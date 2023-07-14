The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies organized in the United States that Nuance Investments, LLC (the "Adviser") believes are high quality, though temporarily out of favor. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by mid-capitalization companies. The Adviser defines mid- capitalization companies as companies within the range of the capitalization of companies constituting the Russell Midcap

®

Index. The Adviser intends to manage the Fund so that the average weighted market capitalization of its portfolio (derived from FactSet and excluding short-term investments) falls within the range of the smallest and largest members of the Russell Midcap

®

Index, as determined by averaging the smallest and largest members’ month end market capitalization over the last 12 months. As of June 30, 2022, the trailing twelve-month capitalization range of the Russell Midcap

®

Index was between approximately $1.02 billion and $62.01 billion. The Fund’s investments may also include preferred or convertible preferred stocks.

The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of 50 to 90 companies.

Although the Fund will invest primarily in U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in non-U.S. companies that are classified as “developed” by MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). Nuance utilizes MSCI to classify its international holdings. The country classification of a company is generally determined by the company’s country of incorporation and the primary listing of its securities. MSCI will classify a company in the country of incorporation if its securities have a primary listing in that country. In such cases where a company’s securities have a primary listing outside of the country of incorporation, an additional analysis is performed to determine the company’s country classification. In addition to the company’s country of incorporation and the location of the primary listing, MSCI considers secondary listings, if any, geographic distribution of shareholder base, location of headquarters, geographic distribution of operations, company history, and the country in which investors consider the company to be most appropriately classified. As of the date of this prospectus, the following countries were classified as “developed” by MSCI: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.