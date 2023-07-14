To pursue its goals, the Fund mainly invests in municipal debt securities across the credit spectrum that finance projects that support beneficial environmental and social outcomes in U.S. communities, targeting positive impact alongside a financial return. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of municipal issuers that provide interest income that is exempt from federal income tax and other investments that provide investment exposure to such securities; however, the Fund may invest without limit in municipal securities the interest on which may be an item of tax preference for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (“Tax Preference Item”). The Fund’s dividends are generally exempt from federal income tax, although shareholders may have to pay alternative minimum tax on income deemed to be a Tax Preference Item. A portion of the dividends you receive may also be exempt from state and local income taxes, depending on where you live.

Municipal securities include securities issued by U.S. states, any of their political subdivisions, agencies, or instrumentalities, or by U.S. territories and possessions, such as Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, and their political subdivisions and public corporations.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration and does not have a target maturity or duration. The Fund may invest in debt securities across the credit spectrum, including investment grade securities, below investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), and unrated securities, and has no limit on the percentage of its assets that it may invest in securities of a particular credit quality. The Fund considers debt securities to be below investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated below the four highest categories by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in or continue to hold securities that the Portfolio Managers believe have ratings or other factors that imply an imminent risk of default or that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, depending on the Portfolio Managers’ evaluation of the investment opportunity.

The Fund seeks to reduce its exposure to credit risk by diversifying its assets among many municipal issuers and among the different types and maturities of municipal securities available.