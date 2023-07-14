Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all (and at least 80%) of its net assets in equity securities, in weightings that approximate the relative composition of the securities included in the Index, in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) representing such securities, and in MSCI Emerging Markets Index futures approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The Fund’s common stock investments also include China A-shares (shares of companies based in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange).

The Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 24 Emerging Markets countries, as determined by the index provider, and covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country as of May 31, 2022. As of May 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 1,393 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $96.7 million to $457.3 billion. It is rebalanced quarterly. The Fund generally rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index.

NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. NTI will buy and sell securities in response to changes in the Index as well as in response to subscriptions and redemptions.

The Fund generally invests in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index (i.e., replication). In certain circumstances, however, the Fund may not hold every security in the Index or in the same proportion as the Index, such as to improve tax efficiency or when it may not be practicable to fully implement a replication

strategy. Rather, it will use an optimization strategy to seek to construct a portfolio that minimizes tracking error versus the Index while managing transaction costs and realized capital gains and losses.

The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A “non-diversified” fund can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. Shareholder approval will not be sought if the Fund becomes non-diversified due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index.

In seeking to track the performance of the Index, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors, countries or geographic regions. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in China, Taiwan, and in the financial and information technology sectors.

NTI expects that, under normal circumstances, the quarterly performance of the Fund, before fees and expenses, will track the performance of the Index within a 0.95 correlation coefficient.