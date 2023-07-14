Home
Northern International Equity Index Fund

mutual fund
NOINX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.82 -0.08 -0.58%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (NOINX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Northern International Equity Index Fund

NOINX | Fund

$13.82

$4.54 B

2.37%

$0.33

0.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

19.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$4.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.76%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NOINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern International Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 22, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brendan Sullivan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all (and at least 80%) of its net assets in the equity securities included in the Index, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities contained in the Index, and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) representing such securities and Index futures approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. 
The Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 21 Developed Markets countries around the world, as determined by the index provider, excluding the US and Canada, and covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country as of May 31, 2022. As of May 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 826 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $1.1 billion to $343.6 billion. It is rebalanced quarterly. The Fund generally rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index. 
NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. NTI will buy and sell securities in response to changes in the Index as well as in response to subscriptions and redemptions. 
The Fund generally invests in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index (i.e., replication). In certain circumstances, however, the Fund may not hold every security in the Index or in the same proportion as the Index, such as to improve tax efficiency or when it may not be practicable to fully implement a replication strategy. Rather, it will use an optimization strategy to seek to construct a portfolio that minimizes tracking error versus the Index while managing transaction costs and realized capital gains and losses. 
The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A “non-diversified” fund can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. Shareholder approval will not be sought if the Fund becomes non-diversified due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. 
The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures contracts to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. 
In seeking to track the performance of the Index, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors, countries or geographic regions. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial and industrials sectors and in Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union. 
NTI expects that, under normal circumstances, the quarterly performance of the Fund, before fees and expenses, will track the performance of the Index within a 0.95 correlation coefficient. 
The Index is created and sponsored by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”), as the index provider. MSCI determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. MSCI does not endorse any of the securities in the Index. It is not a sponsor of the International Equity Index Fund and is not affiliated with the Fund in any way.  
NOINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% 2.1% 19.2% 32.49%
1 Yr 19.9% -20.6% 27.8% 26.48%
3 Yr 5.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 27.57%
5 Yr 1.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 29.21%
10 Yr 2.1%* -6.0% 9.9% 40.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -43.6% 71.3% 30.80%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 31.38%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 76.92%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 61.16%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 37.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -16.4% 19.2% 32.49%
1 Yr 19.9% -27.2% 27.8% 25.07%
3 Yr 5.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 26.97%
5 Yr 1.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 34.50%
10 Yr 3.5%* -2.7% 10.2% 26.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -43.6% 71.3% 30.80%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 31.38%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 76.92%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 61.16%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 47.91%

NAV & Total Return History

NOINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NOINX Category Low Category High NOINX % Rank
Net Assets 4.54 B 1.02 M 369 B 16.25%
Number of Holdings 827 1 10801 14.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 685 M 0 34.5 B 25.11%
Weighting of Top 10 14.31% 1.9% 101.9% 81.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 2.57%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NOINX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 122.60% 8.45%
Other 		0.01% -16.47% 17.36% 37.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 66.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 63.89%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 91.40%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 67.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOINX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.76% 0.00% 47.75% 49.06%
Industrials 		15.13% 5.17% 99.49% 45.18%
Healthcare 		13.39% 0.00% 21.01% 31.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.37% 0.00% 36.36% 46.62%
Consumer Defense 		10.21% 0.00% 32.29% 39.14%
Technology 		8.92% 0.00% 36.32% 73.24%
Basic Materials 		8.29% 0.00% 23.86% 46.33%
Communication Services 		5.56% 0.00% 21.69% 61.29%
Energy 		4.25% 0.00% 16.89% 68.06%
Utilities 		3.21% 0.00% 13.68% 38.27%
Real Estate 		2.91% 0.00% 14.59% 25.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOINX % Rank
Non US 		98.89% 0.00% 125.24% 11.28%
US 		1.10% -7.78% 68.98% 67.56%

NOINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NOINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.24% 0.02% 26.51% 90.17%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.60% 11.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 77.14%

Sales Fees

NOINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NOINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 70.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NOINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.76% 2.00% 247.00% 25.08%

NOINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NOINX Category Low Category High NOINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.37% 0.00% 13.15% 11.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NOINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NOINX Category Low Category High NOINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.61% -0.93% 6.38% 10.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NOINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NOINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brendan Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Brendan Sullivan is a Vice President of Northern Trust Investments Inc. Mr. Sullivan joined NTI in 2012 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the management of international equity index portfolios, overlay mandates and equity exchange-traded funds. Prior to joining NTI in May 2012, Mr. Sullivan was an Index Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, where he produced research and advised clients on implementing strategies around index events.

Brent Reeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

