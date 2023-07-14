Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.4%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$90 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.2%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 104.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small-capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund considers small-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalizations
of companies in the Russell 2000 Growth Index at the time of purchase. While the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Growth Index changes throughout the year, as of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization range of the index was between $40.2 million and $19.1 billion.
The Fund primarily invests in common stocks, including initial public offerings (“IPOs”), but may also invest in convertible securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S., including emerging market, companies. The Fund may, from time to time, focus its investments in one or more sectors.
In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser uses a disciplined investment process that combines quantitative research tools with traditional fundamental research to seek to identify, and make timely investments in, dynamically growing companies (i.e. companies that are undergoing positive changes and have sustainable business fundamentals that enable the companies to finance their growth and manage such changes advantageously, and are poised to exceed market expectations). Such companies typically have the following characteristics: revenue and/or earnings acceleration, upward earnings revisions, a well-executed business plan, favorable competitive positioning, increasing market share, and a proven management team. The Adviser may sell a security for a variety of reasons, including if there is a change in the company’s fundamentals, there is an unexplainable deterioration in the security’s trading market, the market capitalization of the company exceeds twice the market capitalization of the company in the Russell 2000 Growth Index with the largest market capitalization, or the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.
Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. This may result in higher transaction costs and more capital gains tax liabilities than a fund with a buy and hold strategy.
|Period
|NPSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|18.01%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|22.52%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|36.46%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NPSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|61.77%
|2021
|-4.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|55.00%
|2020
|15.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|9.86%
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|Period
|NPSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|17.51%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|21.85%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|36.46%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NPSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.6%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|61.77%
|2021
|-4.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|55.17%
|2020
|15.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|9.86%
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|NPSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NPSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|90 M
|183 K
|28 B
|85.95%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|6
|1336
|76.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.2 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|84.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.22%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|19.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|12.71%
|Cash
|0.39%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|86.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|51.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|59.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|49.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|49.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPSGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.93%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|21.57%
|Technology
|18.24%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|85.95%
|Industrials
|14.94%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|70.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.29%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|35.62%
|Real Estate
|7.94%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|4.68%
|Energy
|5.93%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|11.20%
|Basic Materials
|5.92%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|6.35%
|Financial Services
|5.04%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|69.40%
|Consumer Defense
|2.77%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|72.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|62.88%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|91.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPSGX % Rank
|US
|92.95%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|60.03%
|Non US
|6.66%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|22.24%
|NPSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|64.24%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|38.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|NPSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NPSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|31.48%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NPSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|104.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|79.57%
|NPSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NPSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|52.84%
|NPSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NPSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NPSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.66%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|43.90%
|NPSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 16, 2019
3.37
3.4%
John Wylie, Partner, serves as Portfolio Manager of the Fund. Prior to joining Nicholas Investment Partners LP in 2007, Mr. Wylie co-founded CapitalWorks Investment Partners in 1998 where he served as Co-Chief Investment Officer and lead portfolio manager for Convertible Arbitrage and Micro Cap. Prior to 1998, Mr. Wylie was President of Nicholas-Applegate Securities Mutual Funds and Chief Investment Officer of their Investor Services Group. Previously, he was the lead Portfolio Manager of the Growth and Income team at NACM. Before joining NACM in 1987, he worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for six years. Mr. Wylie earned a B.A. in American Studies, cum laude, from Amherst College. Mr. Wylie has over 30 years of investment experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 16, 2019
3.37
3.4%
Catherine Nicholas, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, serves as Lead Portfolio Manager. Prior to co-founding Nicholas Investment Partners LP in 2006, Ms. Nicholas served as the Global Chief Investment Officer of Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management (“NACM”) from 1997 until the fi rm’s sale to Allianz in 2001. After NACM’s sale, Ms. Nicholas served on the NACM Executive Committee and the Allianz Dresdner Asset Management US Equity Committee for two years. Ms. Nicholas joined NACM in 1987 as an analyst and was promoted to lead Portfolio Manager of US Small Cap and Micro Cap Growth, which she managed for ten years. Ms. Nicholas concurrently served for six years as head of US Equity and helped develop NACM’s global investment platform in developed international and emerging markets. Prior to joining NACM, Ms. Nicholas was Vice President at Professional Asset Securities and served as a research analyst at Pacific c Century Advisors. Ms. Nicholas earned a B.S. in Business Administration, cum laude, and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Southern California. Ms. Nicholas has over 30 years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
