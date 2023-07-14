In seeking long-term capital appreciation, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Small capitalization companies generally are considered to be those whose market capitalization is, at the time the Fund makes an investment, within the range of the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index. Companies whose capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase may continue to be considered small capitalization companies.

Using a quantitative analysis to evaluate financial data, NTI buys small capitalization stocks of companies believed to be worth more than is indicated by current market prices. Similarly, the management team normally will sell a security that it believes has achieved its full valuation, is not attractively priced or for other reasons. The team also may sell securities in order to maintain the desired portfolio characteristics of the Fund. In determining whether a stock is attractively priced, the Fund employs a strategy that uses statistics and other methods to evaluate fundamental and quantifiable stock or firm characteristics (such as relative valuation, price momentum and earnings quality). The characteristics are combined to create a proprietary multi-factor quantitative stock selection model that generates stock specific forecasts that are used along with controls intended to manage risk to determine security weightings.

Many of the companies in which the Fund invests retain their earnings to finance current and future growth. These companies generally pay little or no dividends.

The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures contracts to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial and industrials sectors.