Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund

mutual fund
NMIIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.11 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (NMIIX) Primary C (NIMCX) A (NIMAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund

NMIIX | Fund

$16.11

$83 M

2.14%

$0.34

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$83 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NMIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Mar 11, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Iselin

Fund Description

To pursue its goals, the Fund mainly invests in municipal debt securities across the credit spectrum that finance projects that support beneficial environmental and social outcomes in U.S. communities, targeting positive impact alongside a financial return. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of municipal issuers that provide interest income that is exempt from federal income tax and other investments that provide investment exposure to such securities; however, the Fund may invest without limit in municipal securities the interest on which may be an item of tax preference for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (“Tax Preference Item”). The Fund’s dividends are generally exempt from federal income tax, although shareholders may have to pay alternative minimum tax on income deemed to be a Tax Preference Item. A portion of the dividends you receive may also be exempt from state and local income taxes, depending on where you live.
Municipal securities include securities issued by U.S. states, any of their political subdivisions, agencies, or instrumentalities, or by U.S. territories and possessions, such as Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, and their political subdivisions and public corporations.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration and does not have a target maturity or duration. The Fund may invest in debt securities across the credit spectrum, including investment grade securities, below investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), and unrated securities, and has no limit on the percentage of its assets that it may invest in securities of a particular credit quality. The Fund considers debt securities to be below investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated below the four highest categories by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in or continue to hold securities that the Portfolio Managers believe have ratings or other factors that imply an imminent risk of default or that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, depending on the Portfolio Managers’ evaluation of the investment opportunity.
The Fund seeks to reduce its exposure to credit risk by diversifying its assets among many municipal issuers and among the different types and maturities of municipal securities available.
The Portfolio Managers employ a research driven investment approach that proactively targets municipal securities that they believe fund projects that support positive social and environmental outcomes, with a bias to underserved communities. The Portfolio Managers believe examples of positive social outcomes include: improving access to basic needs such as housing, education, and health services. Projects could include, for example, low-to-moderate income housing or school district related financing. The Portfolio Managers believe examples of positive environmental outcomes include: addressing climate change, providing for energy needs in a sustainable manner, and conserving the natural environment. Projects could include, for example, mass transit and green infrastructure, water and sewage system improvements, and recycling and waste management. The Portfolio Managers evaluate investments based on their understanding of the following impact criteria: sustainable issuers (e.g., to what extent do the Portfolio Managers believe the issuer sustainable with respect to governance, fiscal responsibility, management of material social and environmental issues, and transparency and disclosure practices?); social and environmental use of proceeds (e.g., will the debt proceeds be used for a project that the Portfolio Managers believe is essential, significant, and overall positive?); and places with higher potential for incremental positive impact (e.g., does the project target a geographic location that the Portfolio Managers believe to have a higher relative need?). The Portfolio Managers regularly engage with the manager’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) and Impact Investing Team on the application of these impact criteria to security selection and portfolio management.
Impact considerations are integrated into the credit analysis and bond selection process. As part of this larger process, the Portfolio Managers analyze individual issues and look for securities that they believe offer compelling risk-adjusted return potential (based on some or all of the following, among other things, an analysis of cash flows, ability to pay principal and interest, balance sheet composition, and market positioning), with a secondary emphasis on duration control (i.e., monitoring and managing interest rate risk) and yield curve positioning (i.e., seeking attractive maturities on the yield curve). The Fund’s Portfolio Managers systematically evaluate material ESG considerations as a factor in their investment analysis. The Portfolio Managers believe that ESG factors, like other more traditional subjects of investment analysis, have the potential to affect financial risk (e.g., an issuer’s overall credit profile) and investment returns. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research and proactively engage on ESG issues, supplemented by third-party ESG information, and use this as an input to the team’s internal credit ratings, which may be notched up or down depending on the ESG profile of an issuer. ESG considerations that the Portfolio Managers may consider include, but are not limited to: greenhouse gas emissions, data privacy and security, labor management, workforce diversity and inclusion, and business ethics, executive compensation and board composition. The Fund may sell securities if the Portfolio Managers find an opportunity they believe is more compelling or if the Portfolio Managers’ outlook on the investment, including the compatibility of the investment with the Fund’s impact objectives or the market, changes.
In pursuing its goal, the Fund may invest in tender option bonds (which include inverse floaters created as part of tender option bond transactions), zero coupon municipal securities, inflation-linked debt securities, restricted securities (e.g., Rule 144A securities), mortgage-related securities (e.g., single and multi-family housing bonds) and other asset-backed securities, and fixed, variable, and floating rate municipal securities. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including funds in the Neuberger Berman fund family and unaffiliated investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”, and collectively, “Underlying Funds”), if the investment companies invest principally in the types of investments in which the Fund may invest directly.
The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments as a means of hedging or for investment purposes, which may include altering the Fund’s exposure to interest rates, sectors and individual issuers and increasing the Fund’s investment exposure beyond that which it could achieve by investing directly in more conventional securities. These derivative instruments may include options, futures (including Treasury futures), inverse floating rate securities and swaps, such as total return swaps, credit default swaps and interest rate swaps. The Fund may also engage in when-issued and forward-settling transactions, which involve buying or selling securities with payment and delivery taking place at a future date. In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of municipal issuers that provide interest income that is exempt from federal income tax and other investments that provide investment exposure to such securities; however, the Fund may invest without limit in municipal securities the interest on which may be a Tax Preference Item. The Fund may not change this fundamental policy without shareholder approval. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets or market values will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
The Fund is not an appropriate investment for tax-advantaged retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plan accounts or individual retirement accounts, or for investors subject to the federal alternative minimum tax, and may not be beneficial for investors in low tax brackets.
NMIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NMIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 77.03%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.3% 67.79%
3 Yr -3.4%* -20.5% 51.6% 60.75%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.2% 38.30%
10 Yr -0.6%* -5.4% 14.1% 51.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NMIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -76.8% 4.7% 37.25%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 72.91%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 34.38%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 60.78%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 27.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NMIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 75.58%
1 Yr -1.6% -45.4% 15.1% 65.05%
3 Yr -3.4%* -20.5% 51.6% 61.29%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.3% 40.36%
10 Yr -0.4%* -5.4% 14.1% 38.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NMIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -76.8% 4.7% 37.19%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 72.91%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 34.44%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 61.92%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 30.12%

