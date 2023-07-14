Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
19.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$4.54 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.3%
Expense Ratio 0.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.76%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NOINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|32.49%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|26.48%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|27.57%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|29.21%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|40.09%
* Annualized
|NOINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.54 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|16.25%
|Number of Holdings
|827
|1
|10801
|14.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|685 M
|0
|34.5 B
|25.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.31%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|81.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOINX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|8.45%
|Other
|0.01%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|37.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|66.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|63.89%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|91.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|67.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOINX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.76%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|49.06%
|Industrials
|15.13%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|45.18%
|Healthcare
|13.39%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|31.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.37%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|46.62%
|Consumer Defense
|10.21%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|39.14%
|Technology
|8.92%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|73.24%
|Basic Materials
|8.29%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|46.33%
|Communication Services
|5.56%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|61.29%
|Energy
|4.25%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|68.06%
|Utilities
|3.21%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|38.27%
|Real Estate
|2.91%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|25.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOINX % Rank
|Non US
|98.89%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|11.28%
|US
|1.10%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|67.56%
|NOINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.24%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|90.17%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|11.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|77.14%
|NOINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NOINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|70.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NOINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.76%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|25.08%
|NOINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.37%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|11.90%
|NOINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NOINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.61%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|10.95%
|NOINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.462
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.451
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Brendan Sullivan is a Vice President of Northern Trust Investments Inc. Mr. Sullivan joined NTI in 2012 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the management of international equity index portfolios, overlay mandates and equity exchange-traded funds. Prior to joining NTI in May 2012, Mr. Sullivan was an Index Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, where he produced research and advised clients on implementing strategies around index events.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Brent Reeder, Senior Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago, is the Team Leader-Domestic Index in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments (NTGI). Before his current role, he was a Portfolio Manager in the Quantitative Management Group of NTGI, responsible for the management of index portfolios. Brent has a broad range of expertise in both large capitalization and small capitalization index mandates. Prior to this, Brent spent five years in trust operations as a team leader of the Foundations and Endowments team. He received a B.A. degree in Economics from DePauw University and an M.B.A. degree in Finance from DePaul University. Brent is an Associated Person with the National Futures Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
