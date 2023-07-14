Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nicholas Partners Small Cap Growth Fund

NPSGX | Fund

$13.47

$90 M

0.00%

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

16.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$90 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 104.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NPSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nicholas Partners Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nicholas Investment Partners
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    7453082
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Wylie

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small-capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalizations

of companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Index at the time of purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Growth Index changes throughout the year, as of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization range of the index was between $40.2 million and $19.1 billion.

The Fund primarily invests in common stocks, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”), but may also invest in convertible securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S., including emerging market, companies. The Fund may, from time to time, focus its investments in one or more sectors.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser uses a disciplined investment process that combines quantitative research tools with traditional fundamental research to seek to identify, and make timely investments in, dynamically growing companies (i.e. companies that are undergoing positive changes and have sustainable business fundamentals that enable the companies to finance their growth and manage such changes advantageously, and are poised to exceed market expectations). Such companies typically have the following characteristics: revenue and/or earnings acceleration, upward earnings revisions, a well-executed business plan, favorable competitive positioning, increasing market share, and a proven management team. The Adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including if there is a change in the company’s fundamentals, there is an unexplainable deterioration in the security’s trading market, the market capitalization of the company exceeds twice the market capitalization of the company in the Russell 2000 Growth Index with the largest market capitalization, or the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This may result in higher transaction costs and more capital gains tax liabilities than a fund with a buy and hold strategy.

Read More

NPSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NPSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -21.9% 50.1% 18.01%
1 Yr 16.0% -72.8% 36.6% 22.52%
3 Yr -1.1%* -54.3% 47.2% 36.46%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 12.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NPSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.6% -82.1% 547.9% 61.77%
2021 -4.9% -69.3% 196.9% 55.00%
2020 15.6% -28.2% 32.1% 9.86%
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NPSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -24.8% 50.1% 17.51%
1 Yr 16.0% -72.8% 36.6% 21.85%
3 Yr -1.1%* -54.3% 47.2% 36.46%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 14.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NPSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.6% -82.1% 547.9% 61.77%
2021 -4.9% -69.3% 196.9% 55.17%
2020 15.6% -28.2% 32.1% 9.86%
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NPSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NPSGX Category Low Category High NPSGX % Rank
Net Assets 90 M 183 K 28 B 85.95%
Number of Holdings 71 6 1336 76.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.2 M 59 K 2.7 B 84.11%
Weighting of Top 10 31.22% 5.9% 100.0% 19.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Element Solutions Inc 4.39%
  2. Caesars Entertainment Inc 4.21%
  3. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 3.65%
  4. Immunomedics Inc 3.60%
  5. DigitalBridge Group Inc Class A 3.56%
  6. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 3.33%
  7. JetBlue Airways Corp 3.31%
  8. Red Rock Resorts Inc A 3.19%
  9. Chesapeake Energy Corp Ordinary Shares - New 3.11%
  10. Clarus Corp 2.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NPSGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.61% 77.52% 101.30% 12.71%
Cash 		0.39% -1.30% 22.49% 86.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 51.34%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 59.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 49.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 49.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NPSGX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.93% 0.00% 47.90% 21.57%
Technology 		18.24% 2.91% 75.51% 85.95%
Industrials 		14.94% 0.00% 36.64% 70.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.29% 0.00% 40.68% 35.62%
Real Estate 		7.94% 0.00% 15.31% 4.68%
Energy 		5.93% 0.00% 55.49% 11.20%
Basic Materials 		5.92% 0.00% 10.30% 6.35%
Financial Services 		5.04% 0.00% 42.95% 69.40%
Consumer Defense 		2.77% 0.00% 13.56% 72.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 62.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 91.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NPSGX % Rank
US 		92.95% 67.06% 99.56% 60.03%
Non US 		6.66% 0.00% 26.08% 22.24%

NPSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NPSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.05% 27.56% 64.24%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 38.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NPSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NPSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 31.48%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NPSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 104.00% 3.00% 439.00% 79.57%

NPSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NPSGX Category Low Category High NPSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 52.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NPSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NPSGX Category Low Category High NPSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.66% -4.08% 1.10% 43.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NPSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NPSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Wylie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2019

3.37

3.4%

John Wylie, Partner, serves as Portfolio Manager of the Fund. Prior to joining Nicholas Investment Partners LP in 2007, Mr. Wylie co-founded CapitalWorks Investment Partners in 1998 where he served as Co-Chief Investment Officer and lead portfolio manager for Convertible Arbitrage and Micro Cap. Prior to 1998, Mr. Wylie was President of Nicholas-Applegate Securities Mutual Funds and Chief Investment Officer of their Investor Services Group. Previously, he was the lead Portfolio Manager of the Growth and Income team at NACM. Before joining NACM in 1987, he worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for six years. Mr. Wylie earned a B.A. in American Studies, cum laude, from Amherst College. Mr. Wylie has over 30 years of investment experience.

Catherine Nicholas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Catherine Nicholas, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, serves as Lead Portfolio Manager. Prior to co-founding Nicholas Investment Partners LP in 2006, Ms. Nicholas served as the Global Chief Investment Officer of Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management (“NACM”) from 1997 until the fi rm’s sale to Allianz in 2001. After NACM’s sale, Ms. Nicholas served on the NACM Executive Committee and the Allianz Dresdner Asset Management US Equity Committee for two years. Ms. Nicholas joined NACM in 1987 as an analyst and was promoted to lead Portfolio Manager of US Small Cap and Micro Cap Growth, which she managed for ten years. Ms. Nicholas concurrently served for six years as head of US Equity and helped develop NACM’s global investment platform in developed international and emerging markets. Prior to joining NACM, Ms. Nicholas was Vice President at Professional Asset Securities and served as a research analyst at Pacific c Century Advisors. Ms. Nicholas earned a B.S. in Business Administration, cum laude, and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Southern California. Ms. Nicholas has over 30 years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