NAV & Total Return History

NMIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NMIIX Category Low Category High NMIIX % Rank
Net Assets 83 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 87.63%
Number of Holdings 124 1 14000 77.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.9 M -317 M 8.64 B 84.03%
Weighting of Top 10 16.90% 2.4% 101.7% 50.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.1% 2.33%
  2. BUTLER CNTY PA GEN AUTH REV 0.8% 2.03%
  3. WEST RANKIN MISS UTIL AUTH REV 5% 1.98%
  4. LOGAN/TODD REGL WTR COMMN KY REV 5% 1.96%
  5. YSLETA TEX INDPT SCH DIST 5% 1.94%
  6. METROPOLITAN ATLANTA RAPID TRAN AUTH GA SALES TAX REV 5% 1.89%
  7. WEST VIRGINIA ST WTR DEV AUTH WTR DEV REV 5% 1.88%
  8. SAN ANTONIO TEX WTR REV 5% 1.88%
  9. UNIVERSITY COLO ENTERPRISE SYS REV 2% 1.76%
  10. VIRGINIA ST HSG DEV AUTH 2.9% 1.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NMIIX % Rank
Bonds 		99.39% 65.51% 150.86% 41.04%
Cash 		0.60% -50.86% 33.96% 58.56%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 76.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 75.64%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 75.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 75.64%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NMIIX % Rank
Municipal 		99.40% 44.39% 100.00% 37.44%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.60% 0.00% 33.95% 61.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 75.58%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 75.93%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 80.09%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 77.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NMIIX % Rank
US 		98.77% 37.86% 142.23% 26.85%
Non US 		0.62% 0.00% 62.14% 57.70%

NMIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NMIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.02% 6.50% 34.53%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.10% 43.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.44% 79.72%

Sales Fees

NMIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NMIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NMIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 283.00% 60.72%

NMIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NMIIX Category Low Category High NMIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.14% 0.00% 4.45% 66.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NMIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NMIIX Category Low Category High NMIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -0.53% 5.33% 65.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NMIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

NMIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Iselin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2013

9.23

9.2%

Managing Director, joined the firm in 2006. Jamie is the Head of the Municipal Fixed Income Team and a Senior Portfolio Manager. Additionally, he co-manages the Neuberger Berman New York, California and Municipal Fund Inc. closed-end bond funds as well as the Neuberger Berman Municipal Intermediate Bond Fund, the Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund and the Neuberger Berman Municipal High Income Fund. Prior to joining the firm, he was a managing director and senior portfolio manager with Robeco Weiss, Peck & Greer in the Municipal Fixed Income group, where he worked since 1993. Jamie holds a BA in Philosophy from Denison University

Stephen Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2013

9.23

9.2%

S. Blake Miller, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008. Blake is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team. Additionally, he co-manages the Neuberger Berman New York, California and Municipal Fund Inc. closed-end bond funds as well as the Neuberger Berman Municipal Intermediate Bond Fund, the Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund and the Neuberger Berman Municipal High Income Fund. Prior to this, he was the head of Municipal Securities at Weiss, Peck & Greer, where he worked since 1986 and was responsible for all aspects of municipal fixed income investing, including portfolio management, investment strategy, and trading. Blake holds a BS degree from the McIntire School of Commerce, the University of Virginia. He has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

James Lyman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Managing Director, joined the firm in 2010. Jim is the Director of Research for the Municipal Fixed Income team. Additionally,he co-manages the Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund. He has more than 20 years of experience in both the tax-exempt and taxable sectors of the bond market. Prior to joining the firm, Jim held credit research-related positions with Oppenheimer & Co. and Morgan Stanley’s Global Wealth Management Division. Before that, Jim was an analyst/portfolio manager with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Previously, he spent more than ten years at RobecoWeiss, Peck & Greer as the director of municipal and investment grade research. In addition to his work as an analyst, Jim is a published author, having been a contributor to a book entitled Investing in the High Yield Municipal Market: How to Profit from the Current Municipal Credit Crisis and Earn Attractive Tax-Exempt Interest Income, as well as having been a content editor for The Complete Guide to Investing in Bond and Bond Funds: How to Earn High Rates of Return –Safely. Jim began his career at Moody’s Investor Services as a credit analyst and earned a BA in Economics from New York University.

Jeffrey Hunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Vice President, joined the firm in 2003. Jeff is a Portfolio Manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team. Additionally, he co-manages the Neuberger Berman Municipal Impact Fund. Prior to joining the team, he managed the institutional client support desk for the firm’s municipal and taxable money market funds before becoming a portfolio manager within the Managed Account equity team. Jeff holds a BS degree in Economics from Wheaton College and a MBA degree from the Stern School of Business, New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

