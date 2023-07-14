Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$597 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.0%
Expense Ratio 0.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 151.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|Portfolio Strategy: The Portfolio Management Team establishes the investment profile for the Fund, which it monitors on an ongoing basis, including exposures to sectors (such as government, structured debt, credit, etc.) and duration/yield curve positioning, utilizing internally generated data that are produced by specialty sector investment teams in conjunction with asset allocation tools.
|■
|Strategy Implementation: Once the Portfolio Management Team establishes the investment profile for the Fund, the specialty sector investment teams and the Portfolio Management Team determine industry/sub-sector weightings and make securities selections within the types of securities that the Fund can purchase, such as investment grade securities and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.
|Period
|NRCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|71.73%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|80.99%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|70.13%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|25.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|49.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|NRCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|65.92%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|54.66%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|46.71%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|NRCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|70.68%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|77.36%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|69.95%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|23.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|47.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|NRCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|64.94%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|54.55%
|2020
|1.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|46.71%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|NRCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|597 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|59.83%
|Number of Holdings
|749
|1
|17234
|47.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|112 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|67.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.02%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|34.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRCRX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.22%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|40.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.57%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|16.38%
|Cash
|1.21%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|66.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|38.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|42.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|18.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRCRX % Rank
|Securitized
|42.55%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|19.43%
|Government
|33.76%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|30.76%
|Corporate
|22.56%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.13%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|88.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|40.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRCRX % Rank
|US
|90.74%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|28.95%
|Non US
|5.48%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|75.71%
|NRCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.33%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|90.02%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|12.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|16.67%
|NRCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NRCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NRCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|151.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|54.86%
|NRCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.49%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|19.77%
|NRCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NRCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.64%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|54.74%
|NRCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2008
14.26
14.3%
Thanos Bardas, PhD, Managing Director, joined the firm in 1998. Thanos is the Head of Global Rates and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed income strategies. He sits on the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee and Fixed Income’s Investment Strategy Committee, and is a member of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Thanos also leads the Global Rates team in determining rates exposure across various portfolio strategies and oversees both inflation and LDI investments. Thanos graduated with honors from Aristotle University, Greece, earned his MS from the University of Crete, Greece, and holdsa PhD in Theoretical Physics from State University of New York at Stony Brook. He holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2008
14.26
14.3%
David M. Brown, CFA, Managing Director, rejoined the firm in 2003. Dave is Global Co-Head of Investment Grade and acts as Senior Portfolio Manager on both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. He is a member of the Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee and the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. Dave also leads the Investment Grade Credit team in determining credit exposures across both Global Investment Grade and Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Dave initially joined the firm in 1991 after graduating from the University of Notre Dame with a BA in Government and subsequently received his MBA in Finance from Northwestern University. Prior to his return, he was a senior credit analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments and later a credit analyst and portfolio manager at Deerfield Capital. Dave has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 24, 2009
13.11
13.1%
Brad C. Tank is a Managing Director of the Manager. He joined the firm in 2002 and is the Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Fixed Income. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, Asset Allocation and Fixed Income’s Investment Strategy Committees, and leads the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He joined the firm after 23 years of experience in trading and asset management. From 2008 through 2015, Brad was Chief Investment Officer of Neuberger Berman’s Multi-Asset Class Investment business and remains an important member of that team along with the firm’s other CIOs. From 1990 to2002, Brad was director of fixed income for Strong Capital Management in Wisconsin. He was also a member of the Office of the CEO and headed institutional and intermediary distribution. In 1997, Brad was named “Runner Up” for Morningstar Mutual Fund Manager of the Year. From 1982 to 1990, he was a vice president at Salomon Brothers in the government, mortgage and financial institutions areas. Brad earned a BBA and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2017
4.48
4.5%
Nathan Kush is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. He joined the firm in 2001. He is a member of the portfolio management team for the firm’s Global Investment Grade strategies. Additionally, he is involved in investment grade credit research and, previously, covered the banking, brokerage, finance, insurance and REIT sectors. Before joining the investment grade team, he spent three years in Debt Capital Markets in the Investment Banking Division of Lehman Brothers. Nathan earned a BS in Finance and Accounting from Tulane University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...