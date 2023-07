To pursue its goal, the Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio, consisting mainly of common stocks of companies that are selected using a fundamental, bottom-up research approach. The Fund may hold stocks of companies of any market capitalization and in any sector. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically will hold a limited number of stocks.

Portfolio construction is an important component of the investment process and primarily consists of three distinct investment categories: Special Situations, Opportunistic, and Classic. Special Situations have unique attributes (e.g., restructurings, spin-offs, post-bankruptcy equities) that require specific methodologies and customized investment research. Opportunistic investments are companies that have become inexpensive for a tangible reason that the Portfolio Manager believes is temporary. Classic investments are those companies with long histories of shareholder-friendly policies, high-quality management teams and consistent operating performance.

The Portfolio Manager performs both quantitative and qualitative analysis in an effort to identify companies that he believes have the potential to increase in value. This potential may be realized in many ways, some of which include: free cash flow generation, product or process enhancements, margin increases, and improved capital structure management. Investments are selected

primarily based on fundamental analysis of issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition, industry position, market opportunities, senior management teams and any special situations as well as any relevant economic, political and regulatory factors.

The Portfolio Manager systematically and explicitly includes material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Manager conducts ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Manager assesses all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.

The Portfolio Manager employs disciplined valuation criteria and dynamic price limits to determine when to buy or sell a stock. The valuation criteria and price limits will change over time as a result of changes in company-specific, industry and market factors. The Portfolio Manager follows a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a dynamic price target, when other opportunities appear more attractive, or when the Portfolio Manager’s research indicates deteriorating fundamentals.

Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.