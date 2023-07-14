Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
10.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
Net Assets
$972 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.6%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.57%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NNTWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|78.58%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|66.08%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|21.63%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|40.43%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|45.90%
* Annualized
|NNTWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NNTWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|972 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|52.29%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|20
|3702
|57.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|212 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|57.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.64%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|82.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NNTWX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.25%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|61.80%
|Cash
|2.75%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|36.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|72.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|73.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|70.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|71.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NNTWX % Rank
|Technology
|29.78%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|61.44%
|Healthcare
|22.13%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|18.66%
|Industrials
|21.38%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|7.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.49%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|72.01%
|Financial Services
|6.86%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|48.24%
|Consumer Defense
|4.70%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|14.44%
|Basic Materials
|1.68%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|60.74%
|Real Estate
|1.38%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|67.78%
|Communication Services
|0.61%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|82.39%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|77.64%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|90.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NNTWX % Rank
|US
|95.36%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|35.56%
|Non US
|1.89%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|65.14%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NNTWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NNTWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.16%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|72.71%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$3.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 1993
29.19
29.2%
Dave Nicholas joined Nicholas Company as an investment analyst in 1986. He serves in a leadership position for the company as CEO and President, while primarily focusing his efforts day-to-day on investments as a Portfolio Manager and the Chief Investment Officer. Dave earned a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed his M.S. in Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he is a member of the University’s Business School Advisory Board. He has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Brian joined Nicholas Company in 2016 as a senior research analyst. Brian was named co-portfolio manager of Nicholas II, Inc. in April 2018. Brian is focused on stocks of all market capitalizations with a particular emphasis on consumer staples, utilities and financials including financial technology. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Brian served as a senior equity analyst and co-portfolio manager for the BMO Small and Mid Cap Value Funds for eight years. Before that, Brian was an equity analyst and co-portfolio manager at American Family Insurance for six years. Brian graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has earned the right to use the CFA and CPA designations. He is a member of the CFA Society Milwaukee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
