In seeking long-term capital appreciation, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies generally are considered to be those whose market capitalization is, at the time the Fund makes an investment, within the range of the market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index. Companies whose capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase may continue to be considered large capitalization companies.

In buying stocks, NTI uses a quantitatively managed strategy designed to provide exposure to value and quality factors. Beginning with a broad universe of highly liquid equity securities, NTI seeks to identify those securities that are out‑of‑favor and undervalued by applying a proprietary value screen. Once the targeted universe of value securities has been identified, NTI applies a proprietary quality score to rank each security to eliminate the lowest quality securities based on their proprietary ranking. NTI then selects securities from the remaining universe that it believes will achieve the appropriate capitalization and diversification goals, while focusing on those value securities ranking in the top quintile based on their proprietary quality and value score. NTI also performs a risk management analysis in which NTI seeks to measure and manage risk exposures at the security, sector, region and portfolio levels through portfolio diversification. Final purchase decisions are made based on a fundamental review of the remaining companies and on the desired level of diversification.

The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures contracts to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. NTI will normally sell a security that it believes is no longer attractive based upon the evaluation criteria described above.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial and health care sectors.

NTI may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.