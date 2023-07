Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in preferred securities and other income producing securities. The Fund may invest in all types of preferred securities, including both traditional preferred securities and non-traditional preferred securities, and may invest in securities with dividends or interest rates that are fixed or floating. Traditional preferred securities are generally securities of the issuer that have priority over the issuer’s common shares as to the payment of dividends (i.e., the issuer cannot pay dividends on its common shares until the dividends on the preferred shares are current) and as to the payout of proceeds of a bankruptcy or other liquidation, but are subordinate to an issuer’s senior debt and junior debt as to both types of payments. Non-traditional preferred securities include certain hybrid securities and other types of preferred securities that do not have the traditional features described above. Preferred securities that are hybrid securities possess varying combinations of features of both debt and traditional preferred securities and as such they may constitute senior debt, junior debt or preferred shares in an issuer’s capital structure. Preferred securities may also include certain forms of debt that have many characteristics of preferred shares, and that are regarded by the investment marketplace to be part of the broader preferred securities market. Finally, preferred securities may include preferred securities that are convertible into common stock.

The Fund may also invest in income producing securities that are not preferred securities. These include contingent capital securities (sometimes referred to as “ CoCos ”), which are hybrid securities, issued primarily by non-U.S. financial institutions, that have loss absorption mechanisms benefitting the issuer built into their terms. These loss absorption mechanisms may include automatic conversion into the issuer’s common stock or an automatic write down of the security’s principal amount upon the occurrence of a specified trigger or event. In addition, although the Fund will invest primarily in preferred securities and CoCos, it may invest up to 20% of its net assets, in the aggregate, in corporate debt securities, U.S. government securities (including securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities) and taxable municipal securities.

The Fund normally invests at least 50% of its net assets in securities rated investment grade (BBB/Baa or higher) at the time of purchase by at least one independent rating agency and unrated securities judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s portfolio managers. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (BB/Ba or lower) at the time of purchase, which are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk” bonds. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by non-U.S. companies.

The Fund may invest in securities that have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, but that may be resold to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the provisions of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“ Rule 144A securities ”).

The Fund intends to invest at least 25% of its assets in the securities of companies principally engaged in financial services.

The Fund’s sub-adviser considers several factors in constructing the Fund’s portfolio of preferred securities, including credit risk, diversification, preferred sub-market analysis, call protection and yield curve analysis. From this analysis, the Fund’s sub-adviser builds a portfolio of securities that it believes offers the most attractive mix of value relative to securities with similar credit ratings, current income and call protection.