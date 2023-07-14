Home
Trending ETFs

NHYEX (Mutual Fund)

NHYEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Enhanced High Yield Municipal Bond Fund

NHYEX | Fund

$7.32

-

5.33%

$0.39

2.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

-6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

NHYEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Enhanced High Yield Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Hlavin

Fund Description

NHYEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NHYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -4.8% 4.7% 2.71%
1 Yr -6.6% -10.3% 0.3% 95.48%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 0.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.2% 1.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NHYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.9% -3.5% N/A
2021 N/A -1.0% 3.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.5% 1.4% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 2.5% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NHYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -11.1% 4.7% 2.71%
1 Yr -6.6% -10.3% 0.3% 94.12%
3 Yr N/A* -8.6% 1.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.9% 2.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NHYEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.9% -3.5% N/A
2021 N/A -1.0% 3.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.5% 1.4% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 2.5% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NHYEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NHYEX Category Low Category High NHYEX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 9.79 K 20.2 B N/A
Number of Holdings 196 1 3950 80.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.9 M -102 M 3.41 B 93.12%
Weighting of Top 10 23.29% 5.8% 97.0% 11.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FLORIDA DEV FIN CORP SURFACE TRANSN FAC REV 7.375% 3.78%
  2. PUBLIC FIN AUTH WIS LTD OBLIG PILOT REV 7% 3.07%
  3. Wild Rivers Waterpark Irvine Spe Llc 8.5% 2.95%
  4. AURORA HIGHLANDS CMNTY AUTH BRD COLO SPL TAX REV 5.75% 2.85%
  5. KANSAS CITY MO LD CLEARANCE REDEV AUTH PROJ REV 5% 2.67%
  6. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH 8% 2.11%
  7. NEW HOPE CULTURAL ED FACS FIN CORP TEX RETIREMENT FAC REV 2% 1.99%
  8. PUBLIC FIN AUTH WIS REV 7% 1.81%
  9. SOUTHERN OHIO PORT AUTH EXEMPT FAC REV 7% 1.70%
  10. CAPITAL TR AGY FLA REV 0% 1.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NHYEX % Rank
Bonds 		98.98% 0.00% 146.69% 53.39%
Cash 		1.02% -3.16% 100.00% 45.41%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.80% 18.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -47.61% 0.32% 4.13%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 9.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NHYEX % Rank
Municipal 		98.50% 0.00% 100.00% 44.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.02% 0.00% 100.00% 46.79%
Corporate 		0.48% 0.00% 4.15% 27.98%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 3.67%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.44% 5.50%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.09% 4.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NHYEX % Rank
US 		89.82% 0.00% 139.84% 68.35%
Non US 		9.16% 0.00% 21.09% 24.77%

NHYEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NHYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.91% 0.07% 3.44% 0.92%
Management Fee 1.33% 0.00% 1.41% 99.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 66.96%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

NHYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.50% 1.00% 4.50% 82.22%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NHYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NHYEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 2.00% 121.00% 93.63%

NHYEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NHYEX Category Low Category High NHYEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.33% 0.00% 5.50% 4.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NHYEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NHYEX Category Low Category High NHYEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.43% 1.11% 5.70% 5.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NHYEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NHYEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Hlavin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Steven M. Hlavin is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Nuveen Asset Management. Prior to his current position, Mr. Hlavin worked as a senior analyst responsible for the risk management and performance reporting process for Nuveen Asset Management. Mr. Hlavin joined an affiliate of Nuveen Asset Management in 2003. Mr. Hlavin earned a BA in finance and accounting and an MBA in finance from Miami University. He has been a speaker at the Leveraging Performance Attribution Analysis for Fixed Income Investments Conference series.

John Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

John leads the municipals fixed income strategic direction and investment perspectives for Nuveen. He also manages several municipal bond strategies and closed-end funds. John is a trusted public voice in discussing key issues and trends within the municipal market. He is a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg Television and Fox Business News. His perspective is often sought out by leading industry media such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg News and Morningstar. Before being named the co-head of fixed income in 2011, he was chief investment officer for the firm’s municipal bond team starting in 2007. He was named a managing director and head of portfolio management for Nuveen Asset Management in 2006. John became a portfolio manager in 2000 after starting at the firm as a municipal credit analyst in 1996. He began working in the financial industry at a private account management firm in 1993. John earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Duke University, an M.A. in Economics from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. in Finance with honors from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA institute and the CFA society of Chicago. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 21.43 7.29 2.52

