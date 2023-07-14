Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
14.7%
Net Assets
$270 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.2%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests 80 percent of the net assets of the Fund (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equities of “Green Economy” companies. Shelton Capital Management, the Fund’s investment adviser, identifies Green Economy companies as those which fulfill one or more of the requirements of our PRIME criteria:
•Principles: Encourage and improve human well-being and personal freedom
•Research: R&D of new technologies that provide for more efficient resource utilization
•Impact: Help scale the above advantages to a broader range of beneficiaries
•Mitigation: Reduce environmental risks and halt or reverse the effects of climate change
•Evolution: Increase economic efficiencies and limit the effects of systematic economic risks
Shelton Capital Management evaluates a company’s performance on Environmental, Social and Governance factors (“ESG”) as contributing to a qualification as a Green Economy company. Such factors include but are not limited to: GHG emissions, energy, water and waste management, productivity, product quality and safety, employee health safety, business ethics and corporate governance.
Green Economy companies exist across all sectors and sub-sectors of the economy. For example, within agriculture, many firms are working towards executing sustainable farming practices, or providing the methods to do so. Shelton Capital Management considers the complete scope of operations for any firm including clients and vendors Firms that actively consider the welfare of their employee base in the growth of their business can be found in any industry, and in many if not all parts of the world
The Fund will invest in U.S. common and foreign stocks and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) The Fund may invest in companies of all sizes and seeks diversification by economic sector and geography.
Shelton Capital Management analyzes stocks considered for ownership by the Fund based on how the characteristics that qualify them for the green economy contribute to improving the financial condition of the firm. Shelton Capital Management employs both qualitative and quantitative fundamental analysis designed to evaluate each company’s financial condition and relative industry position, as well as qualitative criteria derived from macro-economics.
Although the Fund will attempt to invest as much of its assets as is practical in common stocks, the Fund may maintain a reasonable (up to 20%) position in U.S. Treasury Bills and money market instruments to meet redemption requests and other liquidity needs.
The Fund may invest in stock futures contracts of indices and similar investments when holding cash or cash equivalents to keep the Fund more fully exposed to the equity markets. Utilizing futures on indices and similar investments allows the Fund to maintain a high percentage of the portfolio in the market while maintaining cash for short-term liquidity needs and other purposes.
|Period
|NEXTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|94.16%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|89.05%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|8.69%
|5 Yr
|14.7%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|0.98%
|10 Yr
|10.5%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|3.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|NEXTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|27.22%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|48.72%
|2020
|28.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|3.80%
|2019
|9.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|0.58%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|72.10%
|Period
|NEXTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|90.09%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|84.98%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|10.02%
|5 Yr
|14.7%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|1.19%
|10 Yr
|10.8%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|7.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|NEXTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|27.22%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|48.72%
|2020
|28.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|3.80%
|2019
|9.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|0.58%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|82.48%
|NEXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEXTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|270 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|72.71%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|20
|3702
|71.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|119 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|67.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.20%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|19.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEXTX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.21%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|86.80%
|Cash
|4.79%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|12.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|16.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|21.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|9.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|13.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEXTX % Rank
|Technology
|47.19%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|2.64%
|Real Estate
|14.50%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|0.35%
|Healthcare
|12.35%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|86.97%
|Industrials
|7.98%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|88.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.61%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|93.13%
|Utilities
|5.54%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|1.94%
|Consumer Defense
|3.47%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|23.42%
|Financial Services
|1.98%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|93.66%
|Communication Services
