Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in preferred securities or other income producing securities. The Portfolio may invest in all types of preferred securities, including both perpetual preferred securities and hybrid securities. Perpetual preferred securities are generally equity securities of the issuer that have priority over the issuer’s common shares as to the payment of dividends (i.e., the issuer cannot pay dividends on its common shares until the dividends on the preferred shares are current) and as to the payout of proceeds of a bankruptcy or other liquidation, but are subordinate to an issuer’s senior debt and junior debt as to both types of payments. Additionally, in a bankruptcy or other liquidation, perpetual preferred securities are generally subordinate to an issuer’s trade creditors and other general obligations. Perpetual preferred securities typically have a fixed liquidation (or “par”) value.

The term “preferred securities” also includes hybrid securities and other types of preferred securities that do not have the features described above. Preferred securities that are hybrid securities often behave similarly to investments in perpetual preferred securities and are regarded by market investors as being part of the preferred securities market. Such hybrid securities possess varying combinations of features of both debt and perpetual preferred securities and as such they may constitute senior debt, junior debt or preferred shares in an issuer’s capital structure.

The term “preferred securities” also includes certain forms of debt that are regarded by the investment marketplace to be part of the broader preferred securities market. Among these preferred securities are certain exchange-listed debt issues that historically have several attributes, including trading and investment performance characteristics, in common with exchange-listed perpetual preferred securities and hybrid securities. Generally, these types of preferred securities are senior debt in the capital structure of an issuer.

The Portfolio may also invest in income producing securities that are not preferred securities. These include contingent capital securities (sometimes referred to as “ CoCos ”), which are hybrid securities, issued primarily by non-U.S. financial institutions, that have loss absorption mechanisms benefitting the issuer built into their terms. These loss absorption mechanisms may include automatic conversion into the issuer’s common stock or an automatic write down of the security’s principal amount upon the occurrence of a specified trigger or event. In addition, although the Portfolio will invest primarily in preferred securities and CoCos, it may invest up to 20% of its assets, in the aggregate, in corporate debt securities, U.S. government securities (including securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities) and taxable municipal securities.

The Portfolio may also invest in preferred securities or CoCos that are convertible into common stock.

The Portfolio may invest up to 50% of its assets in securities rated lower than investment grade or unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the Portfolio’s sub-adviser (securities commonly referred to as “high-yield” securities or “junk” bonds). The Portfolio may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities issued by non-U.S. companies.

The Portfolio may invest in securities that have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, but that may be resold to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the provisions of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“ Rule 144A securities ”).

The Portfolio intends to invest at least 25% of its assets in the securities of companies principally engaged in financial services.

Developed exclusively for use within Nuveen-sponsored separately managed accounts, the Portfolio is a specialized fixed-income portfolio to be used in combination with selected individual securities to effectively model institutional-level investment strategies. The Portfolio enables certain Nuveen separately managed account investors to achieve greater diversification and return potential than might otherwise be achieved by investing in additional fixed-income classes, including those that have a lower credit quality and potentially higher yielding securities.