Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nuveen Global Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
NGJAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.84 -0.03 -0.17%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (NGJFX) Primary C (NGJCX) A (NGJAX) Retirement (NGJIX)
NGJAX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Global Real Estate Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.84 -0.03 -0.17%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (NGJFX) Primary C (NGJCX) A (NGJAX) Retirement (NGJIX)
NGJAX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Global Real Estate Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.84 -0.03 -0.17%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (NGJFX) Primary C (NGJCX) A (NGJAX) Retirement (NGJIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Global Real Estate Securities Fund

NGJAX | Fund

$17.84

$47.6 M

3.24%

$0.58

1.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

-5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$47.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 130.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Global Real Estate Securities Fund

NGJAX | Fund

$17.84

$47.6 M

3.24%

$0.58

1.89%

NGJAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Global Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Sedlak

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks, preferred securities and other equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies in the real estate industry, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities. REITs are types of real estate companies that pool investors’ funds for investment in real estate or in real estate related loans or other interests. REITs in the U.S. are generally not taxed on income distributed to shareholders so long as they meet certain requirements of the Internal Revenue Code. Foreign REITs and REIT-like entities are organized outside of the U.S. and generally have operations and receive tax treatment in their respective countries similar to that of U.S. REITs, though some countries may have REIT-like structures that are significantly different from U.S. REITs or may not have adopted a REIT-like structure at all.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest may be of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies.
In selecting securities, the Fund’s sub-adviser invests in companies that it believes meet one or more of the following criteria:
·Attractively valued relative to other companies in the same industry or market.
·Strong fundamentals, including consistent cash flows or growth and a sound balance sheet.
·Strong management teams.  
·An identifiable catalyst that could increase the value of the company’s securities over the next one or two years.  
The Fund’s sub-adviser generally will sell a security if any of the following has occurred: 
·The security has hit its price target and the company is no longer attractively valued relative to other companies.  
·The company’s fundamentals have significantly deteriorated.  
·There has been a significant change in the company’s management team.  
·A catalyst that could decrease the value of the security has been identified, or a previously existing positive catalyst has disappeared.  
·A better alternative exists in the marketplace.  
The minimum portion of the Fund’s net assets invested in non-U.S. securities floats based on the portion of the Fund’s benchmark (the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index) that is composed of non-U.S. securities. Under normal market conditions, the minimum portion of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) invested in non-U.S. securities will be 80% of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index’s non-U.S. assets, calculated on a daily basis. During periods of unfavorable market conditions, the minimum portion of the Fund’s net assets invested in non-U.S. securities will be reduced to 50% of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index’s non-U.S. assets. The Fund will invest in securities of companies representing at least three different countries (one of which may be the United States). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of companies located in emerging markets. 
The Fund may utilize derivatives, including options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts. The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates. 
Read More

NGJAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NGJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -7.4% 12.6% 54.40%
1 Yr -5.8% -23.1% 5.7% 68.39%
3 Yr -2.4%* -15.8% 6.1% 77.01%
5 Yr -2.8%* -17.1% 13.7% 50.56%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NGJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -43.9% 4.5% 63.87%
2021 6.5% -7.2% 14.9% 77.01%
2020 -1.5% -7.5% 4.4% 33.69%
2019 3.9% 0.3% 6.1% 45.16%
2018 N/A -6.3% 11.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NGJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -15.4% 12.6% 54.40%
1 Yr -5.8% -23.1% 5.7% 66.32%
3 Yr -2.4%* -15.8% 6.1% 77.01%
5 Yr -2.4%* -17.1% 14.1% 51.67%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NGJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -43.9% 4.5% 63.87%
2021 6.5% -7.2% 14.9% 77.01%
2020 -1.5% -7.5% 4.4% 33.69%
2019 3.9% 0.3% 6.1% 45.16%
2018 N/A -6.3% 12.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NGJAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NGJAX Category Low Category High NGJAX % Rank
Net Assets 47.6 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 86.32%
Number of Holdings 199 5 739 9.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.2 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 89.69%
Weighting of Top 10 25.20% 18.1% 63.6% 93.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 5.26%
  2. Public Storage 3.31%
  3. Equinix Inc 3.04%
  4. LEG Immobilien AG 2.59%
  5. LEG Immobilien AG 2.59%
  6. LEG Immobilien AG 2.59%
  7. LEG Immobilien AG 2.59%
  8. LEG Immobilien AG 2.59%
  9. LEG Immobilien AG 2.59%
  10. LEG Immobilien AG 2.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NGJAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.08% 3.65% 126.54% 67.18%
Other 		1.47% -33.49% 78.71% 14.43%
Cash 		1.45% -1.38% 10.38% 41.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 79.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 75.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 78.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NGJAX % Rank
Real Estate 		96.41% 72.53% 100.00% 75.26%
Communication Services 		1.31% 0.00% 10.08% 26.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.04% 0.00% 13.03% 31.58%
Technology 		0.63% 0.00% 4.92% 26.84%
Healthcare 		0.41% 0.00% 1.54% 10.53%
Industrials 		0.20% 0.00% 4.91% 14.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 78.42%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 83.16%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 77.37%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 78.95%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 78.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NGJAX % Rank
US 		58.64% 0.00% 80.79% 61.34%
Non US 		38.44% 0.00% 99.40% 52.58%

NGJAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NGJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.11% 27.58% 25.52%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.10% 1.50% 74.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 43.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

NGJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 33.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NGJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NGJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 130.00% 1.00% 165.00% 81.72%

NGJAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NGJAX Category Low Category High NGJAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.24% 0.00% 5.11% 36.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NGJAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NGJAX Category Low Category High NGJAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.19% -0.23% 3.84% 15.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NGJAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NGJAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Sedlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2018

4.2

4.2%

Scott C. Sedlak entered the financial services industry in 2000. He joined Nuveen Asset Management in 2011 as Vice President and Senior Research Analyst. He was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities strategy in March 2011 and Senior Vice President in March 2012. Scott earned a B.S. in business administration – finance from Truman State University. He is a member ofthe National Association of Real Estate InvestmentTrusts (NAREIT).

Jay Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 20, 2018

4.2

4.2%

Jay L. Rosenberg entered the financial services industry in 1995. He has been a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities and Global Infrastructure at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. He has been Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy since September 2011, and in May 2014 he was named Head of Investments for Real Assets. Jay graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a B.S. He received a master’s degree in urban planning and public policy from the University of Illinois–Chicago.

Benjamin Kerl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Ben is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Real Estate Securities strategy and Real Estate Securities strategy, as well as head of real estate investments for the Real Assets investment team at Nuveen. He specializes in real estate equities in the U.K., Europe and Canada. From 2012 through 2017, Ben also covered the multi-family and healthcare sectors for the firm’s Real Estate Securities strategy. Ben began working in the investment industry in 2012 when he joined the firm. Before joining the firm, he worked for eight years in the real estate and renewable energy industries. Most recently, Ben was an independent consultant providing project development services to national and international wind energy developers. He started his career as a real estate development manager at Lander Group, where he managed infill multifamily and commercial projects from 2005 to 2007. Ben graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

Jagdeep Ghuman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Jagdeep is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure and Global Real Estate Securities strategies and the Director of Research-Asia for the Real Assets investment team. He specializes in Asia ex-Japan infrastructure and real estate securities. He is based in Hong Kong. Jagdeep began working in the investment industry in 2004 and joined the firm in 2011. Previously, he served as a senior research analyst at FAF Advisors and prior to that was with Credit Suisse where he was a senior analyst in equity research. Prior to that, he was an associate analyst in equity research at Avondale Partners, LLC and a management analyst with KPMG Consulting. Jagdeep graduated with a B.A. in Economics and Sociology from New York University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Auburn University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×