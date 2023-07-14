Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.1%
1 yr return
-6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
23.3%
Expense Ratio 2.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 88.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|NMSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|3.17%
|1 Yr
|-6.6%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|95.93%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|1.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|NMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NMSSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|196
|1
|3950
|81.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.9 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|93.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.29%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|11.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NMSSX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.98%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|53.85%
|Cash
|1.02%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|45.87%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|61.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|53.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|56.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NMSSX % Rank
|Municipal
|98.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.41%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.02%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.71%
|Corporate
|0.48%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|28.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|53.67%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.44%
|55.50%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|55.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NMSSX % Rank
|US
|89.82%
|0.00%
|139.84%
|68.81%
|Non US
|9.16%
|0.00%
|21.09%
|25.23%
|NMSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.05%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|2.76%
|Management Fee
|1.33%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|99.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.35%
|N/A
|NMSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NMSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NMSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|88.00%
|2.00%
|121.00%
|94.12%
|NMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NMSSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.07%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|2.71%
|NMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NMSSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.18%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|9.95%
|NMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Steven M. Hlavin is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Nuveen Asset Management. Prior to his current position, Mr. Hlavin worked as a senior analyst responsible for the risk management and performance reporting process for Nuveen Asset Management. Mr. Hlavin joined an affiliate of Nuveen Asset Management in 2003. Mr. Hlavin earned a BA in finance and accounting and an MBA in finance from Miami University. He has been a speaker at the Leveraging Performance Attribution Analysis for Fixed Income Investments Conference series.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
John leads the municipals fixed income strategic direction and investment perspectives for Nuveen. He also manages several municipal bond strategies and closed-end funds. John is a trusted public voice in discussing key issues and trends within the municipal market. He is a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg Television and Fox Business News. His perspective is often sought out by leading industry media such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg News and Morningstar. Before being named the co-head of fixed income in 2011, he was chief investment officer for the firm’s municipal bond team starting in 2007. He was named a managing director and head of portfolio management for Nuveen Asset Management in 2006. John became a portfolio manager in 2000 after starting at the firm as a municipal credit analyst in 1996. He began working in the financial industry at a private account management firm in 1993. John earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Duke University, an M.A. in Economics from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. in Finance with honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA institute and the CFA society of Chicago. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|21.43
|7.29
|2.52
