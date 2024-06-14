Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

North Square Kennedy MicroCap Fund

mutual fund
NKMCX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.87 -0.14 -1.4%
primary theme
N/A
share class
NKMCX (Mutual Fund)

North Square Kennedy MicroCap Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.87 -0.14 -1.4%
primary theme
N/A
share class
NKMCX (Mutual Fund)

North Square Kennedy MicroCap Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$9.87 -0.14 -1.4%
primary theme
N/A
share class

Name

As of 06/14/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

North Square Kennedy MicroCap Fund

NKMCX | Fund

$9.87

-

-

1.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 06/14/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

North Square Kennedy MicroCap Fund

NKMCX | Fund

$9.87

-

-

1.68%

NKMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Square Kennedy MicroCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 12, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of micro-capitalization companies. The Fund considers micro-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations generally within the ranges of the Russell Microcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2023, the market capitalization range of the Russell Microcap® Index was between $0.63 million and $7.9 billion. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stock, convertible securities, securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and shares of investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track micro-cap indices. While the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers, it may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging market countries or developing countries as defined by the World Bank, International Finance Corporation or the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging market indices or other comparable indices. Investments in such foreign issuers are not expected to exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund follows an investing style that favors core investments.

The Fund’s sub-adviser, Kennedy Capital Management LLC (“Kennedy Capital” or the “Sub-Adviser”), utilizes fundamental, bottom-up research to identify companies that are able to reinvest in their businesses at attractive rates of return, and invest in those companies when prices do not, in the view of the Sub-Adviser, adequately reflect the companies’ potential value creation from those investments, including their anticipated growth prospects. The Sub-Adviser believes that the operating cash-flow returns of a business is the best measure of a company’s performance and that the ability to reinvest cash flows into high return projects creates a powerful compounding effect, which in turn creates value for shareholders over time. The Sub-Adviser employs a research team of sector-specific analysts to perform fundamental analysis on new potential ideas for the strategy, as well as existing holdings, in order to invest across the full spectrum of opportunities. Each company under consideration for investment is initially classified by the Sub-Adviser’s research team as one of these investment types: (i) Steady Compounder, (ii) Material Positive Change (including growth prospects), (iii) Out of Favor, and (iv) Deep Value. Companies classified as Steady Compounder are established companies that are able to sustain evaluated levels of asset growth, have consistently high or expanding returns on invested capital and have high barriers to entry. Companies classified as Material Positive Change demonstrate structural change (e.g., management divesting an underperforming business segment) that improves asset growth and/or returns on invested capital (“ROIC”) or cash flow return on investment (“CFROI”) have a growth profile post-change and can be found anywhere along the growth life cycle. Companies classified as Out of Favor are those companies whose intrinsic business returns are undervalued and experience near term negative sentiment. Companies classified as Deep Value are those companies with a significant gap between intrinsic and market valuations and whose current levels of growth and ROIC/CFROI may be weak in comparison to their peers. This labor intensive, bottom-up approach, combined with discounted cash-flow valuation analysis, forms the basis of the Sub-Adviser’s investment process.

The Sub-Adviser may sell all or a portion of a position of the Fund’s portfolio holding when in its opinion one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: (i) there is a change in the Sub-Adviser’s analysis on a particular issuer; (ii) a company’s stock price is at the high end of the company’s historical range; (iii) the issuer’s fundamentals deteriorate; (iv) the Sub-Adviser identifies more attractive investment opportunities for the Fund; (v) the issuer’s market capitalization consistently exceeds the capitalization range of the Russell Microcap® Index; or (vi) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.

The Fund also may invest in American, European, and Global Depositary Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) of equity securities.

Read More

NKMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NKMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NKMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NKMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NKMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NKMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NKMCX Category Low Category High NKMCX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NKMCX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

NKMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NKMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.68% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.20% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

NKMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

NKMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NKMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

NKMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NKMCX Category Low Category High NKMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NKMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NKMCX Category Low Category High NKMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NKMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

NKMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×