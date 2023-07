In seeking its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities in large capitalization U.S. companies, including foreign issuers that are traded in the U.S. Large capitalization companies generally are considered to be those whose market capitalization is, at the time the Fund makes an investment, within the range of the market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 1000® Index.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by employing a strategy that uses statistics and advanced econometric methods to evaluate fundamental and quantifiable stock or firm characteristics (such as relative valuation, price momentum and earnings quality). The characteristics are combined to create a proprietary multifactor quantitative stock selection model, which generates stock specific forecasts that are used along with controls intended to manage risk to determine security weightings.

The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures contracts to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. NTI will normally sell a security that it believes is no longer attractive based upon the evaluation criteria described above.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the information technology sector.

NTI may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.