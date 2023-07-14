Home
Trending ETFs

NINAX (Mutual Fund)

NINAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$1.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

NINAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    May 10, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amit Solomon

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund invests mainly in common stocks of small- and mid-capitalization companies, which it defines as those companies with a total market value between $50 million and $10 billion at the time the Fund first invests in them. The Fund may continue to hold or add to a position in a stock after the company’s market value has increased above or decreased below this range.
The Fund’s strategy consists of using a bottom-up, research driven approach to identify stocks of companies that are available at market prices below the Portfolio Managers’ estimate of their intrinsic value and that the Portfolio Managers believe have the potential for appreciation in value over time. The Portfolio Managers’ estimate of a company’s intrinsic value represents their view of the company’s true, long-term economic value, the market’s view of which may be currently distorted by market inefficiencies. The intrinsic value estimate represents what the Portfolio Managers believe a company could be worth if it is acquired, if its profitability returns to its long-term average level, or if its valuation moves in line with those companies that the Portfolio Managers see as its publicly traded peers.
The Portfolio Managers believe that while markets are often efficient, certain investment opportunities tend to be mispriced due to market inefficiencies. For example, market inefficiencies may exist at times in the small capitalization segment of the market due to a lack of widely available research on these companies. The Portfolio Managers attempt to exploit these market inefficiencies and look for opportunities to invest in companies they believe to be undervalued, such as companies with the following characteristics:
Complex Companies: These companies typically have multiple lines of business that are in different industries or sectors and/or that have different growth rates and profitability characteristics.
Cyclical Companies: These companies typically have ebbs and flows in their business depending on demand patterns for their products, the length of product cycles, or other transient factors.
Companies in a Period of Interrupted Growth: Typically, these are companies in attractive, high growth markets that have suffered what the Portfolio Managers believe is a temporary setback and/or are in transition to a more mature, lower growth business model that focuses more on current earnings than on rapid growth.
In seeking to identify these types of companies, the Portfolio Managers perform an initial screening to identify those companies that have stock prices that are trailing the performance of the overall market and that the Portfolio Managers believe are attractive relative to current cash flows. Next, the Portfolio Managers establish an estimate of a company’s intrinsic value. The Portfolio Managers will invest in a company’s stock on the basis of the company’s discount to the Portfolio Managers’ estimate of intrinsic value and the Portfolio Managers’ belief in its potential for appreciation over time. In addition, the Portfolio Managers may invest in anticipation of a catalyst, such as a merger, liquidation, spin off, or management change. The Portfolio Managers will typically visit a company and interview its management team to help understand management’s incentives (such as equity ownership in the company and compensation plans), the merits of its strategic plan, and other factors that have the potential to increase the value of the company’s stock. The Portfolio Managers also integrate governance factors into the investment process. They seek to invest in companies that have effective and independent boards composed of diverse, and currently active, CEOs and other C-level executives. They look for companies where management and shareholder interests are aligned (often through high ownership of the company by management), with long-term incentive plans and CEO and management compensation and succession plans in place. The Portfolio Managers also seek out companies that have full transparency and disclosure, effective capital deployment strategies and value enhancing merger and acquisition policies. When appropriate, the Portfolio Managers may engage with portfolio companies regarding directors, strategy and financing in an effort to enhance shareholder value. The Portfolio Managers may also engage on financially material environmental and social issues.
The Portfolio Managers establish an intrinsic value for a company’s stock when it is purchased and then continue to evaluate the company’s stock price versus their estimate of its intrinsic value to determine whether to maintain, add to, reduce or eliminate the position. The Portfolio Managers typically reduce or eliminate a position in a company’s stock if the stock’s price appreciates and the company’s discount to their estimate of its intrinsic value narrows. The Portfolio Managers’ decision to reduce or eliminate a position in a particular stock may also be driven by their belief that another company’s stock has a wider discount to their estimate of its intrinsic value. Changes in a company’s management or corporate strategy, or the failure of a company to perform as expected, may also cause the Portfolio Managers to reduce or eliminate a position in that company’s stock.
The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or pursuant to an applicable exemption.
At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends.
NINAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -14.5% 140.9% 53.82%
1 Yr 9.9% -34.7% 196.6% 43.15%
3 Yr 9.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 24.09%
5 Yr 1.4%* -23.8% 9.2% 18.07%
10 Yr 3.5%* -11.7% 15.3% 18.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -59.3% 118.2% 73.47%
2021 8.7% -17.3% 18.6% 19.55%
2020 7.6% -21.2% 28.2% 1.78%
2019 4.9% -17.9% 8.4% 51.19%
2018 -4.7% -20.0% 0.2% 54.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -17.6% 140.9% 50.76%
1 Yr 9.9% -34.7% 196.6% 38.75%
3 Yr 9.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 23.20%
5 Yr 1.4%* -23.8% 10.7% 21.85%
10 Yr 5.8%* -9.1% 15.3% 18.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -59.3% 118.2% 73.47%
2021 8.7% -17.3% 18.6% 19.55%
2020 7.6% -21.2% 28.2% 1.78%
2019 4.9% -17.9% 8.4% 51.19%
2018 -4.7% -19.9% 0.2% 69.94%

