Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$83 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.9%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NMIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|77.03%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|67.79%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|60.75%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|38.30%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|51.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|NMIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|37.25%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|72.91%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|34.38%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|60.78%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|27.32%
|Period
|NMIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|75.58%
|1 Yr
|-1.6%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|65.05%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|61.29%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|40.36%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|38.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|NMIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|37.19%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|72.91%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|34.44%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|61.92%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|30.12%
|NMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NMIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|83 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|87.63%
|Number of Holdings
|124
|1
|14000
|77.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.9 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|84.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.90%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|50.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NMIIX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.39%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|41.04%
|Cash
|0.60%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|58.56%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|76.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|75.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|75.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|75.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NMIIX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.40%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|37.44%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.60%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|61.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|75.58%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|75.93%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|80.09%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|77.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NMIIX % Rank
|US
|98.77%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|26.85%
|Non US
|0.62%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|57.70%
|NMIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|34.53%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|43.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|79.72%
|NMIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NMIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NMIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|60.72%
|NMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NMIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.14%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|66.65%
|NMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NMIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.65%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|65.86%
|NMIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.071
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2013
9.23
9.2%
Managing Director, joined the firm in 2006. Jamie is the Head of the Municipal Fixed Income Team and a Senior Portfolio Manager. Additionally, he co-manages the Neuberger Berman New York, California and Municipal Fund Inc. closed-end bond funds as well as the Neuberger Berman Municipal Intermediate Bond Fund, the Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund and the Neuberger Berman Municipal High Income Fund. Prior to joining the firm, he was a managing director and senior portfolio manager with Robeco Weiss, Peck & Greer in the Municipal Fixed Income group, where he worked since 1993. Jamie holds a BA in Philosophy from Denison University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2013
9.23
9.2%
S. Blake Miller, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008. Blake is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team. Additionally, he co-manages the Neuberger Berman New York, California and Municipal Fund Inc. closed-end bond funds as well as the Neuberger Berman Municipal Intermediate Bond Fund, the Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund and the Neuberger Berman Municipal High Income Fund. Prior to this, he was the head of Municipal Securities at Weiss, Peck & Greer, where he worked since 1986 and was responsible for all aspects of municipal fixed income investing, including portfolio management, investment strategy, and trading. Blake holds a BS degree from the McIntire School of Commerce, the University of Virginia. He has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Managing Director, joined the firm in 2010. Jim is the Director of Research for the Municipal Fixed Income team. Additionally,he co-manages the Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund. He has more than 20 years of experience in both the tax-exempt and taxable sectors of the bond market. Prior to joining the firm, Jim held credit research-related positions with Oppenheimer & Co. and Morgan Stanley’s Global Wealth Management Division. Before that, Jim was an analyst/portfolio manager with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Previously, he spent more than ten years at RobecoWeiss, Peck & Greer as the director of municipal and investment grade research. In addition to his work as an analyst, Jim is a published author, having been a contributor to a book entitled Investing in the High Yield Municipal Market: How to Profit from the Current Municipal Credit Crisis and Earn Attractive Tax-Exempt Interest Income, as well as having been a content editor for The Complete Guide to Investing in Bond and Bond Funds: How to Earn High Rates of Return –Safely. Jim began his career at Moody’s Investor Services as a credit analyst and earned a BA in Economics from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Vice President, joined the firm in 2003. Jeff is a Portfolio Manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team. Additionally, he co-manages the Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund. Prior to joining the team, he managed the institutional client support desk for the firm’s municipal and taxable money market funds before becoming a portfolio manager within the Managed Account equity team. Jeff holds a BS degree in Economics from Wheaton College and a MBA degree from the Stern School of Business, New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...