4.3%
1 yr return
-5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$47.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 130.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NGJAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|54.40%
|1 Yr
|-5.8%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|68.39%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-15.8%
|6.1%
|77.01%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-17.1%
|13.7%
|50.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|NGJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NGJAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.6 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|86.32%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|5
|739
|9.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.2 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|89.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.20%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|93.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGJAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.08%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|67.18%
|Other
|1.47%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|14.43%
|Cash
|1.45%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|41.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|79.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|75.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|78.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGJAX % Rank
|Real Estate
|96.41%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|75.26%
|Communication Services
|1.31%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|26.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.04%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|31.58%
|Technology
|0.63%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|26.84%
|Healthcare
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|10.53%
|Industrials
|0.20%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|14.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|78.42%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|83.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|77.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|78.95%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|78.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGJAX % Rank
|US
|58.64%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|61.34%
|Non US
|38.44%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|52.58%
|NGJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|25.52%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|74.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NGJAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|130.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|81.72%
|NGJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NGJAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.24%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|36.41%
|NGJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NGJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NGJAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.19%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|15.71%
|NGJAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.646
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.975
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2018
4.2
4.2%
Scott C. Sedlak entered the financial services industry in 2000. He joined Nuveen Asset Management in 2011 as Vice President and Senior Research Analyst. He was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities strategy in March 2011 and Senior Vice President in March 2012. Scott earned a B.S. in business administration – finance from Truman State University. He is a member ofthe National Association of Real Estate InvestmentTrusts (NAREIT).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 20, 2018
4.2
4.2%
Jay L. Rosenberg entered the financial services industry in 1995. He has been a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities and Global Infrastructure at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. He has been Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy since September 2011, and in May 2014 he was named Head of Investments for Real Assets. Jay graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a B.S. He received a master’s degree in urban planning and public policy from the University of Illinois–Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Ben is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Real Estate Securities strategy and Real Estate Securities strategy, as well as head of real estate investments for the Real Assets investment team at Nuveen. He specializes in real estate equities in the U.K., Europe and Canada. From 2012 through 2017, Ben also covered the multi-family and healthcare sectors for the firm’s Real Estate Securities strategy. Ben began working in the investment industry in 2012 when he joined the firm. Before joining the firm, he worked for eight years in the real estate and renewable energy industries. Most recently, Ben was an independent consultant providing project development services to national and international wind energy developers. He started his career as a real estate development manager at Lander Group, where he managed infill multifamily and commercial projects from 2005 to 2007. Ben graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Jagdeep is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure and Global Real Estate Securities strategies and the Director of Research-Asia for the Real Assets investment team. He specializes in Asia ex-Japan infrastructure and real estate securities. He is based in Hong Kong. Jagdeep began working in the investment industry in 2004 and joined the firm in 2011. Previously, he served as a senior research analyst at FAF Advisors and prior to that was with Credit Suisse where he was a senior analyst in equity research. Prior to that, he was an associate analyst in equity research at Avondale Partners, LLC and a management analyst with KPMG Consulting. Jagdeep graduated with a B.A. in Economics and Sociology from New York University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Auburn University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
