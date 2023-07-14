Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nicholas II Fund

mutual fund
NNTWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.03 -0.07 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (NCTWX) Primary N (NNTWX)
NNTWX (Mutual Fund)

Nicholas II Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.03 -0.07 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (NCTWX) Primary N (NNTWX)
NNTWX (Mutual Fund)

Nicholas II Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$30.03 -0.07 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (NCTWX) Primary N (NNTWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nicholas II Fund

NNTWX | Fund

$30.03

$972 M

0.16%

$0.05

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.9%

1 yr return

10.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$972 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.57%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nicholas II Fund

NNTWX | Fund

$30.03

$972 M

0.16%

$0.05

0.89%

NNTWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nicholas II Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nicholas
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    2811490
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Nicholas

Fund Description

     To pursue the Fund’s investment objective of long-term growth, it primarily invests in common stocks of domestic corporations with medium-sized market capitalizations believed to have growth potential. The Fund believes a company’s annual sales volume and the market capitalization (the number of shares outstanding multiplied by the per share price) are the factors most illustrative of a company’s size. In distinguishing company size in terms of sales volume, the Fund considers a company’s sales volume relative to peer companies in the company’s industry. In terms of market capitalization, the Fund generally considers companies with market capitalizations up to $3 billion as “small,” between $3 billion and $25 billion as “medium,” and greater than $25 billion as “large.” To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in companies with small and large market capitalizations. The Fund 
looks for established companies with the potential for superior growth in sales and earnings in a diversified group of industries. The Fund’s investment philosophy is basically a long-term growth philosophy, based upon the assumption that if a company achieves superior growth in sales and earnings, eventually the company’s stock will achieve superior performance. It is anticipated that a major portion of the Fund’s portfolio will be invested in common stocks of the types of companies, and in the manner, as described above. 
Read More

NNTWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NNTWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -26.9% 59.5% 78.58%
1 Yr 10.6% -43.3% 860.3% 66.08%
3 Yr 3.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 21.63%
5 Yr 0.6%* -28.3% 82.5% 40.43%
10 Yr 1.9%* -18.3% 13.6% 45.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NNTWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 9.07%
2021 5.0% -52.0% 83.9% 19.23%
2020 3.6% -17.6% 195.3% 88.05%
2019 4.8% -16.0% 9.5% 73.49%
2018 -3.4% -13.6% 24.1% 55.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NNTWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -53.4% 55.3% 75.58%
1 Yr 10.6% -60.3% 860.3% 62.37%
3 Yr 3.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 21.71%
5 Yr 3.1%* -27.6% 82.5% 31.82%
10 Yr 7.6%* -17.1% 15.4% 25.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NNTWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 9.25%
2021 5.0% -52.0% 83.9% 19.23%
2020 3.6% -17.6% 195.3% 88.05%
2019 4.8% -16.0% 9.5% 73.49%
2018 -0.9% -13.6% 24.1% 19.35%

NAV & Total Return History

NNTWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NNTWX Category Low Category High NNTWX % Rank
Net Assets 972 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 52.29%
Number of Holdings 73 20 3702 57.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 212 M 360 K 10.9 B 57.22%
Weighting of Top 10 19.64% 5.5% 92.1% 82.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. IHS Markit Ltd 2.39%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.36%
  3. TransUnion 2.30%
  4. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 2.19%
  5. Verisk Analytics Inc 2.07%
  6. Skyworks Solutions Inc 1.92%
  7. Zendesk Inc 1.90%
  8. CBRE Group Inc Class A 1.89%
  9. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 1.89%
  10. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NNTWX % Rank
Stocks 		97.25% 23.99% 100.52% 61.80%
Cash 		2.75% -0.52% 26.94% 36.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 72.54%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 73.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 70.95%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 71.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NNTWX % Rank
Technology 		29.78% 0.04% 62.17% 61.44%
Healthcare 		22.13% 0.00% 43.77% 18.66%
Industrials 		21.38% 0.00% 38.23% 7.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.49% 0.00% 57.41% 72.01%
Financial Services 		6.86% 0.00% 43.01% 48.24%
Consumer Defense 		4.70% 0.00% 16.40% 14.44%
Basic Materials 		1.68% 0.00% 17.25% 60.74%
Real Estate 		1.38% 0.00% 19.28% 67.78%
Communication Services 		0.61% 0.00% 18.33% 82.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 77.64%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 90.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NNTWX % Rank
US 		95.36% 23.38% 100.52% 35.56%
Non US 		1.89% 0.00% 35.22% 65.14%

NNTWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NNTWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.02% 19.28% 67.80%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.50% 12.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.00% 28.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NNTWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NNTWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NNTWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.57% 0.00% 250.31% 21.76%

NNTWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NNTWX Category Low Category High NNTWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.16% 0.00% 2.33% 72.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NNTWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NNTWX Category Low Category High NNTWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -2.24% 2.75% 17.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NNTWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NNTWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Nicholas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 1993

29.19

29.2%

Dave Nicholas joined Nicholas Company as an investment analyst in 1986. He serves in a leadership position for the company as CEO and President, while primarily focusing his efforts day-to-day on investments as a Portfolio Manager and the Chief Investment Officer. Dave earned a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed his M.S. in Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he is a member of the University’s Business School Advisory Board. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.

Brian Janowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Brian joined Nicholas Company in 2016 as a senior research analyst. Brian was named co-portfolio manager of Nicholas II, Inc. in April 2018. Brian is focused on stocks of all market capitalizations with a particular emphasis on consumer staples, utilities and financials including financial technology. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Brian served as a senior equity analyst and co-portfolio manager for the BMO Small and Mid Cap Value Funds for eight years. Before that, Brian was an equity analyst and co-portfolio manager at American Family Insurance for six years. Brian graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has earned the right to use the CFA and CPA designations. He is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×