|0.38%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|83.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|67.61%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|76.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEXTX % Rank
|US
|71.12%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|97.89%
|Non US
|24.09%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|0.53%
|NEXTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|40.97%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.65%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|48.19%
|NEXTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NEXTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NEXTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|9.22%
|NEXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEXTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|17.43%
|NEXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NEXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEXTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.35%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|27.50%
|NEXTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 12, 2013
9.22
9.2%
As Green Alpha’s Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer, Jeremy oversees the company’s financial well-being and ensures the firm’s operations are in compliance with all regulatory rules and best practices. He is also a co-portfolio manager on all Green Alpha portfolios. Jeremy brought his impact investing expertise to Boulder in 2007, where he co-founded Green Alpha Advisors with Garvin Jabusch. Thinking more like a VC and scientist than a traditional public-equity manager, Jeremy understood the immense investment opportunity presented by the transition to a de-carbonized economy. The result was Next Economy investing—a method that aims to invest only in innovative solutions to system-level risks like climate change, never in their causes. Prior to co-founding Green Alpha, Jeremy was CFO of Forward Management, LLC, the investment advisor to the Forward Funds and Sierra Club Mutual Funds. He was responsible for all areas related to finance, operations, and human resources. Jeremy was also a co-portfolio manager on the Sierra Club Stock Fund, alongside Green Alpha co-founder, Garvin Jabusch. In addition, Jeremy was the CFO of ReFlow Management Co., LLC, an innovative liquidity management tool for the mutual fund industry, developed by Gordon Getty. There, he was responsible for all financial matters for more than 15 related business entities and affiliates with over 50 employees. From 2004 to 2005, Jeremy also served as treasurer of the Forward Funds and Sierra Club Funds. His tenure at Forward and ReFlow provided invaluable experience related to new venture creation and the opportunities and challenges associated with start-up ventures in the investment industry. Prior to joining Forward Management and ReFlow in 1998, Jeremy worked within the Investment Consulting Services Group (Separately Managed Accounts) at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter. Jeremy holds a B.S. in Business Administration, Honors Concentration in Financial Services and a Minor in Accounting from Saint Mary’s College of California. Jeremy returned to Saint Mary’s College several years later to pursue his MBA in Finance. Jeremy was a licensed Certified Public Accountant from 2001 to 2016. Jeremy also serves as an independent Trustee and Audit Committee Chairman of the Reaves Utility Income Fund (a closed-end fund), the ALPS Variable Insurance Trust (an insurance mutual fund family), the ALPS ETF Trust (a family of exchange traded funds), the Financial Investors Trust (a family of open-end mutual funds), and the Clough Funds Trust (open end mutual funds). Together, these trusts offer over 60 funds and manage in excess of $20 billion in client assets. Jeremy enjoys the outdoors with his wife and two kids as much as possible, sharing with them a love of skiing, fly fishing, backpacking and golf.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 12, 2013
9.22
9.2%
Garvin is the Chief Investment Officer for Green Alpha Advisors, where he leads investment research; conducts macroeconomic, scientific, and technological analysis; and develops and communicates the Next Economy investment approach. Prior to co-founding Green Alpha with Jeremy Deems in 2007, Garvin had realized that traditional investment methods constrained the opportunity to have impact and achieve long-term competitive returns. How could he invest in the leaders of tomorrow’s sustainable economy if they were limited to an index of the carbon economy’s winners? Together with Jeremy, Garvin decided to throw out the rule book, found Green Alpha, and begin investing in the Next Economy—a method that aims to invest only in innovative solutions to system-level risks like climate change, never in their causes. Garvin previously worked at Forward Management, LLC where he managed the Sierra Club Stock Fund and the Sierra Club Equity Income Fund. Before Forward Management, Garvin served as Vice President of Strategic Services at Morgan Stanley where he contributed to such projects as the integration of European acquisitions and the sale of Morgan Stanley Online. He also served as a product manager at Morgan Stanley Online, managing the launches of wireless trading and after-hours trading for the firm’s clients. After-hours trading on MarketXT marked the first time retail investors in the U.S. had the opportunity to trade in the after-close markets. His other experience includes research and analysis, trading and mutual fund sales. Earlier, Garvin studied in the Ph.D. program in physical anthropology and archaeology for five years at the University of Utah. Garvin was a field Director for the American Expedition to Petra, Jordan for two excavation seasons, and served as archaeologist and crew chief at many sites in the American West. Other jobs held by Garvin have included EMT and whitewater rafting guide. Garvin holds an MBA in international management and finance from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird). His mix of business and science-intensive backgrounds brings knowledge of long-term systemic risk and societal collapse to portfolio management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...