Assets 597 M 2.88 M 287 B 59.83%
Number of Holdings 749 1 17234 47.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M -106 M 27.6 B 67.05%
Weighting of Top 10 33.02% 3.7% 123.9% 34.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%
  2. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%
  3. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%
  4. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%
  5. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%
  6. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%
  7. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%
  8. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%
  9. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%
  10. Us 5yr Note (Cbt) Jun21 Xcbt 20210630 12.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NRCRX % Rank
Bonds 		96.22% 3.97% 268.18% 40.70%
Convertible Bonds 		2.57% 0.00% 7.93% 16.38%
Cash 		1.21% -181.13% 95.99% 66.19%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 38.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 42.67%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 18.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRCRX % Rank
Securitized 		42.55% 0.00% 98.40% 19.43%
Government 		33.76% 0.00% 86.23% 30.76%
Corporate 		22.56% 0.00% 100.00% 78.38%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.13% 0.00% 95.99% 88.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 40.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NRCRX % Rank
US 		90.74% 3.63% 210.09% 28.95%
Non US 		5.48% -6.54% 58.09% 75.71%

NRCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NRCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.01% 20.64% 90.02%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.76% 12.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 16.67%

Sales Fees

NRCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NRCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NRCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 151.00% 2.00% 493.39% 54.86%

NRCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NRCRX Category Low Category High NRCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.49% 0.00% 10.82% 19.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NRCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NRCRX Category Low Category High NRCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% -1.28% 8.97% 54.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NRCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NRCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thanos Bardas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2008

14.26

14.3%

Thanos Bardas, PhD, Managing Director, joined the firm in 1998. Thanos is the Head of Global Rates and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed income strategies. He sits on the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee and Fixed Income’s Investment Strategy Committee, and is a member of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Thanos also leads the Global Rates team in determining rates exposure across various portfolio strategies and oversees both inflation and LDI investments. Thanos graduated with honors from Aristotle University, Greece, earned his MS from the University of Crete, Greece, and holdsa PhD in Theoretical Physics from State University of New York at Stony Brook. He holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.

David Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2008

14.26

14.3%

David M. Brown, CFA, Managing Director, rejoined the firm in 2003. Dave is Global Co-Head of Investment Grade and acts as Senior Portfolio Manager on both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. He is a member of the Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee and the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Dave also leads the Investment Grade Credit team in determining credit exposures across both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Dave initially joined the firm in 1991 after graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a BA in Government and subsequently received his MBA in Finance from Northwestern University. Prior to his return, he was a senior credit analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments and later a credit analyst and portfolio manager at Deerfield Capital. Dave has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Bradley Tank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 24, 2009

13.11

13.1%

Brad C. Tank is a Managing Director of the Manager. He joined the firm in 2002 and is the Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Fixed Income. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, Asset Allocation and Fixed Income’s Investment Strategy Committees, and leads the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He joined the firm after 23 years of experience in trading and asset management. From 2008 through 2015, Brad was Chief Investment Officer of Neuberger Berman’s Multi-Asset Class Investment business and remains an important member of that team along with the firm’s other CIOs. From 1990 to2002, Brad was director of fixed income for Strong Capital Management in Wisconsin. He was also a member of the Office of the CEO and headed institutional and intermediary distribution. In 1997, Brad was named “Runner Up” for Morningstar Mutual Fund Manager of the Year. From 1982 to 1990, he was a vice president at Salomon Brothers in the government, mortgage and financial institutions areas. Brad earned a BBA and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.

Nathan Kush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2017

4.48

4.5%

Nathan Kush is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. He joined the firm in 2001. He is a member of the portfolio management team for the firm’s Global Investment Grade strategies. Additionally, he is involved in investment grade credit research and, previously, covered the banking, brokerage, finance, insurance and REIT sectors. Before joining the investment grade team, he spent three years in Debt Capital Markets in the Investment Banking Division of Lehman Brothers. Nathan earned a BS in Finance and Accounting from Tulane University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