NAV & Total Return History

NINAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NINAX Category Low Category High NINAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.36 B 1.48 M 120 B 22.86%
Number of Holdings 98 2 2519 67.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 417 M 213 K 4.6 B 11.95%
Weighting of Top 10 30.67% 2.8% 101.7% 10.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Instl 8.82%
  2. Devon Energy Corp 3.36%
  3. Crown Holdings Inc 2.78%
  4. Cloudera Inc 2.64%
  5. FireEye Inc 2.55%
  6. Verint Systems Inc 2.48%
  7. Resideo Technologies Inc 2.42%
  8. Criteo SA ADR 2.38%
  9. Nuance Communications Inc 2.34%
  10. Stericycle Inc 2.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NINAX % Rank
Stocks 		90.35% 25.32% 100.32% 96.97%
Cash 		8.82% -79.10% 74.68% 3.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.83% 0.00% 3.17% 1.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 10.61%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 12.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 9.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NINAX % Rank
Technology 		32.56% 0.00% 54.70% 1.19%
Industrials 		15.95% 2.46% 37.42% 59.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.91% 0.99% 47.79% 32.31%
Healthcare 		11.01% 0.00% 26.53% 69.90%
Energy 		7.55% 0.00% 37.72% 19.90%
Financial Services 		6.84% 0.00% 35.52% 97.79%
Communication Services 		4.52% 0.00% 14.85% 11.22%
Utilities 		4.08% 0.00% 18.58% 14.46%
Basic Materials 		2.47% 0.00% 18.66% 93.03%
Consumer Defense 		1.82% 0.00% 18.87% 87.24%
Real Estate 		1.30% 0.00% 29.43% 92.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NINAX % Rank
US 		85.39% 24.89% 100.00% 94.44%
Non US 		4.96% 0.00% 36.31% 11.95%

NINAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.01% 13.16% 25.60%
Management Fee 1.04% 0.00% 1.50% 97.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.75%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.01% 0.45% 91.76%

Sales Fees

NINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 1.43%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 1.00% 314.00% 17.91%

NINAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NINAX Category Low Category High NINAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 32.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NINAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NINAX Category Low Category High NINAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.90% -2.40% 2.49% 95.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NINAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

NINAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amit Solomon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2010

12.07

12.1%

Amit Solomon, PhD, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Management LLC and Neuberger Berman LLC. Mr. Solomon joined the firm in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Solomon was a principal and senior research analyst at D.J. Greene, the investment adviser to the Fund’s predecessor partnership and account, from 2002 to 2008. D.J. Greene was acquired by Neuberger Berman in 2008.

Benjamin Nahum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2010

12.07

12.1%

Benjamin H. Nahum, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008 when David J. Greene and Company was acquired by Neuberger Berman. Benjamin is the Senior Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Small Cap Intrinsic Value strategy. Prior to the acquisition, he was an executive vice president andprincipal at David J. Greene and Company, LLC where he managed the small/SMid cap strategies since inception in 1997. During his tenure, small/SMid cap assets under management havegrown from $7.0 million to $2.8 billion at peak. He was also a member of the firm’s investment committee. Previously, Benjamin worked as an analyst and portfolio manager at Lewis Partners, a New York City based hedge fund, and as a special situation analyst and portfolio manager at MKI Securities Corp. He holds a BA from Clark University and a JDfrom Brooklyn Law School.

James McAree

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2010

12.07

12.1%

James F. McAree is a Senior Vice President of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. James F. McAree is a Managing Director of the Manager. Mr. McAree joined the firm in 2008 and has managed the Fund since May 2021. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. McAree was a principal and research analyst at D.J. Greene, the investment adviser to the Fund’s predecessor partnership and account, from 2005 to 2008. D.J. Greene was acquired by Neuberger Berman in 2008. Mr. McAree was a research analyst for the Fund’s predecessors from 2005 to 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

