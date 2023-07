In seeking to achieve total return, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of infrastructure companies listed on a domestic or foreign exchange. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, including common stock, of infrastructure companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40%, and may invest up to 100%, of its net assets in the securities of infrastructure companies economically tied to a foreign (non-U.S.) country, including emerging market countries (i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles). The Fund may invest in large, medium or small capitalization infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest at least 25% or more of its total assets in issuers principally engaged in the infrastructure business.

The Fund considers a company to be engaged in the infrastructure business if it derives at least 50% of its revenues or earnings from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, infrastructure-related activities. The Fund defines “infrastructure” as the systems and networks of energy, transportation, utilities, communication and other services required for the normal function of society. Infrastructure companies are involved in, among other things: (1) the generation, transmission and distribution of electric energy; (2) the storage, transportation and distribution of natural resources, such as natural gas, used to produce energy; (3) alternative and sustainable energy sources; (4) the building, operation and maintenance of highways, toll roads, tunnels, bridges and parking lots; (5) the building, operation and maintenance of airports and ports, railroads and mass transit systems; (6) telecommunications and digital infrastructure, including wireless, cable networks and data centers; (7) water treatment and distribution; (8) social infrastructure and other public services such as health care and education; and (9) businesses tied to future infrastructure spending and infrastructure project management including consultancy and engineering.

The Fund may enter into spot and forward foreign currency exchange contracts to facilitate settlement of securities transactions.

The Fund utilizes a “multi-manager” approach whereby the Fund’s assets are allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of NTI. Each sub-adviser acts independently from the others and utilizes its own distinct investment style in selecting securities. However, each sub-adviser must operate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment objective, strategies and restrictions.

When determining the allocations and reallocations to sub-advisers, NTI will consider a variety of factors, including but not limited to the sub-adviser’s investment approach, historical performance, and the characteristics of each sub-adviser’s allocated assets (including capitalization, growth and profitability measures, valuation metrics, economic sector exposures, and earnings and volatility statistics). NTI seeks, through its selection of sub-advisers and its allocation determinations, to reduce portfolio volatility and provide an attractive combination of risk and return for the Fund.

The sub-advisers may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.